(Daily Mail)   Is a Tesla really worth 6,000 gallons of precious California water?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, they should have let it burn fully, poisoning the air for the innocent people in the area it happened to ignite in.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with it before other than it was a Tesla.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chevy Volt and Bolt are worth buying.   Tesla, not so much.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Obviously the next step after self-driving cars is self-combusting cars.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i want electric vehicles but, I hate Elon Musk  (and thus Tesla) now.  Very torn.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, you hear that, people?  We should stop making electric cars because it wastes water to put them out when they catch fire.

Don't bother trying to perfect the technology and make it safe and more efficient.   Nope.  Get rid of the idea all together.   Let's keep putting thousands of fossil burners on the road every day.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Musk moved to his own Fark tab - wasn't the CEO, would Tesla sales go up or down?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If Musk moved to his own Fark tab - wasn't the CEO, would Tesla sales go up or down?


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm curious to know if there is a chemical that would work better at extinguishing these types of battery fires more efficiently than spraying water. Anybody know?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

covfefe: Yes, they should have let it burn fully, poisoning the air for the innocent people in the area it happened to ignite in.


It really wouldnt have been that bad for the air. Probably not even something that would register on meters considering how it would have dispersed rapidly
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I'm curious to know if there is a chemical that would work better at extinguishing these types of battery fires more efficiently than spraying water. Anybody know?


Hm.  Excellent question.  It's not about extinguishing the fire so much as preventing the residual charge in the batteries from re-starting the fire.

There is a LOT of chemical energy stored in those cells, and if they short circuit (e.g, by being pierced or crushed), the chemical energy is rapidly converted to electrical energy, and that into heat energy.  Worse, the combustion is made even more dangerous because there are materials in the cells that serve as an oxidizer once heated up sufficiently, so just starving the fire of air isn't enough.

TFA talks about firefighters digging a pit, filling it with water, and pushing a burning Tesla into the pool, which seems to work.  The actual mechanism responsible is probably more about the heat-sinking capacity of the water than the oxygen-starving property of the water.  The immersed cells are still discharging, and still generating heat, but the water is carrying away the heat by conduction and convection fast enough to prevent combustion.

But while that's easy to do in a junkyard, as the TFA describes, you can't do that on a freeway.

The same goes for an alternate approach: high explosives.  Just blow the sucker to smithereens... that'll distribute the energy stored in those cells pretty rapidly and evenly.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ less than a minute ago  
bughunter:The same goes for an alternate approach: high explosives.  Just blow the sucker to smithereens... that'll distribute the energy stored in those cells pretty rapidly and evenly.

a whale of an idea!
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KodosZardoz: I'm curious to know if there is a chemical that would work better at extinguishing these types of battery fires more efficiently than spraying water. Anybody know?


Mercury
 
