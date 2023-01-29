 Skip to content
(NPR)   "An avalanche starts with one pebble. A forest with one seed...", and $100 charge to a bullied farm worker results in seven dead   (npr.org) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Avalanches don't start with pebbles.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Avalanches don't start with pebbles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVER fark with a man who has nothing left to lose.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.


This may surprise you, but many industries in America do not follow American law, like farms underpaying and financially indenturing migrant workers and automotive facotries underpaying children not allowed to work in the first place
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell.  You never demand employees replace things they break.  You just write them up, suspend them, or fire them, depending on written policy.  Insurance covers damages.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.


All too many bad managers count on their underlings to either not know the laws, or to be too afraid to argue lest they lose their jobs.

/Just because it's illegal doesn't mean they won't demand it
//All too many companies explicitly prohibit workers from discussing their salary with co-workers, despite it being a federally protected right.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old man shoots at cloud...
 
jmr61
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If charging employees for the cost of doing business isn't illegal, it damn well should be.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/at least the supervisor
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Excelsior: mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.


All too many bad managers count on their underlings to either not know the laws, or to be too afraid to argue lest they lose their jobs.


On top of that: even though it's illegal for the company to charge a worker for shiat like this, it could very well be the manager himself trying to scam $100 out of the person to pocket himself, hoping he won't know any better and won't report it to anyone.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What the hell.  You never demand employees replace things they break.  You just write them up, suspend them, or fire them, depending on written policy.  Insurance covers damages.


On the plus side, his manager isn't likely to make THAT mistake again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CakeandBeer: If charging employees for the cost of doing business isn't illegal


It is.  Too many supervisors and managers and CEOs ignore labor laws, and keep their employees from knowing their rights (which is also illegal).
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: CakeandBeer: If charging employees for the cost of doing business isn't illegal

It is.  Too many supervisors and managers and CEOs ignore labor laws, and keep their employees from knowing their rights (which is also illegal).


In Maryland, employees are required to post a summary of employment law in some conspicuous space.  (Well, it's a bunch of individual one page documents that a few places bundle up into a poster that they sell)

I've usually seen it in the break room or near the time clock.

I think Virginia has a similar law, as I've seen similar posters at the place I volunteer at
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Snatch the pebble from my hand..
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jmr61: Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.


A $100 debt may be enough to back someone into a corner and push them over the edge.

What he did was awful but what he company did to him is awful too. They didn't address his bullying complaints, then they pushed him to far and he went postal.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: What he did was awful but what he company did to him is awful too. They didn't address his bullying complaints, then they pushed him to far and he went postal.


Agreed. Equal fault on both sides.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.

This may surprise you, but many industries in America do not follow American law, like farms underpaying and financially indenturing migrant workers and automotive facotries underpaying children not allowed to work in the first place


Pretty much:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.


Yeah, the business owner is going to get reamed hard on this one, and not in a fun way. They've already determined the business had farmworkers living on the property without a permit. The permit isn't just for funsies -- a permit means the county checks annually to make sure farmworkers have reasonable housing. Oh, and it appears the farmworkers were in fact living in squalor.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.
 
In Sondry Londes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: All too many bad managers count on their underlings to either not know the laws, or to be too afraid to argue lest they lose their jobs.


Then I guess those managers are the ones that deserve to get shot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.


When you're working illegally under the table those other protections don't apply much anymore
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: jmr61: Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.

A $100 debt may be enough to back someone into a corner and push them over the edge.

What he did was awful but what he company did to him is awful too. They didn't address his bullying complaints, then they pushed him to far and he went postal.


I think one thing led to the other. But the "one thing" should be handled in court, or a grievance, or some reasonable matter. If you're shooting 7 people over this, it was inevitable that something else was going to push this guy over the edge. Cut off in traffic one morning, shoot people that afternoon. Waitress completely forgets to submit your lunch order, shoot people at dinner. Neighbor parks in front of your house, shoot him as he's getting in his car. Shooting people over $100 is not a reasonable response at any time. Maybe he needed mental heath care for years. That's too bad if he didn't or couldn't get it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jmr61: Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.


Yeah and if I read the article correctly none of the victims were even that boss or a boss.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
how to start an avalanche...PEBBLE AWAY...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.

When you're working illegally under the table those other protections don't apply much anymore


Just like they like it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're trying to be sympathetic to the Asian mass shooter by saying he was bullied, subby?  I see what you did there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: jmr61: Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.

A $100 debt may be enough to back someone into a corner and push them over the edge.

What he did was awful but what he company did to him is awful too. They didn't address his bullying complaints, then they pushed him to far and he went postal.


Wont someone think of those poor mass shooters!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.


Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.

Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.


I never thought I'd see a thread where farkers white knight a mass shooter, but here we are.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand how DAs can keep dealing with this shiat into their 70s. Seems like it would be endlessly exhausting and abrasive, a steady stream of monsters getting dumped in your lap, for decades.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.

Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.

I never thought I'd see a thread where farkers white knight a mass shooter, but here we are.


I never thought I'd see a thread where a COVID denier tries to take the moral high ground but here we are
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.

Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.

I never thought I'd see a thread where farkers white knight a mass shooter, but here we are.

I never thought I'd see a thread where a COVID denier tries to take the moral high ground but here we are


Get that tiny mass shooter cock out of your mouth
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.


I'm so glad you remembered your Farkie from 20 years ago just so you could tell us that.

Be best.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: NEVER fark with a man who has nothing left to lose.


Boomers are hitting the end of their rope, and going BOOM!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.

Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.

