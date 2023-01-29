 Skip to content
Apparently, quite a few people didn't like the way this convenience store's microwave was "cleaned". Who would have thought?
47
    More: Fail, Kuala Lumpur, Twitter, Microwave oven, Malaysia, 7-Eleven Malaysia, Mop, Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Project, photos of a 7-Eleven employee  
•       •       •

1364 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 5:50 PM



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway? And there's a 7-11 Malaysia?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?


No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?

No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/


Yeah I didn't really think it did.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They clean things in Malaysia?
It's Asia but bad.
Worse Asia.
This is why is is called Mal-Asia
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mop Up, they said. It'll be fine, they said....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Hail the old memes!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every convenience store drone knows you're supposed to use the toilet brush for that!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7-11 employee in question:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse (some NSFW words):

Grosse Pointe Blank: UltiMart Adventure
Youtube E9wEmhpQpaA
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
you mean they are NOT supposed to do that, he is just trying not to touch anything...
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That shiat would never happen in the US. That would require a level of give-a-fark that our 7-Eleven employees don't have
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe it had a dildo in it

https://m.fark.com/comments/12733606#new
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In other news: paying someone minimum wage just means that you are telling them they aren't worth more to you than the absolute minimum they can get away with. In return, those workers tend to work just hard enough to not get fired.

/It's not laziness, it's basic math.
//The lines may end up being a bit blurry
///There's a reason American restaurants get mandatory periodic food safety inspections, because if you would trust the companies to do the right thing of their own volition they generally won't
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Suspended? There must be some employee protecting measures in place in Kuala Lumpur that are stopping them from immediately being fired. Cuz that just screams "fire this mofo, now".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?

No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/


CSB: My brother was hungry and he found a old egg roll in the fridge. It had gone kinda fuzzy.  But several drinks had convinced him that microwaving it would render it safe.  It did not.

He said that was about as sick as he's ever been.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure why anyone would be microwaving a burrito in one of the best places for street food. Might as well get the best bang for your buck while catching Hep A.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Difficulty: not the US.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They clean things in Malaysia?
It's Asia but bad.
Worse Asia.
This is why is is called Mal-Asia


😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh, could be worse:

images.thdstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x302]
I'm not sure why anyone would be microwaving a burrito in one of the best places for street food. Might as well get the best bang for your buck while catching Hep A.


Everything tastes better onna stick.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you knew what goes on behind the scenes, you wouldn't eat food from ANYWHERE.

Doesn't matter if it's fast food, canned food, convenience store, gas station, 5-star $$$$ restaurant, artisanal butcher shop, the grocery store produce department, or the farmer's market.

/And they certainly aren't using the good-looking unblemished fruit and vegetables to make juice, applesauce, or mashed potatoes from.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Come on.  Treat shiat like you want.  Would you eat something cooked in that you shiat? farking A. No farking excuse.
That said.
I used to treat people how I wanted to be treated.  And fast food boss Ralph something, at Wendy's #1 didn't give a fark. So. Maybe I can understand

🤷‍♂

Also.

After sanitation certification.  I'm definitely not eating your farking chili.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?

No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/


Question number two.  What are you putting in a microwave in a convenience store that isn't in a sealed container?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x302]
I'm not sure why anyone would be microwaving a burrito in one of the best places for street food. Might as well get the best bang for your buck while catching Hep A.

Everything tastes better onna stick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: lindalouwho: Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?

No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/

Question number two.  What are you putting in a microwave in a convenience store that isn't in a sealed container?


Doesn't matter.

Condensation mother farkers.

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Simple life hack: clean your microwave by putting two metal forks inside and setting the timer for 10 minutes. You're welcome
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why do you hate innovation?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Excelsior:
/And they certainly aren't using the good-looking unblemished fruit and vegetables to make juice, applesauce, or mashed potatoes from.

I should hope not.  It's criminal how much food gets thrown away in the US because it looks weird.  Use that shiat for things where appearance doesn't matter.
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I understand that he cleaned it after seeing this message that was left nearby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mister Peejay: lindalouwho: Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?

No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/

Question number two.  What are you putting in a microwave in a convenience store that isn't in a sealed container?

