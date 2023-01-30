 Skip to content
'Drunk' British Airways flight attendant attempts the 'Mile High Club' solo at 30,000 feet, gets arrested at Gatwick Airport after pilot says she's doing it wrong
Iniamyen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was expecting something very different based on the phrase "mile high club solo"...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.
 
farbles
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: I was expecting something very different based on the phrase "mile high club solo"...


Same. Quite the disconnect between being loaded (as per the story) and being lewd (as per the teaser headline).

Bait and switch there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: I was expecting something very different based on the phrase "mile high club solo"...


I am disappoint.  I fully expected someone making OnlyFans content in the lav or crew quarters or something to have been interrupted.  I've seen enough of it on reddit to think that was a realistic possiblity.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to masturbate on the airplane myself, subby.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Following proper procedures to return the flight attendant to her full and upright position
 
schwarzsturm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, so solo flight got grounded.
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Performing an aviation function".  That's a new one.  The possibilities are endless, limited only by our imagination.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.


And??
Is that where the story ends?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.


I found a brick of weed in a rental car once.  As in the size of my shoe under the drivers seat.  I don't partake in the wacky tobacky so I just left it in the car and told the guy when I turned it in.  The look of eternal glee on that guys face was awesome.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.


Dear Penthouse,

I never thought this would happen to me.

And it didn't. Instead, I wrote a story for the Watchtower about the evils of the marijuanas and flight attendant whores that threaten our Christian nation.

Yours in Christ,
Steklo
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Guess I'll have to masturbate on the airplane myself, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn dude. Tattle much?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.

And??
Is that where the story ends?


Sadly, the flight attendant, Becky, injected the marijuanas and died in the Holiday Inn bathtub.

The End.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: steklo: I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.

I found a brick of weed in a rental car once.  As in the size of my shoe under the drivers seat.  I don't partake in the wacky tobacky so I just left it in the car and told the guy when I turned it in.  The look of eternal glee on that guys face was awesome.


I found like a pound of weed in various states amongst a deceased relatives possessions.  Everyone was too uptight to admit smoking it themselves so like five of us walked down to a shopping center where a couple of young adults had been hanging out spanging and very casually handed over this insane bag of weed. Same look, I imagine.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: I was expecting something very different based on the phrase "mile high club solo"...


Han and Chewie play for the Broncos?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The probe has shocked everyone at the airline."

There is literally not a single employee who is not gobsmacked.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

suid: "Performing an aviation function".  That's a new one.  The possibilities are endless, limited only by our imagination.


Actually I don't want a drunk person responsible for securing a pressurized door. I'd prefer they be sober and alert
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: I used to clean the cabins of airlines for a small municipal airport on Long Island in the early 80's.

One day I find a whole Oz of weed from a flight coming in from Ft Lauderdale in the galley. I hold it up to the sunlight and stupid me says..."look what I just found!"

Right behind me was an airline stewardess.

"Oh Thank you!  That's mine!"

I handed it to her.

"Thanks so much for finding this. For your reward, we're having a small get-to-gether at the Holiday Inn. You're invited.!"

"Who else is going to be there?"

"Oh just the crew and maybe one or two of the pilots"

I was just stunned.

And??
Is that where the story ends?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: born_yesterday: Guess I'll have to masturbate on the airplane myself, subby.

[Fark user image 400x390]


Lol, semi-blurred phone number.  Don't know where that image originated, but that number (possibly a few different ones just to cover all high-probability possibilities) definitely got phone calls.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Is that where the story ends?


Oh yes. Ended right there. I was 18 or 19 at the time and everyone was a lot older than me. I really didn't know them very well and I would've had a better time hanging out with my own friends. I thanked her for the invite and pissed I held up the bag and announced it. Lesson learned. Find weed? Keep my mouth shut.

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The look of eternal glee on that guys face was awesome.


Por que tan serioso: I found like a pound of weed in various states


I found an old stash in my closet I totally forgot about recently. That was a nice surprise .
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if the "Dumbass" tag is for the subby for his loser headline.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess the orgy party with the crew went a little hard the night before. Why is that an arrestable thing now, hell it was probably encouraged back in the day. Who give a shiat if there's a really drunk flight attendant? What I won't remember to put my tray table up or the fact that I should put my mask on if it falls from above? Is there a farker here who couldn't recite the whole FAA preflight thing from memory? You think I don't know where the flotation device is or how to open the door in an emergency? There are very few jobs I can walk on day one and already know all the shiat. Hell I can even restrain a unruly passenger and would be more than happy to duct tape a MAGA idiot to a seat. I think flipping burgers at BK would be harder.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Dear Penthouse,

I never thought this would happen to me.

And it didn't. Instead, I wrote a story for the Watchtower about the evils of the marijuanas and flight attendant whores that threaten our Christian nation.

Yours in Christ,
Steklo


"Dear Steklo,

Thank you for submitting your story. However, at this time our editorial staff has declined to print it.

We hope you find success submitting stories like this to Reader's Digest.

Sincerely,
Penthouse editorial staff."
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: MythDragon: Is that where the story ends?

Oh yes. Ended right there. I was 18 or 19 at the time and everyone was a lot older than me. I really didn't know them very well and I would've had a better time hanging out with my own friends. I thanked her for the invite and pissed I held up the bag and announced it. Lesson learned. Find weed? Keep my mouth shut.

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The look of eternal glee on that guys face was awesome.

Por que tan serioso: I found like a pound of weed in various states

I found an old stash in my closet I totally forgot about recently. That was a nice surprise .


This was that type of thing. Half ozs and eighths in coat pockets and drawers and about twenty of the old film cannister including some of the metal ones all stuffed with various strains it looked like. All old and dry but still stuffed a gallon freezer bag.
 
