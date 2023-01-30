 Skip to content
(Forbes)   And now, from the "nice problem to have" file: Five ways to tell if your chartered flight is illegal   (forbes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#6: You have to sit next to a crate with air holes drilled into it labeled " DANGER
Tasmanian Devil HANDLE WITH CARE"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a project I did in college. Our assignment was to create a website for a real company. My classmate knew someone who did chartered bus lines.

I decided to use some editorial judgement by not taking photos of all the mirrored surfaces with razor scratches on them.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one problem I don't need to worry about.   Gonna call that a win.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're an undocumented worker flying on a jet owned by a Trump connected person... It's illegal.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I decided to use some editorial judgement by not taking photos of all the mirrored surfaces with razor scratches on them.


Never understood the point of anyone doing that anywhere.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I decided to use some editorial judgement by not taking photos of all the mirrored surfaces with razor scratches on them.

Never understood the point of anyone doing that anywhere.


Worst part is for all that hard work we ended up getting a C on that project AND it was unpaid work.

That was 20 years ago and I'm still kinda mad about it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've talked to some of those pilots over the years. Think Otto in a pilot suit.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A shady 135 operator? That applies to probably 90% of them. Always has.

/former 135 pilot
//my boss was one of the few legit ones
///he absolutely toed the line, but would never ask you to do something he wouldn't go do himself.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The pilot tells you he can't fly any higher than 5,000 feet and needs to use a hidden landing strip in the jungle.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, just buy a jet and keep the crew on the payroll? Got it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: #6: You have to sit next to a crate with air holes drilled into it labeled " DANGER
Tasmanian Devil HANDLE WITH CARE"


I came to make a similar joke, but with drug smuggling.  Yours was better.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jakedata: So, just buy a jet and keep the crew on the payroll? Got it.


I know, chartered airplanes are like so disgusting and for like the poor people and stuff
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
your plane ticket says 'illegal' on it
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: A shady 135 operator? That applies to probably 90% of them. Always has.

/former 135 pilot
//my boss was one of the few legit ones
///he absolutely toed the line, but would never ask you to do something he wouldn't go do himself.


Yeah, there are many reasons why NetJets don't crash while little charter operations auger it in all the time. You get what you pay for.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On a similar note there is a major plot point in Triangle of Sadness that makes zero sense to me. A chartered(?) 250million dollar yacht sinks and no one goes looking for it? Especially when they are close enough to a real island? Baffling. Someone is gonna want a recoup on their investment.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: iron_city_ap: A shady 135 operator? That applies to probably 90% of them. Always has.

/former 135 pilot
//my boss was one of the few legit ones
///he absolutely toed the line, but would never ask you to do something he wouldn't go do himself.

Yeah, there are many reasons why NetJets don't crash while little charter operations auger it in all the time. You get what you pay for.


One of my buddies from college is a pilot for NetJets. He'll get a kick out of this.

My rule of thumb is to always fly on a twin-engine+ when in another country. While plenty of planes crash in the USA, the FAA regs are still quite stringent for any passenger operations. In other countries? Not so much.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I'm doing blow with a couple of a $10,000/night escorts, do you think I really care if my chartered flight has all their inspections and permits?
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
#6, they serve Kosher Pork Chops for your in flight meal
 