I never thought I'd see a thread where farkers white knight a mass shooter, but here we are.

I never thought I'd see a thread where a COVID denier tries to take the moral high ground but here we are


I never thought I'd see a thread where a COVID denier HAD the moral high ground.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why an armed society is a polite society.  But it only works if everybody is armed. And desperately insane.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Excelsior: mrmopar5287: Why was he being billed? My state is progressive enough that your employer can't bill you for damaged equipment at work unless it's deliberate damage. Seems like California would be one of those states with a law like that.

All too many bad managers count on their underlings to either not know the laws, or to be too afraid to argue lest they lose their jobs.

/Just because it's illegal doesn't mean they won't demand it
//All too many companies explicitly prohibit workers from discussing their salary with co-workers, despite it being a federally protected right.


Yup. Worked at a gas station on overnights at one point. Only lasted a week bc, being new, I admittedly screwed up and had a drive off at the pumps. $53 in gas. Manager told me it would be coming out of my check. I quit on the spot and told her that if my check was short $53 her boss's ass was gonna be turned tf in bc they're supposed to be insured for something like that happening and cannot dock my pay for a theft I did not commit. Picked my check up that Friday, it was $53 bucks light. Guess where that manager is now? No idea bc she got shiatcanned and disappeared. Owner was fined and I got mailed a check for $53 two weeks after I turned him in.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: NM Volunteer: CakeandBeer: If charging employees for the cost of doing business isn't illegal

It is.  Too many supervisors and managers and CEOs ignore labor laws, and keep their employees from knowing their rights (which is also illegal).

In Maryland, employees are required to post a summary of employment law in some conspicuous space.  (Well, it's a bunch of individual one page documents that a few places bundle up into a poster that they sell)

I've usually seen it in the break room or near the time clock.

I think Virginia has a similar law, as I've seen similar posters at the place I volunteer at


Same in PA. Most places post it in the breakroom or by the timeclock.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just doing the math in these threads now. So, looks to me we're down to human life == $14.29. Better sell, Mortimer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Hermione_Granger: jmr61: Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.

A $100 debt may be enough to back someone into a corner and push them over the edge.

What he did was awful but what he company did to him is awful too. They didn't address his bullying complaints, then they pushed him to far and he went postal.

I think one thing led to the other. But the "one thing" should be handled in court, or a grievance, or some reasonable matter. If you're shooting 7 people over this, it was inevitable that something else was going to push this guy over the edge. Cut off in traffic one morning, shoot people that afternoon. Waitress completely forgets to submit your lunch order, shoot people at dinner. Neighbor parks in front of your house, shoot him as he's getting in his car. Shooting people over $100 is not a reasonable response at any time. Maybe he needed mental heath care for years. That's too bad if he didn't or couldn't get it.


An immigrant, working for years at a place that probably hires a lot of minimum wage immigrants?  I have a feeling that it was probably years of harassment and bullying from his supervisors, coupled with an "I'll call INS on you if you don't shut up" whenever he complained to management.  I don't think this was mental health.  This sounds like a shiatty workplace in desperate need of a union.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: Oneiros: NM Volunteer: CakeandBeer: If charging employees for the cost of doing business isn't illegal

It is.  Too many supervisors and managers and CEOs ignore labor laws, and keep their employees from knowing their rights (which is also illegal).

In Maryland, employees are required to post a summary of employment law in some conspicuous space.  (Well, it's a bunch of individual one page documents that a few places bundle up into a poster that they sell)

I've usually seen it in the break room or near the time clock.

I think Virginia has a similar law, as I've seen similar posters at the place I volunteer at

Same in PA. Most places post it in the breakroom or by the timeclock.


Same everywhere, because it is a Federal requirement...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know the particulars of every kill, but if it were limited to individuals involved in the extortion racket, I wouldn't even convict were I on that jury.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Just doing the math in these threads now. So, looks to me we're down to human life == $14.29. Better sell, Mortimer.


Did you factor in ammunition costs?
 
NoRedShadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: jmr61: Seems like we're sort of forgetting that a mad man took a gun and murdered 7 people.

Absent him shooting all of them in self defense, everything else is crap.

Yeah and if I read the article correctly none of the victims were even that boss or a boss.


No, he did off the supervisor and the co-worker he blamed for the accident. FTA:
On Monday, Zhao vented to his supervisor about the bill, but the supervisor insisted he needed to pay. Zhao then allegedly shot the supervisor and the co-worker, the news outlets reported.
Sounds like "bullying" was to blame for the others that he shot given that he drive to a second location to kill some of them.
 
englaja
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Excelsior: toddalmighty: Avalanches don't start with pebbles.

[Fark user image image 640x480]


*shakes tiny encounter suit clad fist*
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.

Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.

I never thought I'd see a thread where farkers white knight a mass shooter, but here we are.

I never thought I'd see a thread where a COVID denier tries to take the moral high ground but here we are


He's on the clock. Events like this undoubtedly strike terror in the hearts of those that want to externalize all costs to employees.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: thealgorerhythm: Jeebus Saves: thealgorerhythm: stevesporn2000: You know, when someone is shot there's a pretty good chance that person deserved a whacking. That's not talked about enough.

Bro, I think you want to look real hard at what you wrote and consider how that is not phrased well at all.

I never thought I'd see a thread where farkers white knight a mass shooter, but here we are.

I never thought I'd see a thread where a COVID denier tries to take the moral high ground but here we are

He's on the clock. Events like this undoubtedly strike terror in the hearts of those that want to externalize all costs to employees.


Those union guys suck!
 
