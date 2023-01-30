 Skip to content
(Shed?)   Mad Libs or FARK ready headline: "Massive explosion in firecracker shed in Thrissur's Wadakkanchery"   (onmanorama.com) divider line
16
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit, I thought this was going to be Australia with those names.
 
midigod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I believe that's pronounced

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's a set item in Diablo 3

Or maybe it was the name of a medieval masturbatorium

I can't really recall my High School history textbook
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More like Looney Tunes episode or Tuesday in Austrlai, amIright?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mani, of Chelakkara

You know it's a small place when everybody in the story is referred to by their first name!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wadakka Wadakka Wadakka!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
near Wadakkanchery. Photo: Manorama News  Thrissur: On Monday, a massive explosion was reported in a firecracker shed in Kundannur near Wadakkanchery.  One person was critically injured in the incident. Mani, of Chelakkara, was rushed to the hospital following the blast. He was the only one in the shop at the time of the explosion. All the other workers were out, thereby averting a major disaster.  According to local residents, tremors of the explosion were felt kilometres away. Some even reported feeling the impact in Ottupara near Athani, which is around 8 km from Wadakkanchery.

Um, wut?
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wadakkanchery forever!
 
Speef
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Pretty sure that's a set item in Diablo 3

Or maybe it was the name of a medieval masturbatorium

I can't really recall my High School history textbook


Your high school history class covered Diablo 3 and medevial wanking, and you don't remember it?
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn. If only Proper Names were allowed in Scrabble...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Mani, of Chelakkara

You know it's a small place when everybody in the story is referred to by their first name!


It's not that small---it's a town in southern India of about 29,000 people, in a Thrissur metro area of about 320,000. The nearest city most Farkers will have heard of is Bangalore, about 300 miles away.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: More like Looney Tunes episode or Tuesday in Austrlai, amIright?


I have a perfectly balanced mind so give a choice, I chose a porteaumonteau of both.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Mani, of Chelakkara

You know it's a small place when everybody in the story is referred to by their first name!


Was Chad involved?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 380x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


How many pantomine horses are in this picture?

Absolutely none. If you see the one I see it's a total illusion or you should check your glasses and look closer.
 
