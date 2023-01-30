 Skip to content
Is Boston's City Hall really that ugly? "No one wants to be there. Not even the bricks"
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The ventilation bollards, along with the overall design of the plaza and the building, always made me think of the Sphinx in The Time Machine.  Anytime I was in the area, I kept an eye out for Morlocks and kept my mind focused on turning back and getting away if a siren went off.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And I'll admit it -- I kinda like Brutalism, at least until the concrete gets randomly discolored.  It certainly beats the hell out of whatever you call the crap that hack Gehry pukes out.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Memorable, unlike pretty much all city halls.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A fantastic bit of brutalist architecture. It must look f*cking amazing at night.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a seriously awful looking building. If the goal was to actively drive people away from Gov't Center it's been a wild success.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who likes it, I have an abandoned Soviet lead mining town for sale.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to laugh when the movie The Possession of Hannah Grace used it as a hospital location.  I do miss Boston Calling not being at City Hall Plaza.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article about the appearance of a thing without a good picture of said thing. Way to go guys.
 
balko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: An article about the appearance of a thing without a good picture of said thing. Way to go guys.


You might want to check your browser settings, boss.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: And I'll admit it -- I kinda like Brutalism, at least until the concrete gets randomly discolored.  It certainly beats the hell out of whatever you call the crap that hack Gehry pukes out.


Can't say I *like* Brutalism, but a very little goes a long way.

Went to college at UMass/Amherst. It's chock full of that stuff, and while it's probably the cheapest to build, it's not by any stretch the nicest to look at. Very popular in the 60s/70s though, for public buildings.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am about to go spend time in the Bingham Humanities Building, one of the only examples of brutalism that doesn't suck
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind brutalist architecture.

:shrug:


I haven't spent any significant time in Boston since the 90s.


Is it still terribly racist?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I don't want to be within fifty miles of it.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: An article about the appearance of a thing without a good picture of said thing. Way to go guys.


Here's a better picture of it.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it, but I'm not sure if ilI would choose it for a government building.

Here's Wean Hall at Carnegie Mellon which houses most of the science departments. It makes more sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: A fantastic bit of brutalist architecture. It must look f*cking amazing at night.


I had a feeling that Uranus enjoyed rough, raw finishes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Hell, I don't want to be within fifty miles of it.


Warrants?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs some fake stucco and whatnot to bring it up to modern standards.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MBooda: Hell, I don't want to be within fifty miles of it.

Warrants?


Naw, Foreigner.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eyeq360: mr_fulano: An article about the appearance of a thing without a good picture of said thing. Way to go guys.

Here's a better picture of it.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


The problem isn't the detailing around the top.  The problem is the mismatching and protruding sections below, where it looks like the scale settings got randomly changed a few times.

Since it dates to the sixties we know that didn't happen, so it can't be blamed on a software glitch.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MBooda: Hell, I don't want to be within fifty miles of it.

Warrants?

Naw, Foreigner.


Journey away then.  Maybe try Europe?
 
keldaria
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
City: we want a city hall that is memorable and will be talked about decades into the future.

Architect: Don't worry, I got you covered.
 
thisispete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I used to work in a building that was heavily influenced by Boston City Hall's design. As a piece of architecture it wasn't beloved by staff. The lack of natural light in office areas was a big complaint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Needs some fake stucco and whatnot to bring it up to modern standards.


I hate fake stucco. Well that is not entirely true.  If it is done right you do not really notice it.  Problem is that it is almost never done right and you end up with a building that looks like a giant used the building as his toilet.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: AppleOptionEsc: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MBooda: Hell, I don't want to be within fifty miles of it.

Warrants?

Naw, Foreigner.

Journey away then.  Maybe try Europe?


I was thinking Kansas.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: El_Dan: Needs some fake stucco and whatnot to bring it up to modern standards.

I hate fake stucco. Well that is not entirely true.  If it is done right you do not really notice it.  Problem is that it is almost never done right and you end up with a building that looks like a giant used the building as his toilet.


My wife grew up in Boston.  She clarified for this desert-born-and-raised boy that stucco in Boston means that there was something seriously structurally wrong with the building and that the repairs were so invasive that stucco was the easiest way to conceal them.  Ie, don't even think about buying a stucco home in the rustbelt unless it's as a knockdown.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never killed super mutants there, so this is all fake news to me.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Uranus: A fantastic bit of brutalist architecture. It must look f*cking amazing at night.


Brutal, but amazing at night? Sounds like a girlfriend I had years ago.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [i.pinimg.com image 236x188]


It's even too brutal for him.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This survey apparently decided that Boston City Hall is the second ugliest building in the US... and yet, it's not even the second ugliest building in Massachusetts.

MIT's Stata Center:
Fark user imageView Full Size


UMass Amherst's Fine Arts building:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just once.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rat_creature: This survey apparently decided that Boston City Hall is the second ugliest building in the US... and yet, it's not even the second ugliest building in Massachusetts.

MIT's Stata Center:
[Fark user image image 474x355]

UMass Amherst's Fine Arts building:
[Fark user image image 474x273]


If architects had to build what they design, the world would be a better place.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, there's only a small window of time left to tear it down and build something competent. I'm pretty sure in a generation or two people will start to think of it as a beautiful old structure and it'll get landmarked.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ernö Goldfinger was the father of the brutalist design aesthetic, and yes, Ian Fleming hated it.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



This type of architecture implies government and oppression so much that Jackbox Games used it as the opening screen for "Guesspionage," their government surveillance themed game. Which is my favorite. But the building is terrible.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I like it, but I'm not sure if ilI would choose it for a government building.

Here's Wean Hall at Carnegie Mellon which houses most of the science departments. It makes more sense.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Wean is so out of place next to all the old Hornbostel buildings on campus.

That being said, Cyert, Hunt, and Donner are worse.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CarnySaur: I had to laugh when the movie The Possession of Hannah Grace used it as a hospital location.  I do miss Boston Calling not being at City Hall Plaza.


The city really screwed that up. It is horrible now at Harvard Field. Before you could go back and forth from the show to Faneuil Hall and the local dive bars between acts. I went to the first Boston Calling at Harvard but haven't been back since.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My previous company, who has long since been acquired, also acquired a company in Waltham in the early days. I got sent up for integration. Roundabouts and brick roads, living together at every turn, madness in the streets.
 
