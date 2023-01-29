 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Get ready for fifty below zero windchill   (usatoday.com) divider line
74
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you don't know how to live at that temperature, people gonna die
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And? That's jogging weather.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like to do a steam, then bring it down to -50 Kelvin. You might not think that's possible, but that because you're not hardcore.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And that's just when the wife's mad at me. Hey-ooo!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meh, I got a heater in my truck and I'm off to the rodeo.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to dust off a classic:

Polar Vortex - White Guy Indifferent
Youtube _OkxKKsL2u8
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas power grid excitement will be an added bonus.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, I thought they were saying "wind shield" factor when I'd here it on the radio during our morning drive.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep your EV running, so it stays warm.....
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.


Mine's never cracked $200 in Missouri.  On a sidenote, my last job was running a factory that made high quality/expensive insulation and I could take as much scrap product home with me as I wanted... It was perfectly good, just couldn't be sold for one reason or another.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Time to dust off a classic:

[YouTube video: Polar Vortex - White Guy Indifferent]


I will never purchase another vehicle unless I know that vehicle has seat warmers. And none of this "seatwarmer subscription" bullshiat- they auto manufacturers can fark right off with that shiat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.

Mine's never cracked $200 in Missouri.  On a sidenote, my last job was running a factory that made high quality/expensive insulation and I could take as much scrap product home with me as I wanted... It was perfectly good, just couldn't be sold for one reason or another.


And????? WTF did you end up doing? Giant Pink Insulation Jesus?? What?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: And? That's jogging weather.
[Fark user image image 425x410]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.


Yeah, it's 45F outside and last month's gas bill ws 4x normal for the same usage, so the thermostat is set at 62, because I don't win thermostat battles wih mrs b.

And so I'm fkkg miseranle.  My fingers are gettig stiff ad I vab't ty;e/
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 435x326]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here to say "what, again?", but I see my fellow Best Dakotan up thread has already covered it. We spent an hour snowshoeing today at -5f with winds gusting around 15mph. There's no bad weather, just bad gear and or preparedness.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The important part, bolded and underlined:

"In large parts of the region encompassing the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and the Intermountain West, temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be 20-40 degrees below average, the National Weather Service said."

/durr hurr but it's always cold in the winterrrrrhurrrr
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've gotten to enjoy -45F ambient at high noon before. What's the big deal?
 
WyDave
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Windchill?  Windchill?

They were freezing their Buttes off in Montana this morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My body is ready.   This is only the second real cold spell to hit Ohio this winter.   We're doing okay.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.


Narrator: "This LA Times article will help GyrFalcon understand that California Policies are why California has high natural gas bills, while the East Coast gets natural gas pricing out of the Louisiana Pipeline and shipments to harbor hubs along the coast- having nothing to do with California what so ever."
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2023-01-09/why-natural-gas-prices-and-bills-are-soaring-in-southern-california
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: New Rising Sun: Time to dust off a classic:

[YouTube video: Polar Vortex - White Guy Indifferent]

I will never purchase another vehicle unless I know that vehicle has seat warmers. And none of this "seatwarmer subscription" bullshiat- they auto manufacturers can fark right off with that shiat.


That guy needs to make an updated version of the video for the present with a bit about how awful the commute in the cold is and being glad his job went 100% remote.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: electricjebus: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.

Mine's never cracked $200 in Missouri.  On a sidenote, my last job was running a factory that made high quality/expensive insulation and I could take as much scrap product home with me as I wanted... It was perfectly good, just couldn't be sold for one reason or another.

And????? WTF did you end up doing? Giant Pink Insulation Jesus?? What?


It was a spray foam insulation, we made a product that you could drill a small hole in the wall and slowly fill it up between the studs with insulation in layers then patch it up later.  R-8 per inch and acts as a moisture barrier as well as closing any gaps in the wall letting cold/hot air in.

For my basement I used our regular product, mostly intended for new construction, between the joists.  Really popular product in Canada and Nevada.  It was once popular in Russia, but they can't afford it anymore and I'm pretty sure they stopped doing business altogether there after the invasion of Ukraine.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Texas power grid excitement will be an added bonus.


Not sure why you think our grid is that bad. The winter freeze 2 years ago has been the only real state-wide catastrophe for our grid in almost half a century and certainly hasn't been a problem since, much to your average Farker's dismay.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have been using my fireplace instead of the heater. Wood is 35$ a wheelbarrow load of oak at the the hinterland woodlots for oak or 13.99$ a sh*tty little box of oak from market. Two wheelbarrow loads is around 10 boxes.  I can get three solid days out of two wheelbarrows. Like 24/7 heat over the weekend. So like 300 on wood to save probably 400-450 on gas for around 100ish a month savings depending on how many little boxes I buy. I'm like a person who sees wood and thinks "Man. I could use that wood." Another benefit, I feel, is knowing exactly how much money is goes up in smoke and paying for that as I go. I f*cking hate dealing with wild 700$ bills. It happens August and September, no choice, because I run the A.C.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Por que tan serioso: electricjebus: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.

Mine's never cracked $200 in Missouri.  On a sidenote, my last job was running a factory that made high quality/expensive insulation and I could take as much scrap product home with me as I wanted... It was perfectly good, just couldn't be sold for one reason or another.

And????? WTF did you end up doing? Giant Pink Insulation Jesus?? What?

It was a spray foam insulation, we made a product that you could drill a small hole in the wall and slowly fill it up between the studs with insulation in layers then patch it up later.  R-8 per inch and acts as a moisture barrier as well as closing any gaps in the wall letting cold/hot air in.

