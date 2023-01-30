 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   Old and Busted: Secret woods porn. New Hotness: Secret woods grenade   (masslive.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Privacy policy, Facebook, Hand grenade, Terms of service, State police, Privacy, Police, Bomb disposal  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 12:50 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kudos to the kids. In my day, with my friends, it would have been 50/50 whether we told someone or just set the things off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Basic Training, Ft Knox, circa 1987

On the grenade course, the drill sgt had a few extra laying around and asked me if I wanted to throw them.

Of course, I said yes.

The only problem is, see, after you throw them? You have to duck behind the wall and can't look to see them blow up.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The grenade was "100% real," McGrath said. But it had hollowed out and was not dangerous, police found.

Then it wasn't 100% real.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I found secret woods beer once.

It was Bud Light. In hindsight, I would have preferred porn, but any beer is good beer when you're 14.
 
wild9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh man...the secret woods porn spot was usually also littered with used condoms :(
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah, porn in the woods. Things were simpler then.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We did Boy Scout newspaper/magazine recycling drives.  Much porn was collected by us.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People of a certain age will never understand how common the secret pornography stash in the woods was, I can remember the first instinct of finding a busted car in the wood being... oh I bet there's some playboys in there, 9 out times you only found wasps and hornets
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.