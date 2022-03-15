 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Day 341 of WW3: Boris Johnson says that Putin -- whom he thinks seemed to be channeling the thoughts of many British citizens -- threatened him with a missile strike in a pre-Ukraine-war telephone call. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
38
    More: News, Russia, United States, Weapon, Germany, Vladimir Putin, Fighter aircraft, European Union, France  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
....
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline read like it came from a stroke victim. Is smitty ok?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: That headline read like it came from a stroke victim. Is smitty ok?


Need moar sleep. I also screwed up the headline day number and the week day, and had to get the mods to fix it. I'm going back to bed.

And who hasn't wanted to personally nuke Bo-Bo?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Increased calls for international tribunal on Russian war crimes
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd stand in time. Overnight news listed here. You know the drill.

Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 13 over past 24 hours (more)

Russia may run another wave of mobilization - British intelligence (more)

Newly elected Czechia president stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine (more)

EXPLAINED: Why Germany has Said it Won't Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine | (more)

Ukraine's counteroffensive delayed by slow delivery of long-range MLRS, air defenses and tanks. The Institute for the Study of War notes that the West's wartime hesitancy about arms deliveries did not fully meet the predictable demand to move Ukraine from the Soviet system to the Western one. The failure to launch a new counter-offensive turned the fighting into trench warfare, allowing the Russians to regain the initiative.
(Posted on Telegram)

The decisive territory for this war is Crimea, - the former commander of the US Army in Europe, retired Lt. General Ben Hodges, in an interview with Insider. "The Ukrainian government knows that it cannot agree to Russia retaining control over the peninsula. In the coming months, Ukraine will create the conditions for the possible liberation of Crimea." "Kyiv will never be safe and (more)
(Posted on Telegram)

Ukrainian attack on a hospital 'almost certainly disinformation' (Sky News VIDEO)

Daily Military Video Summary of Key events for Day 340 (January 29) of Russia's full-scale invasion | presented by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukrinform - Ukrainian National News Agency VIDEO)

That's it folks. Enjoy your day.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harlee: And who hasn't wanted to personally nuke Bo-Bo?


The vast majority of Ukrainians? Boris was supplying them weapons long before the invasion, while many other European leaders dragged their feet. A few thousand NLAWs made a big difference in the first few days and weeks.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let me guess, from the warship that was off the coast of Ireland? Called it.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have anything to worry about, his hair is rated for 15.2kt impacts
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is your weekly  Ukraines Greatest hits post, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

I think this'll be the last time i make this weekly post. No new notable entries have occurred, but i will update and repost the list once something new does happen again and the list can be added to.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-24 rocket strafing attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath

More additions:

What a shot!
Vitalii Skakun - with heroes like these russia has no chance


And a special summary boom video from Youtube:
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
Youtube BJpVk8G8d_M


And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thechno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Shouldn't have anything to worry about, his hair is rated for 15.2kt impacts


I suspect that's the rating for what sort of a blow to the head he could take without anyone being able to tell that his hair was different, not that he wouldn't take brain damage from it.

Of course, we probably wouldn't be able to tell about that, either.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good Morning and Good Monday to all!  I'm going crazy today so give me some latitude!  Sunshine:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 21 to January 27 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


STILL AVAILABLE TO THE FORWARD-THINKING FARKER WITH IDEAS!!
 
mederu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine cut Supplies for Ruzzia | Israel launched the special operation
Youtube siJACY6PqHk

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
29 Jan: Ukrainians INFLICT SUBSTANTIAL LOSSES TO RUSSIAN AVIATION | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube VFz3LvP_Joo

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning and Good Monday to all!  I'm going crazy today so give me some latitude!  Sunshine:

[Fark user image image 850x574]
[Fark user image image 850x556]
[Fark user image image 800x533]


I thought the third one was Mulder and Skully, at first glance.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: And who hasn't wanted to personally nuke Bo-Bo?


I'd settle for giving the man a haircut against his will.
 
mederu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bonus video: finale of the canuck / foreign legion fight.

Combat GoPro - Wiping Out Russian Spetsnaz Team in CQB
Youtube RQeyk1BQ7LE
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flab: I thought the third one was Mulder and Skully, at first glance.


neither looks very happy to be there in the picture either.  I think that's why I kept looking at it myself.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flab: tembaarmswide: Good Morning and Good Monday to all!  I'm going crazy today so give me some latitude!  Sunshine:

[Fark user image image 850x574]
[Fark user image image 850x556]
[Fark user image image 800x533]

I thought the third one was Mulder and Skully, at first glance.


You need new glasses.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mederu: Bonus video: finale of the canuck / foreign legion fight.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RQeyk1BQ7LE]


Yeah, posted that yesterday. Ending was a farking gutpunch.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine


And they are TOTALLY gonna pay up. Just like the Orcs pay their conscripts and how they always cough up the death bennies to next of kin...
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine


So every russian back home will know that conscript Vasily Vasilyovitch's family just came into more money than the average russian household earns in three years. I'm sure that'll lead to no kidnappings or murders.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan on retaking Crimea (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NATO secretary general urges South Korea to allow direct arms exports to Ukraine
 
Tracianne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: Compilation of the destruction and damageof Russian armor in the area of Kuzemivka, Novoselivske and Volodymyrivka, #Luhansk Oblast by Ukrainian drone-dropped anti-tank munitions - four Russian BMP IFVs, a BTR-80, 3 T-72B3, a T-80BVM and a T-90A tank were targetted. pic.twitter.com/XrUAZaTkGM
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 30, 2023

booms
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Shortages for the mobiks, people needing really bad takes, appropriate response to trolls, what PANTSIR is doing, the tactical muff and implications thereof, smuggling operations in Russia's neighbors, a NAFO parody of NROL, hedge five standing by, coloring book page about PANTSIR, tweeting about tanks and strategy, tally ho, old bean, the Challys are coming, and ponies drinking in a tavern are all in there.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
List of Nitter URL's to try if one or more experiences an outage.
/Hat tip to danceswithcrows
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Iran summons Ukraine's envoy over drone attack comments

The move comes after Zelenskyy adviser appeared to directly link Ukraine with an attack on a military facility in central Iran.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good news! Russian auto manufacturing is going the way of the Model T!

"#Russian automobile manufacturing company Avtovaz is facing a shortage of paint. Only two or three colors are available."

Your Lada will soon show up completely unpainted! The weight savings will make it go faster!

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1619971178936033280

But sure, they can still crank out 3 million artillery rounds per month. Pinky swear.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x790]

[Fark user image 850x1422]

[Fark user image 850x254]


I guess the latest Russian offensive has petered off, looking at the drop in numbers.
 
Lonestar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RobSeace: Iran summons Ukraine's envoy over drone attack comments

The move comes after Zelenskyy adviser appeared to directly link Ukraine with an attack on a military facility in central Iran.


To save you a click, he said "we warned you". He didnt claim responsibility at all and Iran knows its Israel who is responsible.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: The former U.K. prime minister claimed... that Putin "threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that."

Then you should have been stomping on Putin's f*cking nuts by supporting Ukraine in every possible way from the very beginning you insufferable, simpering twat.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.