Iran: that drone attack was but a scratch. Western Intelligence Services: A SCRATCH? Your arm's off
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So I guess Iran forgot we have high resolution satellite cameras? Or maybe they just don't care whether anyone believes them.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So... did Israel just go YOLO and attack Iran's military factories, or was this in coordination with NATO or what?

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fatassbastard: So I guess Iran forgot we have high resolution satellite cameras? Or maybe they just don't care whether anyone believes them.


Their propaganda is for the locals.
Who don't believe it either.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

make me some tea: So... did Israel just go YOLO and attack Iran's military factories, or fthis in coordination with NATO or what?

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.


could be Mossad, kinda looks like their work, and Israel thinks nothing of attacking Iran for fun.   Could be the Iraqi Kurds, who are pissed that the Iranian government are mowing down protestors in the Iranian Kurdish area with impunity using heavy machine guns.   Or, Ukraine has had just about ENOUGH of Iran selling drones to Russia.   the first is the most likely, the last is the least likely
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Magorn: make me some tea: So... did Israel just go YOLO and attack Iran's military factories, or fthis in coordination with NATO or what?

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.

could be Mossad, kinda looks like their work, and Israel thinks nothing of attacking Iran for fun.   Could be the Iraqi Kurds, who are pissed that the Iranian government are mowing down protestors in the Iranian Kurdish area with impunity using heavy machine guns.   Or, Ukraine has had just about ENOUGH of Iran selling drones to Russia.   the first is the most likely, the last is the least likely


I'm hoping it's the Kurds or any other independent types inside Iran, running a guerrilla operation.  I like thinking there are people all around the world that want freedom enough to fight for it, and not expect outside groups to ride in every time to "liberate" them.  Honestly, the US 'helping' Iran with the Shah helped fuel the mess in the ME and we need to stay way out of this now.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Magorn: make me some tea: So... did Israel just go YOLO and attack Iran's military factories, or fthis in coordination with NATO or what?

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.

could be Mossad, kinda looks like their work, and Israel thinks nothing of attacking Iran for fun.   Could be the Iraqi Kurds, who are pissed that the Iranian government are mowing down protestors in the Iranian Kurdish area with impunity using heavy machine guns.   Or, Ukraine has had just about ENOUGH of Iran selling drones to Russia.   the first is the most likely, the last is the least likely


Ok this perhaps clears it up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Ok this perhaps clears it up

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.

could be Mossad, kinda looks like their work, and Israel thinks nothing of attacking Iran for fun.   Could be the Iraqi Kurds, who are pissed that the Iranian government are mowing down protestors in the Iranian Kurdish area with impunity using heavy machine guns.   Or, Ukraine has had just about ENOUGH of Iran selling drones to Russia.   the first is the most likely, the last is the least likely

Ok this perhaps clears it up

[Fark user image 736x698]


Israel gives zero f*cks when it comes to hitting anyone who threatens her. Or stealing what they 'need' from their allies, if we just leave it sitting around lightly guarded. At this point, Iran should be happy they went for infrastructure instead of decapitation strike, just to show everyone that they could.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a flesh wound.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care who did it.  I'm fine with any nation or actor destroying Iran's drone manufacturing.

Keep it up.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That giant crater was on fire waaaay before any drones got here.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: It's just a flesh wound.


They've had worse. *Kick kick kick*
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image]


I would be really impressed if that guy gets it to fly.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image]


This is probably what Russia will be using in Ukraine in a few months.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is probably what Russia will be using in Ukraine in a few months.

This is probably what Russia will be using in Ukraine in a few months.


As soon as they convert it to coal power.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I would be really impressed if that guy gets it to fly.

I would be really impressed if that guy gets it to fly.


Since one fan doesn't come even remotely close to lifting its own weight, I can guarantee you that four fans working together won't be able to lift the weight of four fans either.
 
Hinged
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Iran actually believed that this was some weird type of Isreali 'air strike', the missiles would already be flying. 

They've got plenty of them pointed at Isreal... so they say.


Either:

A)  This has nothing to with Isreal

B)  Iran is bluffing


Which is it?
 
aremmes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: So I guess Iran forgot we have high resolution satellite cameras? Or maybe they just don't care whether anyone believes them.


