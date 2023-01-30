 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Chiefs fans celebrate win by setting parking lot on fire   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Kansas City Chiefs, grass fire, KANSAS CITY, Kansas City metropolitan area, Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship Game, Arrowhead Stadium, Truman Sports Complex  
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I believe you meant to say disgruntled Bengals fans...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I believe you meant to say disgruntled Bengals fans...


No, it's a grass fire, not an overturned car.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why punctuation is important.

Chiefs fans, celebrate win by setting parking lot on fire.

/Well, get going.
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's not how they celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC win in New York City:
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Try saying that headline five times fast

Fire crews fight grass fire
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We all tried to tell Cletus his homemade mobile tailgating barbeque blast furnace had gotten out of control, and now look
 
killershark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rfenster: That's not how they celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC win in New York City:


That was so gross.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was just a makeshift burn pile to get rid of the evidence.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somebody dumped the coals from their grill in the grass.  It's an asshole lazy thing to do.  Probably didn't even try to pee the fire out, goddamn rookies.
 
Merltech
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Somebody dumped the coals from their grill in the grass.  It's an asshole lazy thing to do.  Probably didn't even try to pee the fire out, goddamn rookies.


That was what happened last time.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was in my 20s I was driving from Omaha to SC to take a new IT job. I bought a 68 Chevy Biscayne that had near original bias ply tires on it, for $75, from Sonny Gerber Auto.  The first bias ply ballooned out on the freeway right near that stadium. While I'm walking to the next exit somebody beaned me with a pint bottle of Kessler. It was not smooth as silk. fark KC. fark all AFC trash. fark your cheap, imitation BBQ. I hope all your hotel walkways collapse. Go Eagles.
 
