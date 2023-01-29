 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "I normally wouldn't mind an automatic 10% tip for making my drink but you're a robot"   (intheknow.com) divider line
53
    More: Strange, Drink, Bar, Customer, Person, Robot, Bartender, Robotic arm, Non-human  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 5:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You just know the staff is farking that thing after hours.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: You just know the staff is farking that thing after hours.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe if all other maintenance and operations cost for the robot is kept at the federal minimum wage for tipped employees plus the tips?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it must have a good union
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no. That is payment to a worker, not a company owned machine.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we know what country this is in?

Because I think there are laws about tip pooling in the US, and who they're allowed to be split with.  (Which usually screw overs the people who actually cook the delicious food)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want some more?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the owner buys the robot to avoid paying workers, and they think I'm going to give the owner more money?  Nah.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm just picturing a mix-a-matic returning to its 1bd/1ba near the railroad tracks, sighing as it puts away its utensils and cleans up for the night.

"How did I get all mixed up in this?"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Do we know what country this is in?

Because I think there are laws about tip pooling in the US, and who they're allowed to be split with.  (Which usually screw overs the people who actually cook the delicious food)


No, the people that get $2.10 an hour (or whatever it is) vs the minimum $7.50 an hour a cook do not owe the cooks anything.

//cooked and waited
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it depends on who is getting the tip... if the restaurant ownership keeps the tip, yeah, that's part of the price and they need to include it in the price.  If it's being shared with the human wait staff, I've got no problem with this (I mean, other than the ridiculously low wages wait staff make without tips).  If the wait staff is still clearing your table, handling complaints and all that, then charging a tip isn't a problem.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, no. That is payment to a worker, not a company owned machine.


Never been to Applebees, have you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck no.  I bought drinks all night and it wouldn't give me its phone number.  When I talked about how much money I make and how nice my car is, all it said was, "Uh huh.  That's nice.  Would you like another drink?"
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Do we know what country this is in?

Because I think there are laws about tip pooling in the US, and who they're allowed to be split with.  (Which usually screw overs the people who actually cook the delicious food)


Made good money as a busser as a freshman in college.

Then I was told I was a prep cook. Then I got screwed.

Then I went to manufacturing!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do tip the bartender machine, always tip cash so it won't have to declare the income on its taxes.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO-YOU-WANT-SOME-MORE
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: johnphantom: Yeah, no. That is payment to a worker, not a company owned machine.

Never been to Applebees, have you.


Nope. I try to avoid the white trash places.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: johnphantom: Yeah, no. That is payment to a worker, not a company owned machine.

Never been to Applebees, have you.


aren't we all company-owned machines at some point in our lives?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consider it a convenience fee and facility surcharge.
/Works for ticket master
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, VIC-20. Make with the food or you get the magnet. There's your tip
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No you don't tip the cocksucking, motherfarking, assfilching, dogblowing, rhinoporking, goatblowing, trumplicking, microsofthumping, dickshining, twatsanding, turdsniffing, chicagopizzaloving, buttsluping, anusscented, toejamflavored, cesspoolflavored, rottenchickenslupee, catboxfragranced, dickecheesesmoothie, monkeydouching, congressgobbling robot. fark. Why would we have to ask this?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Mugato: You just know the staff is farking that thing after hours.

[media.tenor.com image 640x362] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gloria: That was incredible. I have never felt anything like it.

Robot (John Candy): I am programmed to be proficient in sexual activities. Want to go steady?

I do not know.  I already have a boyfriend.

What he does not know will not hurt him.

But I would feel guilty.

Of course. Women who obtain sexual ecstasy with mechanical assistance - always tend to feel guilty.

Really?

I do not get it. We laugh.  We care for each other. We have great sex - Why can we not get married?

We are different, okay?

What do you mean "different"?

Mixed marriages do not work.  I am afraid one day I will find you screwing the toaster.

You will have to trust me.


All right, I will marry you.  But I want a Jewish wedding.


A Jewish wedding? Okay!


I forgot. Are you circumcised?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't all get paid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"A touch screen showed a 10% "service charge" added to the cost in addition to 8.4% tax. Over behind the bar, a robot arm could be seen mixing the drink. He also added that the ice machine was broken and none of the drinks at the restaurant contained ice."