Doesn't matter.

Condensation mother farkers.

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮


That is irrelevant to my food being in a sealed container.
 
BigChad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh It's in Malaysia.  I was gonna say, I didn't think that would trigger any reaction in America, I'd be happy they're cleaning the microwave at all.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FWIW: when a hotel gives their cleaning staff 10 minutes to clean a room, do you honestly expect them to bother switching cleaning rags in between cleaning the toilet seats and "cleaning" the bathroom counters or other flat surfaces?

/They won't.
//You're welcome.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Excelsior: leeksfromchichis: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x302]
I'm not sure why anyone would be microwaving a burrito in one of the best places for street food. Might as well get the best bang for your buck while catching Hep A.

Everything tastes better onna stick.

[Fark user image image 197x255][Fark user image image 225x225]


That's disgusting.

No ketchup!?
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: And there's a 7-11 Malaysia?


7-11 all over Asia.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: waxbeans: Mister Peejay: lindalouwho: Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway?

No.
https://hygienefoodsafety.org/does-microwave-kill-bacteria/

Question number two.  What are you putting in a microwave in a convenience store that isn't in a sealed container?

Doesn't matter.

Condensation mother farkers.

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

That is irrelevant to my food being in a sealed container.


Only if you are AR enough to keep that in mind and take allllllll the correct precautions.
🙄
Most people aren't that AR.
Hence they die of silly shiat
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: FWIW: when a hotel gives their cleaning staff 10 minutes to clean a room, do you honestly expect them to bother switching cleaning rags in between cleaning the toilet seats and "cleaning" the bathroom counters or other flat surfaces?

/They won't.
//You're welcome.


That's nothing.  Medical staff was using one bleach wipe per floor.
Jfc.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BrainGenius: I understand that he cleaned it after seeing this message that was left nearby
[Fark user image 425x328]


I work with people in the medical field.

NONE of them clean the microwave and NONE of them cover their food before they heat it. It's.....disturbing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway? And there's a 7-11 Malaysia?


Its a Japanese chain that is all over the World, but very much in Asia obviously.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casey17: BrainGenius: I understand that he cleaned it after seeing this message that was left nearby
[Fark user image 425x328]

I work with people in the medical field.

NONE of them clean the microwave and NONE of them cover their food before they heat it. It's.....disturbing.


🤮
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: Aren't all the germs killed when you fire it up anyway? And there's a 7-11 Malaysia?


FWIW, the US isn't in the top 3 when it comes to # of 7-11 stores:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/269454/number-of-7-eleven-stores-worldwide-in-2010-by-country/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
searchengineland.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BrainGenius: I understand that he cleaned it after seeing this message that was left nearby
[Fark user image 425x328]


I understood that reference.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Excelsior: FWIW: when a hotel gives their cleaning staff 10 minutes to clean a room, do you honestly expect them to bother switching cleaning rags in between cleaning the toilet seats and "cleaning" the bathroom counters or other flat surfaces?

/They won't.
//You're welcome.

That's nothing.  Medical staff was using one bleach wipe per floor.
Jfc.


Early in the pandemic some of our local schools were prohibiting teachers from using bleach or alcohol wipes on desks or door handles because some kids might have a sensitivity to it -- teachers were told that they were only allowed to use plain paper towel or baby wipes, I guess so they could redistribute the covid and germs around more evenly or something.

/They may have relaxed that rule a little after too many teachers gave them the middle finger over it
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Suspended? There must be some employee protecting measures in place in Kuala Lumpur that are stopping them from immediately being fired. Cuz that just screams "fire this mofo, now".


No, there's a lot lost in translation between Malay and English. "Suspended" means they strung him upside-down by his ankles for two days.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Excelsior: FWIW: when a hotel gives their cleaning staff 10 minutes to clean a room, do you honestly expect them to bother switching cleaning rags in between cleaning the toilet seats and "cleaning" the bathroom counters or other flat surfaces?

/They won't.
//You're welcome.


I expected better from Quality Inn. Now I'm going to even this out by sitting on the countertop and shiatting in the sink.
 
