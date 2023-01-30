 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Alexa's World War III prediction is almost certainly a prank, but better not make any long-term plans just in case (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Unlikely, Russia, Prophecy, Prediction, Television, Germany, Skill, World War III, assistant Alexa  
•       •       •

1297 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we should put the brakes on the whole 'let's have AI do everything' thing we've got going.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I give us about 2-3 more years before we wipe ourselves out.

Plan accordingly.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is nuts enough to attack Germany. Hopefully, though, no one else is. Because Russia would have even fewer allies in that than with their Ukraine bullshiat, and the whole conflict would take about 15 minutes, even if we managed to keep the nukes out of it. Straight up attacking a NATO country may be the one thing that will finally get that pos a bullet to the head.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also I just Googled it and got November 23, 2051 so we've got some time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alexa, when is the end of the world?"
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Also I just Googled it and got November 23, 2051 so we've got some time.


No, no, no. That's the END date.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Also I just Googled it and got November 23, 2051 so we've got some time.


Sooo, I can still buy green bananas?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in Russia they use Alexei

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Missile - World War III Is a Giant Ice Cream Cone
Youtube tt_04EYIM-c
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dpcotta: namegoeshere: Also I just Googled it and got November 23, 2051 so we've got some time.

No, no, no. That's the END date.


But I feel fine...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next big war will start in the South China Sea over oil or fishing rights between China and one/all the other countries.  As part of that dispute, China will try to invade Taiwan and then it will be on.

The air force is thinking 2025 due to elections in Taiwan and the US.  Plan accordingly.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a country who is all in trying to take over a much smaller and weaker neighbor is going to open a second front and directly attack the most powerfull country in their region.

/Things that aren't going to happen for $100 Alec.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Maybe we should put the brakes on the whole 'let's have AI do everything' thing we've got going.


AI will figure out the best way to wipe humanity will be to let us do it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually seems like a reasonable scenario.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WW III will start when Russia finds something wrong with the fine print from when we purchased Alaska from them and they invade to take Alaska back.

Well, it makes for a good book/movie....
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't WWIII require somewhat peer adversaries? Like US and China. I just don't see Russia and Iowa going at it.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh bring it on. Either it happens or it doesn't. The West will suffer but that brings in more opportunities for other countries. Can we have Guatemala, Ecuador, Tonga, and Kenya be the world leaders for a change?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too long to wait.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well whatever, the invasion isn't exactly ramping down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astelmaszek: I just don't see Russia and Iowa going at it.


I could be wrong, but the movie, "The Day After" about nuclear war, didn't that take place in Iowa? Well, maybe Central US. I get those states all mixed up.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notorious TikTok Trickster?! Who knew there was such a thing?!
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Maybe we should put the brakes on the whole 'let's have AI do everything' thing we've got going.


What could possibly go wrong?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chilling viral video that shows the popular digital assistant predicting that the Third World War will break out after a Russian invasion of Germany

Putin is crazy, but not that crazy.

Even without NATO support, Germany would crush the Russian army.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

steklo: "Alexa, when is the end of the world?"


"The exact date of the Super Bowl involving the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions is unknown at this time."
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: astelmaszek: I just don't see Russia and Iowa going at it.

I could be wrong, but the movie, "The Day After" about nuclear war, didn't that take place in Iowa? Well, maybe Central US. I get those states all mixed up.


I thought it was Oklahoma
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: I thought it was Oklahoma


Just looked it up. Kansas City, MO.

We were close.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: astelmaszek: I just don't see Russia and Iowa going at it.

I could be wrong, but the movie, "The Day After" about nuclear war, didn't that take place in Iowa? Well, maybe Central US. I get those states all mixed up.


Can't blame you. I live here and I do too.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: WW III will start when Russia finds something wrong with the fine print from when we purchased Alaska from them and they invade to take Alaska back.

Well, it makes for a good book/movie....


Difficulty: We want to give it back.
Resolution: Putin won't take Sarah Palin as well.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisposable
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Can't blame you. I live here and I do too.


I sit on the East Coast and my clients are mostly located in Central states, St Louis, Des Moines, Kansas City, etc.

I always get those states mixed up.

Why on earth are there TWO Kansas Cities?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 480x480]


Bob Odenkirk says it like this

"Everybody dies. Some, sooner than later"

and I don't care I'm never setting foot in an Arby's again. Last time was about 40 years ago.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: astelmaszek: Can't blame you. I live here and I do too.

I sit on the East Coast and my clients are mostly located in Central states, St Louis, Des Moines, Kansas City, etc.

I always get those states mixed up.

Why on earth are there TWO Kansas Cities?


Cause it's too much of shiathole for just one shiathole state to handle?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Maybe we should put the brakes on the whole 'let's have AI do everything' thing we've got going.

What could possibly go wrong?

[i.imgur.com image 850x478]


This guy went through all the scenarios shown during that scene:

https://ww31987.wordpress.com/2022/03/05/wargames-joshuas-nuclear-war-scenarios-1-59/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Cause it's too much of shiathole for just one shiathole state to handle?



and see, I thought it was because no one had any originality to name the place.

"Well, let's just go with Kansas City, what's the worst that could happen?"
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Alexa, when will World war 3 happen?"
"Here is an answer from Alexas contributors I translated.  World War 3.  Tramslated to English.  World  War 3, abbreviated.  World War 3 is a fictional World War."

Works for me when I asked it
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I give us about 2-3 more years before we wipe ourselves out.

Plan accordingly.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

End of the world debauchery it is then.  Who's up for an orgy?
 
Enitria [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes, the Fulda Gap gambit.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.