 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's a streetlight   (twitter.com) divider line
57
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

1755 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is a missile, or a rocket of some kind. I've seen that stuff before.

Man, at this point I think we need aliens to show up, even if they're dickheads. Just for the catharsis alone.

People want this so badly.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where is this? Space debris ablating? Context would help.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Probably the same thing they saw in Japan: the latest SpaceX satellite launch.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the angel of death, obvi
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.


Spent SpaceX second stage venting its remaining fuel while tumbling.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
North_Central_Positronics: Probably the same thing they saw in Japan: the latest SpaceX satellite launch.

Saw the exact same thing in SF Valley in CA a couple years ago when SpaceX had a night launch.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's aliens.

Launching out of the atmosphere in their emergency escape vehicle after just three days on the surface.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the first seal opening the beginning of the apocalypse.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's the Rocketeer!"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down, people.  It's just low atmosphere chemtrails being distributed by helicopter.  Nothing to fear.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a penis.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


God I hate that douchebag with the ridiculous hair.

And Giorgio A. Tsoukalos.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a rocket or a missile.  Condensation from the exhaust is illuminated by the sun, which is still present at that altitude despite it being evening on the ground. 

Pretty cool looking.  Like a lavalamp but in the SKY.  Woa
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copies video.
Complete leaves out all context, especially location.
Asks "what the hell is this."
You'd know what it is if you hadn't completely farked up the first 2 steps, you total ignoramus.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: That's a penis.


It looks like a giant....
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: It's the first seal opening the beginning of the apocalypse.


That's supposed to herald pestilence. Might be forty months too late for that.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: That's a penis.


No, it looks more like what comes out of one.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When airplanes release their lavatory tanks at 13000 feet sometimes it heats up like this on its descent.

/science
//themoreyouknow
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the best WW1 technology the Russians can field. Ha ha! Services the pricks right. They're pettier than Putin's pinky penis.

Fetch me Dr. Evil putting his pinkey to his lips and humming tunelessly like my grandmother used to do. I Can't humn the tune, it's been more than 20 years.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anybody asked this identification expert?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The orcs are trapped in a deep battle of wits and they, like Trump, do not know the rules of 3-d chess.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens have been traveling here and landing in slow moving chemical rockets for eons, when they're on the surface they roll around in Viking ships, Motel-T's and biplanes.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a model.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Somaticasual: The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.

Spent SpaceX second stage venting its remaining fuel while tumbling.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This one?
Failed Russian missile test. The second stage was venting from a few places it shouldn't have been.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: Has anybody asked this identification expert?

[Fark user image 259x194]


Is this the new Mary Hartman?

Mary forgets why she game into the kitchen:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Putin forgets why he went into Ukraine
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, it doesn't have to be Donald Trump. I works with all sorts of dimwits and dummies.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: common sense is an oxymoron: Somaticasual: The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.

Spent SpaceX second stage venting its remaining fuel while tumbling.

[Fark user image 400x255]
This one?
Failed Russian missile test. The second stage was venting from a few places it shouldn't have been.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This was a SpaceX second stage venting over Hawaii prior to re-entering.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah....the elusive Forbidden Sky Jellyfish....


Don't eat them.
 
fmonahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.


' That was a spinning rocket spewing exhaust
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Singleballtheory: Has anybody asked this identification expert?

[Fark user image 259x194]

Is this the new Mary Hartman?

Mary forgets why she game into the kitchen:

[i.pinimg.com image 500x387]

Putin forgets why he went into Ukraine


MAD T.V. Season 3 (2/2) Eyewitness Report From Ms. Swan (1997)
Youtube U4EH0RtVlgE
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: MillionDollarMo: That's a penis.

No, it looks more like what comes out of one.


Marmalade?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in Star Trek there's this material called dolamide. But whenever they mention it, it sounds like it's they're saying dolemite. Which is much cooler sounding.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: common sense is an oxymoron: Somaticasual: The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.

Spent SpaceX second stage venting its remaining fuel while tumbling.

[Fark user image 400x255]
This one?
Failed Russian missile test. The second stage was venting from a few places it shouldn't have been.


Apparently Failed Russian Missile Test it is. A hearty thanks!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are alien, but the odds of us or them developing around the same time in about the same place are absurdly low.

And that's the shiat deal with life. It's local in an infinite space.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: So in Star Trek there's this material called dolamide. But whenever they mention it, it sounds like it's they're saying dolemite. Which is much cooler sounding.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My penis's response when Subby's mom rings the doorbell.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Somaticasual: The official explanation was a space launch.

That being said, did they ever fully explain that blue, rotating cone of light with a spiral in it? That one was a bit stranger.

Spent SpaceX second stage venting its remaining fuel while tumbling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nytmare: Copies video.
Complete leaves out all context, especially location.
Asks "what the hell is this."
You'd know what it is if you hadn't completely farked up the first 2 steps, you total ignoramus.


But it's 2023 and Likes or Shares or Thumbs Up Asses are more important than minor inconsequential things like facts or learnin'.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: [Fark user image image 500x500]


I continue to love the look on the kitten in the background. The salesmanship of that image is nothing short of spectacular.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Where is this? Space debris ablating? Context would help.


I had a bunion on my foot ablated. It didn't look like that.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 500x400]


The fark is that?!
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.