 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDRB Louisville)   "When the sign went digital, the hardware store owner with a unique sense of humor got on his computer, and took it to a new level"   (wdrb.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Veto, Rhinestone Cowboy, Saying, Copyright, Customer, Big-box store, Hardware store, big box store  
•       •       •

1458 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our carpet cleaners remove blood

Good to know
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Our carpet cleaners remove blood

Good to know


So that's how that county prosecutor got caught...
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want to get drunk with these people.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I worked at a 10-plex movie theater long time ago, we usher peons had access to the digital sign at each theater entrance. One time I changed the Milo and Otis signage to read that the movie was rated XXX instead of rated G. We all had a good laugh. A customer got upset. The manager yelled at us. We all had a good laugh.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Our carpet cleaners remove blood

Good to know


Username checks out?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
""He's not as funny as he thinks he is," added his wife, Jennifer Carson."

Summing up pretty every marriage ever after a few years.
 
overthinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Made me miss the days of the Radiator Specialty sign in Independence Blvd. in Charlotte back in the day.
Although it wasn't digital, it was a highlight of my morning drive most days.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.