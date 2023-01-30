 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   NYC outdoes itself once again, breaks 1973 record for doing absolutely nothing   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the first time ever (well, since the record-keeping began in 1869)

Yeah, exactly.  I remember the weird winter of 1542 and y'all want to just forget it.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has always been my understanding that NYC, LI, etc. are all surrounded by water. If the water gets cold, snow comes in. If it doesn't, the warmer vapor goes up and helps turn incoming storms to mush or out right rain. So, along with area temperatures there is that contributing factor.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: It has always been my understanding that NYC, LI, etc. are all surrounded by water. If the water gets cold, snow comes in. If it doesn't, the warmer vapor goes up and helps turn incoming storms to mush or out right rain. So, along with area temperatures there is that contributing factor.


Not quite right. While the ocean does help keep air temperatures up the ocean doesnt freeze. Occassionaly the rivers and bays do freeze but that only happens when the air temps are really frigid but their water temperatures have nothing to do with whether we get snow or rain. If cold enough air is in place we get snow. If the air temperatures are close to freezing the higher water temperarures may turn potential snow into rain near the ocean.

This year though, until last week and even that was limited, even areas not near the ocean in the NYC area have not received measurable snow. Almost every day this winter has had high temperatures above the normal high of around 40.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: the ocean doesnt freeze


You might want to double check that statement. Even with global warming it's still freezing in the north. They have ice breakers for a reason. Hell I've seen the ocean freeze off New England.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it snowed extra in Bumfark, Iowa so climate change doesn't exist or something I'm sure people in Bumfark, Iowa believe.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've heard quite a few people joke that the NYC metro area has had milder winters lately because Jack Frost went south for the winter.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words for "it hasn't snowed yet... Which is odd and concerning"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My older West Virginia family members (insert standard Fark hillbilly joke here) told me that the ground would be covered in snow from November until early March.  That does not happen anymore.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: damageddude: the ocean doesnt freeze

You might want to double check that statement. Even with global warming it's still freezing in the north. They have ice breakers for a reason. Hell I've seen the ocean freeze off New England.


But not around NYC.

https://nsidc.org/news-analyses/news-stories/arctic-sea-ice-maximum-extent-2022
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you really think we came there to read news about nothing?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We've had several recent winters where January and February were pretty mild (though I guess not this mild), and then March absolutely kicked our asses.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here is a good explainer as to why Northern hemisphere winters are changing, and how forecasting has become more difficult as a result. https://www.nbcboston.com/weather/mass-winter-forecast/2909865/
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For the first time ever (well, since the record-keeping began in 1869), Central Park has not seen measurable snow prior to Jan. 30 of a winter season.

We did have snow in Hudson Yards on Wednesday 1/25. Not sure what's "measurable" but it appeared to be coming down pretty solidly for about an hour or so before turning to rain. Nasty day all around.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: That's a lot of words for "it hasn't snowed yet... Which is odd and concerning"


It is concerning for people who have lived here awhile. The concerning part is that it's not odd anymore.
 
groppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here in the DC area we have gone about a year with no snow accumulation, we have had flurries but nothing has stuck. Today is supposed to be in the high 50s and it wont get cold til this weekend.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i wonder why NYC isnt getting any snow...

https://www.silicamag.com/dispatch/new-york-subtropical
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: For the first time ever (well, since the record-keeping began in 1869), Central Park has not seen measurable snow prior to Jan. 30 of a winter season.

We did have snow in Hudson Yards on Wednesday 1/25. Not sure what's "measurable" but it appeared to be coming down pretty solidly for about an hour or so before turning to rain. Nasty day all around.


Well if it doesn't stick it doesn't get measured. I'm not close to NYC but here there's been plenty of snow with the air temperature at the ground well above 32.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good for the working class.  Cheaper heating and electricity costs for them.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It continues to be a rainy, mostly mild winter here west of Pittsburgh. The biggest snow we've had was the six or so inches we had back in the first half of November. Since then we've had around four snow falls of 1 to 3 inches, and usually with rain either immediately before or after. We did have the day with a -2 low just before Christmas, which sucked as we also lost power for around 18 hours that day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember the big snow storm of 1977. Or was it 1978?  School was closed for almost a week.

/ ex Long Islander
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For the first time ever (well, since the record-keeping began in 1869)

comb.ioView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is exactly what that mysterious fortune-teller all-brown woolly-bear caterpillar warned us about back in the fall.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: Super Chronic: For the first time ever (well, since the record-keeping began in 1869), Central Park has not seen measurable snow prior to Jan. 30 of a winter season.

We did have snow in Hudson Yards on Wednesday 1/25. Not sure what's "measurable" but it appeared to be coming down pretty solidly for about an hour or so before turning to rain. Nasty day all around.

Well if it doesn't stick it doesn't get measured. I'm not close to NYC but here there's been plenty of snow with the air temperature at the ground well above 32.


Makes sense. I watched it coming down moving horizontally from a high floor. Not sure what happened to it after it hit the ground.
 
alitaki
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
5 year old me is crying about the lack of snow.

25 year old me is upset the slopes aren't as good as they used to be.

45 year old me is kinda glad he hasn't had to shovel anything yet this winter.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Typical New Yorker syndrome... they think the world revolves around them so anything for a new story.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just wait until global warming causes the cockroaches to grow to the size of miniature horses.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But it snowed extra in Bumfark, Iowa so climate change doesn't exist or something I'm sure people in Bumfark, Iowa believe.


Yeah, but they have a great high school football team. Go Bumfarkers!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The longer we go without a "good" snow storm the more I can't help being reminded of the 2014-2015 winter here in the Boston suburbs. Almost no snow to think of right up until Super Bowl weekend, then we basically had the snowiest winter ever in just February and March. The kids are wondering when we'll get enough snow to use the sleds, but I don't mind not having to shovel all the rain we're getting instead.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Just wait until global warming causes the cockroaches to grow to the size of miniature horses.


That already happened back the the 1970s
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alitaki: 45 year old me is kinda glad he hasn't had to shovel anything yet this winter.


the bad thing about having a heart attack?  Is having one.

The good thing is, I have doctor's orders not to shovel snow.

I don't miss it. Not one tiny bit.
 
