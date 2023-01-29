 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Who knew Zumba classes could be that dangerous?   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Diego Sanchez, 37, is the person wanted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, accused of firing a gun from a mobile home park and hitting a woman in a Zumba fitness studio.

It's true what they say: nothing good comes from a mobile home park.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aren't Zumba instructors merely sex workers with day jobs?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't surprise me at all. Anything is possible at Zumba Com
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: "...she ended up taking one to her leg."

So, she should've skipped leg day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aren't Zumba instructors merely sex workers with day jobs?


Sec work can be a day job. That one song from the '70s taught me...🚀
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't surprise me at all. Anything is possible at Zumba Com


How the Fark is that site still active?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the risers OK?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a Trauma Pak today

And this is why.

It's $40 I'd rather use elsewhere but you know. I'd rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't surprise me at all. Anything is possible at Zumba Com

How the Fark is that site still active?


Not only is it active, someone took the time to upgrade it from flash to HTML5.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Kalyco Jack: Three Crooked Squirrels: Doesn't surprise me at all. Anything is possible at Zumba Com

How the Fark is that site still active?

Not only is it active, someone took the time to upgrade it from flash to HTML5.


That thing's some kind of dead hand switch on the nuclear arsenal, isn't it?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone's reaction was to drop to the floor. My reaction was to grab a child that was in my club," Lavin said.

Good thinking.  Maybe the child could stop any second bullet if you were the target.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I send my rumba to zumba class
 
Mabeled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the United States you're at risk of getting shot anytime you are within range of a person with a gun, in other words, everywhere.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny Commercial - Geico - It's Personal This Time Squirrels
Youtube Yb9J8re-9ZE
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason not to go to the gym.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot in the Zumba? I'll bet that hurt.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: I bought a Trauma Pak today

And this is why.

It's $40 I'd rather use elsewhere but you know. I'd rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.


What's in it?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

little big man: It's true what they say: nothing good comes from a mobile home park.


Years ago I was curious about a trailer park near me.  It's hidden behind a couple of strip malls so most people passing by probably aren't even aware of it.  I drove through it one day and it didn't look unbearable to live there - if you had one of the nicer trailers and lots.

Then I read the reviews on the internet.  Some people had lived there for years.  If you didn't own your trailer you were paying more than I was for a nicer place nearby and the lot fees kept going up and the new management sucked.  Even if you owned your own trailer you were paying a lot and living in a worse place than I already was.

It was probably affordable 20-30 years ago before that part of the city got developed and populated. The strip malls and all the other housing near it wouldn't have been there back then.

The only real advantage I could see was being able to walk to just about everywhere one might need to go...I think.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean.....Zumba class is the natural habitat of the cougar.
 
Thingster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: I bought a Trauma Pak today

And this is why.

It's $40 I'd rather use elsewhere but you know. I'd rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.


Be sure to get the training to use it, and review it regularly.

A lot of cities provide the training for free, and if you work somewhere with trauma paks or stop the bleed kits your employer *is supposed to* provide training on at least an annual basis.

The gear isn't a magic talisman, you need the mindset to use it without panicking or even having to think about it - it needs to be automatic.

People don't rise to the occasion, they fall to their level of training.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FTA: "...she ended up taking one to her leg."

So, she should've skipped leg day.


I've heard that you don't have to take bullets. You can just say no, and they're legally obligated to stop.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always thought Zumba stores only existed as an advertising channel for sex workers.
 
