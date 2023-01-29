 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Up in the sky, look: It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Supersnake   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

692 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha...I had a snake jump out of a tree and bounce off of me once when I was a kid.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a snake without any clothes on? Snake-ed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: What do you call a snake without any clothes on? Snake-ed.


What do you call a snake with a beard?
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty cool, I've never seen a snake do that before, except for those flying snakes with wings
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Eat The Placenta: What do you call a snake without any clothes on? Snake-ed.

What do you call a snake with a beard?


Tom Cruise
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: What do you call a snake without any clothes on? Snake-ed.


What's a compliment for a snake-ed snake?

What an asp!
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Eat The Placenta: What do you call a snake without any clothes on? Snake-ed.

What do you call a snake with a beard?


I'm don't know. What do you call a snake with a beard?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a local radio station with a DJ called Supersnake. He may have meant something a bit different.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ha...I had a snake jump out of a tree and bounce off of me once when I was a kid.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Eat The Placenta: What do you call a snake without any clothes on? Snake-ed.

What do you call a snake with a beard?


A republican
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time seeing flying snakes, huh? Yo aren't going to believe what the bears can do in Australia

*hint they'll give you chlamydia
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: First time seeing flying snakes, huh? Yo aren't going to believe what the bears can do in Australia

*hint they'll give you chlamydia


You'd think there'd be other reasons to not have sex with the bears besides the chlamydia.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: TorpedoOrca: First time seeing flying snakes, huh? Yo aren't going to believe what the bears can do in Australia

*hint they'll give you chlamydia

You'd think there'd be other reasons to not have sex with the bears besides the chlamydia.


Herpes?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ha...I had a snake jump out of a tree and bounce off of me once when I was a kid.


Was this at church?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Summoner101: TorpedoOrca: First time seeing flying snakes, huh? Yo aren't going to believe what the bears can do in Australia

*hint they'll give you chlamydia

You'd think there'd be other reasons to not have sex with the bears besides the chlamydia.


Seems like solid advice whichever country you find yourself in
 
englaja
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's always a relevant NSFW Australian song...

One Eyed Trouser Snake - Barry Crocker
Youtube 49MOcTv3Wgs


(From a great Ozploitation film, featuring Dame Edna, before she became a Dame in the sequel!)
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: TorpedoOrca: First time seeing flying snakes, huh? Yo aren't going to believe what the bears can do in Australia

*hint they'll give you chlamydia

You'd think there'd be other reasons to not have sex with the bears besides the chlamydia.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Like you can resist!
 
Amoment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So UK needs Ireland's Saint.
Tables are turned!
Study it out.
Or be eaten by flying snakes.

/seriously
//chill snakes slither
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Me: Flying snake. OK, is this Austr...
TFA: "QUEENSLAND..."
Me: OK, thank you article, it's the Deadly Continent.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.