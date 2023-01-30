 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPAX Missoula)   MT Department of Environmental Quality sees no issue approving 160-acre gravel pit near the Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas on the Flathead Indian Reserva-, wait, back up there   (kpax.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Valley, Contract, Nonprofit organization, Organization, Lake, Air pollution, Noise, Gravel  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 11:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pentax 6x7, Fuji Velvia 50

The Garden in question, facing east, most likely including some hills to be ground down to gravel.  It's truly a place where words and pictures don't do it justice, though people try.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Full spectrum converted Olympus EPL-7, 720nm filter

"Rinpoche's vision of a peace garden in a mountainous valley came to him as a small child; eventually leading him to Montana to build the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas, a sacred pilgrimage site and Buddhist center."

/subs
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana is a huge state. 99% of it is rural and nothing but nature. So, of course, the gravel pit has to be by town.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Montana is a huge state. 99% of it is rural and nothing but nature. So, of course, the gravel pit has to be by town.


To be fair, it's cheaper if you don't have to drive out as far.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have never read an environmental review that concluded the subject project was a bad idea.


/And I have read hundreds of them as part of my job.

//why fault the people paying the bills? But it also defeats the purpose of the thing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know who else liked turning Buddhas into gravel...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With the passage of House Bill 599, sponsored by Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, many gravel pit safeguards that existed previously disappeared, along with citizens' ability to oppose permits, and the time allowed for DEQ to adequately assess the application's claims was cut drastically.

Smaller less intrusive government my fat white ass.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another fine exhibit for the Center of Confusing Cultural Crossovers (COCCC)
 
apocalyptic sparkler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Montana Natural Heritage Program lists 20 species of concern in the vicinity, including bull trout and several bird species, but DEQ said they can move to other areas while the pit is in operation.

Nature ain't payin' rent. Damn squatters.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it is on the flathead rez, how does the state government have any say in the matter?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

apocalyptic sparkler: The Montana Natural Heritage Program lists 20 species of concern in the vicinity, including bull trout and several bird species, but DEQ said they can move to other areas while the pit is in operation.

Nature ain't payin' rent. Damn squatters.


I dunno, man, the Colorado River is calling in her debts. It's gonna be like that Twilight Zone episode where the thief loaded up w/ gold bars dies of thirst. That's gonna be the Southwest soon.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
160 acres is not all that large as far as quarries go.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been to Arlee. Really pretty scenery with some houses that don't do nature any favors. Can't say I'm surprised about the plant getting approved.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You know who else liked turning Buddhas into gravel...
[Fark user image image 258x196]


FrankStallone.jpg?
 
Number7
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: If it is on the flathead rez, how does the state government have any say in the matter?


There was a legal agreement made in 1910 that allows such things to happen, sadly
 
Number7
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmm.. a smelly loud construction site operating 24 hours a day near a contemplative garden of silence focused on peace.

Classic duality.

(There was an asphalt plant and pit in a town we used to visit, and it stunk like you know what)
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: If it is on the flathead rez, how does the state government have any say in the matter?


they drive a Hemi
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: With the passage of House Bill 599, sponsored by Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, many gravel pit safeguards that existed previously disappeared, along with citizens' ability to oppose permits, and the time allowed for DEQ to adequately assess the application's claims was cut drastically.

Smaller less intrusive government my fat white ass.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, come on, do we really need a thousand Buddhas?  If my neighbors wanted to build the Garden of a Thousand Christs next door, I'd want a gravel pit in it too.

/guarantee this argument will be made at the next Libby Town Meeting.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How many jobs is it though?
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Number7: Hmm.. a smelly loud construction site operating 24 hours a day near a contemplative garden of silence focused on peace.

Classic duality.

(There was an asphalt plant and pit in a town we used to visit, and it stunk like you know what)


Really testing those Buddhists' commitment to walking the 8 Fold Path.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I have never read an environmental review that concluded the subject project was a bad idea.


/And I have read hundreds of them as part of my job.

//why fault the people paying the bills? But it also defeats the purpose of the thing.


Well if it's not going to pass environmental review they don't spend the money to write the report...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.