(Boing Boing)   A deep dive into the imperialist ideology of Donald Duck comics, capitalism, and a CIA backed military coup in Chile. "There is no red or blue pill... It's all purple haze"   (boingboing.net) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lately, things just don't seem the same.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [i.imgflip.com image 421x834]


Same here.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much alliteration to hold my attention.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You say the duck whose uncle is the richest man in the world might be a capitalist monster? What a crazy concept
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
His uncle literally swims in a big skyscraper filled with gold for fun in his spare time
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One too many bong rips.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

theteacher: Too much alliteration to hold my attention.


Yup, fark this guy
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Lately, things just don't seem the same.


You got me running, and I don't know why.
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Am I too drunk to understand this, or not drunk enough?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Perfect ad choice for an article about the CIA.
 
AK_Mabuhay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: Am I too drunk to understand this, or not drunk enough?


The half-naked duck told me to invest in crypto, and here we are.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: One too many bong rips.


Like, Duuuude......listen listen listen....so hear me out....Donald Duck is all about Capitalism.  and you gotta capitalize Capitalism.
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: Capo Del Bandito: Am I too drunk to understand this, or not drunk enough?

The half-naked duck told me to invest in crypto, and here we are.


Seems legit.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it helps to understand what Donald Duck says in order to understand TFA.

DONALD DUCK says FUCK YOU !!!
Youtube aN_7T0yRUuY
 
gwenners
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Life is like a hurricane

/woo-oo
 
ansius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"In this essay I will..."

You know, most of what he writes is probably correct, but it's written in such a pretentious undergrad way that I just closed the tab and moved on with my life.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [i.imgflip.com image 421x834]


I know this is all the rage right now, but after reading a few other 'articles' by this same author, I'm wondering if it isn't them using ChatGPT or another similar service.  All their articles have the same style of needless appositive phrases, flowery introductory phrases ("consider the following"), etc.  Basically, things like that have started to stand out to me as strong indicators of an AI generated text.  They feel as though they string together a lot of phrases and words that sound right, and I guess technically are correct, but don't actually communicate much.

An AI generated block of text is going to emphasize adherence to grammar rules and selecting vocabulary that is appropriate to the topic requested, but it's going to have a lot more difficulty with big-picture style and flow.  As an analogy, it'd be like trying to auto-create a compelling and enjoyable piece of music using only the rules of music theory and some basic guidance: "I'd like a fast, cheerful piece of piano music please" and you'll get a long string of notes where the transition from one phrase to the next is technically correct and vaguely resembles pieces of music you've heard before, but it doesn't really go anywhere or have longer patterns you're accustomed to hearing (even if you didn't realize it at the time). At any given instant, it sounds like music; but, as you listen longer it just sounds musical.

So, anyways, yeah. I'm leaning toward them playing with AI text generation. It can create technically correct blocks of language emphasizing a specific subset of vocab as requested, except (using the prior analogy) instead of giving you Beethoven it gives you a kid pressing keys on the piano only knowing which keys are OK to press after the last few he has pressed.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x515]
Perfect ad choice for an article about the CIA.


It's better than the ad I got.

/Lol, a Twitter bike.

//From China.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

genner: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


OG Ducktails is superior. Now get off my lawn.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

media4.giphy.comView Full Size

It's a cash money life in Duck Burg
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You really want to have your mind blown about a cartoon?  Really, really blown?

CORRECTIONS: Week of Monday, January 16
Youtube S3IukbS0fKg
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Here he is oppressing the proletariat
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: GardenWeasel: [i.imgflip.com image 421x834]

I know this is all the rage right now, but after reading a few other 'articles' by this same author, I'm wondering if it isn't them using ChatGPT or another similar service.  All their articles have the same style of needless appositive phrases, flowery introductory phrases ("consider the following"), etc.  Basically, things like that have started to stand out to me as strong indicators of an AI generated text.  They feel as though they string together a lot of phrases and words that sound right, and I guess technically are correct, but don't actually communicate much.

An AI generated block of text is going to emphasize adherence to grammar rules and selecting vocabulary that is appropriate to the topic requested, but it's going to have a lot more difficulty with big-picture style and flow.  As an analogy, it'd be like trying to auto-create a compelling and enjoyable piece of music using only the rules of music theory and some basic guidance: "I'd like a fast, cheerful piece of piano music please" and you'll get a long string of notes where the transition from one phrase to the next is technically correct and vaguely resembles pieces of music you've heard before, but it doesn't really go anywhere or have longer patterns you're accustomed to hearing (even if you didn't realize it at the time). At any given instant, it sounds like music; but, as you listen longer it just sounds musical.

So, anyways, yeah. I'm leaning toward them playing with AI text generation. It can create technically correct blocks of language emphasizing a specific subset of vocab as requested, except (using the prior analogy) instead of giving you Beethoven it gives you a kid pressing keys on the piano only knowing which keys are OK to press after the last few he has pressed.


That or it's just some asshole who loves reading their own words second only to enjoying their own delusionaly superior opinion.

I'm a nice person IRL (obviously in juxtaposition to my online presence), but if someone started spewing this kind of rambling at me, I'd just walk away.
 
