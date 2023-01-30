 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Angering the bloodthirsty Mayan gods? You better believe that's a paddlin' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Silly, Sun, Chichen Itza, Maya civilization, Archaeology, Pyramid, steps of an ancient Mayan pyramid, Equinox, Religion  
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something something win stupid prizes.  Like keeping his head and heart where they should be
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My high school class went to several Mexican ruin sites in the early 80s. There were hardly any rules. We climbed the pyramids, went inside a couple etc.

I remember being shocked that it was allowed, but the teachers and the tour guide said go ahead so we did.

I am glad they tightened up that shiat. The stairs and walls were already showing wear from thousands of tourists tromping on them. But I'm glad I got to do it before it was banned too.
 
yms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: My high school class went to several Mexican ruin sites in the early 80s. There were hardly any rules. We climbed the pyramids, went inside a couple etc.

I remember being shocked that it was allowed, but the teachers and the tour guide said go ahead so we did.

I am glad they tightened up that shiat. The stairs and walls were already showing wear from thousands of tourists tromping on them. But I'm glad I got to do it before it was banned too.


I climbed the one in the article in 99 as visitors were allowed at the time. Remember that is was scary as hell getting down.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images.bauerhosting.comView Full Size

this guy?
 