For my basement I used our regular product, mostly intended for new construction, between the joists.  Really popular product in Canada and Nevada.  It was once popular in Russia, but they can't afford it anymore and I'm pretty sure they stopped doing business altogether there after the invasion of Ukraine.


Thank you! That's cool, though.
 
jmr61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: [Fark user image 425x283]


That will never not be funny for as long as I live.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I have been using my fireplace instead of the heater. Wood is 35$ a wheelbarrow load of oak at the the hinterland woodlots for oak or 13.99$ a sh*tty little box of oak from market. Two wheelbarrow loads is around 10 boxes.  I can get three solid days out of two wheelbarrows. Like 24/7 heat over the weekend. So like 300 on wood to save probably 400-450 on gas for around 100ish a month savings depending on how many little boxes I buy. I'm like a person who sees wood and thinks "Man. I could use that wood." Another benefit, I feel, is knowing exactly how much money is goes up in smoke and paying for that as I go. I f*cking hate dealing with wild 700$ bills. It happens August and September, no choice, because I run the A.C.


Lol what? The most I have ever paid for any energy bill per month was $225, and that was because I let my contract slip. Running my AC 24/7 during sweltering and humid summer months I barely hit over $150 a month.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Por que tan serioso: I have been using my fireplace instead of the heater. Wood is 35$ a wheelbarrow load of oak at the the hinterland woodlots for oak or 13.99$ a sh*tty little box of oak from market. Two wheelbarrow loads is around 10 boxes.  I can get three solid days out of two wheelbarrows. Like 24/7 heat over the weekend. So like 300 on wood to save probably 400-450 on gas for around 100ish a month savings depending on how many little boxes I buy. I'm like a person who sees wood and thinks "Man. I could use that wood." Another benefit, I feel, is knowing exactly how much money is goes up in smoke and paying for that as I go. I f*cking hate dealing with wild 700$ bills. It happens August and September, no choice, because I run the A.C.

Lol what? The most I have ever paid for any energy bill per month was $225, and that was because I let my contract slip. Running my AC 24/7 during sweltering and humid summer months I barely hit over $150 a month.


So Cal utilities are high.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Texas power grid excitement will be an added bonus.


Save for the Panhandle, most of the state won't get below freezing, and the places that do will only be below freezing for a couple of hours.

In other words, an average day in February.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If you don't know how to live at that temperature, people gonna die


Texas? Be less worried about the people not knowing and more worried about the power going down again.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My utilities are normally around 250 a month.
 
thornhill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: New Rising Sun: Time to dust off a classic:

[YouTube video: Polar Vortex - White Guy Indifferent]

I will never purchase another vehicle unless I know that vehicle has seat warmers. And none of this "seatwarmer subscription" bullshiat- they auto manufacturers can fark right off with that shiat.


This is a reason why a garage was a must for me when I bought my current house. I hate getting into a freezing car that takes forever to warm up, even with heated seats.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wisonsin has -80 wind chill at one time
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: vudukungfu: If you don't know how to live at that temperature, people gonna die

Texas? Be less worried about the people not knowing and more worried about the power going down again.


The power went down in a lot of locations state-wide once over 2 years ago only. Nobody is scared about it actually going down again. You people act like this is some regular occurrence which is laughably naive.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: electricjebus: Por que tan serioso: electricjebus: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat. My gas bill was $450 last month because CA is subsidizing you motherf*ckers back east; but I'll be damned if I sit and shiver. I hope you're cold and miserable anyway, because I know it's a lot colder there than it is here.

Mine's never cracked $200 in Missouri.  On a sidenote, my last job was running a factory that made high quality/expensive insulation and I could take as much scrap product home with me as I wanted... It was perfectly good, just couldn't be sold for one reason or another.

And????? WTF did you end up doing? Giant Pink Insulation Jesus?? What?

It was a spray foam insulation, we made a product that you could drill a small hole in the wall and slowly fill it up between the studs with insulation in layers then patch it up later.  R-8 per inch and acts as a moisture barrier as well as closing any gaps in the wall letting cold/hot air in.

For my basement I used our regular product, mostly intended for new construction, between the joists.  Really popular product in Canada and Nevada.  It was once popular in Russia, but they can't afford it anymore and I'm pretty sure they stopped doing business altogether there after the invasion of Ukraine.

Thank you! That's cool, though.


It is in the summer, in the winter it helps keep the place rather warm.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thornhill: baronbloodbath: New Rising Sun: Time to dust off a classic:

[YouTube video: Polar Vortex - White Guy Indifferent]

I will never purchase another vehicle unless I know that vehicle has seat warmers. And none of this "seatwarmer subscription" bullshiat- they auto manufacturers can fark right off with that shiat.

This is a reason why a garage was a must for me when I bought my current house. I hate getting into a freezing car that takes forever to warm up, even with heated seats.


I thought everyone up North has remote starters?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Been pretty mild here in the Mid Atlantic. No snow. At all. Mild temperatures.

If we get a cold snap, Aw shucks. It will be a few days.

When I was a kid, we'd had five snow days by now and a constant layer on the ground.

This year, my grass is starting to grow. In farking January.

Thanks, Exxon. Or whoever.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For context it has been getting down to around 39ish here at night which may as well be the North Pole for us. Wisconsin people might even just put on a jacket.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At fifty below it doesn't matter if you're measuring in °Freedom or °Commie, it's still way cold.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Idaho cold? That's nothing new.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Texas power grid excitement will be an added bonus.


But the weather's still nice in Cancun.
 
germ78
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The forecasted ice storms for Texas through Kentucky may prove more problematic than the cold.
 
silverjets
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cold and snowy?  In the winter?

Well slap my ass and call me Sally!
 