The clone tool can also be used to erase things from images, not just copy them.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: As soon as they convert it to coal power.

This is probably what Russia will be using in Ukraine in a few months.
As soon as they convert it to coal power.


Is Texas selling pickup trucks to Russia yet?
fortmorgantimes.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hinged: If Iran actually believed that this was some weird type of Isreali 'air strike', the missiles would already be flying.


Maybe their adobe creative cloud subscription lapsed?

wired.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Herr Flick's Revenge: Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 500x661]

I would be really impressed if that guy gets it to fly.

Since one fan doesn't come even remotely close to lifting its own weight, I can guarantee you that four fans working together won't be able to lift the weight of four fans either.


Agreed. However, there's a YouTube video of a guy powering a winged craft using an angle grinder and it actually did fly. I was impressed.
 
Elfich
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do I have to do all the work around here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Magorn: make me some tea: So... did Israel just go YOLO and attack Iran's military factories, or fthis in coordination with NATO or what?

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.

could be Mossad, kinda looks like their work, and Israel thinks nothing of attacking Iran for fun.   Could be the Iraqi Kurds, who are pissed that the Iranian government are mowing down protestors in the Iranian Kurdish area with impunity using heavy machine guns.   Or, Ukraine has had just about ENOUGH of Iran selling drones to Russia.   the first is the most likely, the last is the least likely

I'm hoping it's the Kurds or any other independent types inside Iran, running a guerrilla operation.  I like thinking there are people all around the world that want freedom enough to fight for it, and not expect outside groups to ride in every time to "liberate" them.  Honestly, the US 'helping' Iran with the Shah helped fuel the mess in the ME and we need to stay way out of this now.


The current mess in the middle east dates back to the allies carving up the corpse of the Ottoman Empire after WW1. Everything since is just another condiment on the shiat sandwich.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Herr Flick's Revenge: Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 500x661]

I would be really impressed if that guy gets it to fly.

Since one fan doesn't come even remotely close to lifting its own weight, I can guarantee you that four fans working together won't be able to lift the weight of four fans either.


No, no. There are four fans, giving it four times the lifting power. Now, after that, you just hook up an electric generator. As the fans spin, they will power the generator, so it doesn't even need batteries!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, if you can just bomb stuff inside a sovereign nation & nobody calls it a declaration of war...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bezos was right about drone delivery, but wrong about the payload.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It does seem plausible that Israel would do this, at the same time, it would also piss off Russia who Israel needs some cooperation with in Syria.  Doesn't mean they didn't do it, but it is complicated.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: So... did Israel just go YOLO and attack Iran's military factories, or was this in coordination with NATO or what?

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.


Israel does this shiat all the time when right-wing governments are in charge. If Iran declared war in response, they would LOVE the opportunity for the Israeli people to not pay attention to what they're doing at home while they fight a war they can win abroad.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The current mess in the middle east dates back to the allies carving up the corpse of the Ottoman Empire after WW1. Everything since is just another condiment on the shiat sandwich.

I mean the regime in power in Iran is a bunch of assholes, but they're a sovereign country and not at war with Israel.

could be Mossad, kinda looks like their work, and Israel thinks nothing of attacking Iran for fun.   Could be the Iraqi Kurds, who are pissed that the Iranian government are mowing down protestors in the Iranian Kurdish area with impunity using heavy machine guns.   Or, Ukraine has had just about ENOUGH of Iran selling drones to Russia.   the first is the most likely, the last is the least likely

I'm hoping it's the Kurds or any other independent types inside Iran, running a guerrilla operation.  I like thinking there are people all around the world that want freedom enough to fight for it, and not expect outside groups to ride in every time to "liberate" them.  Honestly, the US 'helping' Iran with the Shah helped fuel the mess in the ME and we need to stay way out of this now.

The current mess in the middle east dates back to the allies carving up the corpse of the Ottoman Empire after WW1. Everything since is just another condiment on the shiat sandwich.


Well, in many cases yeah, it dates back to 1918, but importantly most of Saudi Arabia and Iran were not a part of the Ottoman Empire. In both cases, their history of oil exploitation is much more significant to their modern role.
 
