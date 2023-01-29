 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Police interrogated the burglar who stopped to take a bath while fully clothed, but he refused to come clean   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must have been one hell of a bathtub.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he leave a bathtub ring or did the clothes absorb it?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying the cops made him cum dirty?

Kinky.
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm gonna assume this bath involved some sort of salts.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he stole the toilet, police would have nothing to go on.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