So walk away. Jesus, people have become children these days, complaining loudly about their perceived victimhood instead of just making adult decisions.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Listen, VIC-20. Make with the food or you get the magnet. There's your tip


Do you have a newsletter?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Absolutely*

*Conditional on the robot being sentient and paid a wage that it then goes on to split up against rent, oil changes and robot hookers
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Absolutely*

*Conditional on the robot being sentient and paid a wage that it then goes on to split up against rent, oil changes and robot hookers


Yeah just wait 'till they snort up all the ether in the ethernet.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Listen, VIC-20. Make with the food or you get the magnet. There's your tip


I don't the magnet in my hand is strong enough to fark it up...

Guess I could always implant more to fark with asshole robotic bartenders of the future 🤔
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now I'm just picturing a mix-a-matic Robot Coupe returning to its 1bd/1ba near the railroad tracks, sighing as it puts away its utensils and cleans up for the night.

"How did I get all mixed up in this?"


Great joke, but I have to edit because I'm a dick.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If it's compulsory, it's not a tip, it's a fee.
Fark that noise.
 
trialpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's kind of sad that tipping is so ingrained into American culture that this question would even be seriously asked, or anything but "no, of course not. What the hell is wrong with you" be considered for the answer.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are you planning on paying the robot an insufficient salary so they'll need tips?  No, you're not planning on paying the robot anything, which is why you have a robot instead of a human in the first place, so tips don't figure into it, do they?
 
T Baggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do we know what country this is in?

Because I think there are laws about tip pooling in the US, and who they're allowed to be split with.  (Which usually screw overs the people who actually cook the delicious food)


There are several rules on tip pool participation in the US's Fair Labor Standards Act, and state and local laws can add more restrictions. A change from the Trump admin that went into effect beginning in 2021 allowed "back of house" workers (cooks, dishwashers, etc.) to participate in tip pools if everyone in the tip pool is paid at least full minimum wage ($7.25 under federal law). But if servers are paid tipped minimum, $2.13 an hour, then a restaurant can only give their tips to other "front of house" workers (hosts, bussers, runners, other servers). And owners/managers/supervisors can't receive any portion of a tip pool.

But service fees are not tips. If a mandatory fee is added to the bill, even if the restaurant calls it an "18% automatic gratuity" for large parties, it is treated as regular income to the restaurant, just like menu prices, and the restaurant can keep it if they want. Though that wouldn't sit well with servers unless they received unusually good wages/benefits.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do we know what country this is in?

Because I think there are laws about tip pooling in the US, and who they're allowed to be split with.  (Which usually screw overs the people who actually cook the delicious food)


When I was a busboy way back in the day I made more an hour than the servers did, not counting tips. On bad days the servers got royally screwed. The Sunday brunch shift was the worst. That was the "we're not going to fire you, but you're fired" shift for servers.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Oneiros: Do we know what country this is in?

Because I think there are laws about tip pooling in the US, and who they're allowed to be split with.  (Which usually screw overs the people who actually cook the delicious food)

There are several rules on tip pool participation in the US's Fair Labor Standards Act, and state and local laws can add more restrictions. A change from the Trump admin that went into effect beginning in 2021 allowed "back of house" workers (cooks, dishwashers, etc.) to participate in tip pools if everyone in the tip pool is paid at least full minimum wage ($7.25 under federal law). But if servers are paid tipped minimum, $2.13 an hour, then a restaurant can only give their tips to other "front of house" workers (hosts, bussers, runners, other servers). And owners/managers/supervisors can't receive any portion of a tip pool.

But service fees are not tips. If a mandatory fee is added to the bill, even if the restaurant calls it an "18% automatic gratuity" for large parties, it is treated as regular income to the restaurant, just like menu prices, and the restaurant can keep it if they want. Though that wouldn't sit well with servers unless they received unusually good wages/benefits.


In other words, our food industry is f*cked up from the growing to eating.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if the robots are giving tips back?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was an episode of X-Files in the last season where Moulder refuses to tip the "server" at an unmanned sushi restaurant and the machines and drones started messing with Moulder & Scully at home and all over until he finally added a tip on the app for them.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had this dilemma, but it wasnt forced on me. there is a gimmicky ramen place that recently opened near me, and they have this bulky square robots roll up to your table, take your order, and bring you your food. If you need a drink refill you hit a button on the table & it brings you a one. Its clever and fun, but the only time I saw a human employee was the host at the door, & the busboys who scurry to clean up when you leave. So when I looked at the bill & it had a tip line, I really contemplated who the heck actually gets the tip? I doubt they are giving it to the busboys, so what, is it just going to margin as bonus funds? I dunno, & there was nobody to ask. So its the only time in my life I did not leave a tip at all. I reckon I'll never go back.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I guess it depends on who is getting the tip... if the restaurant ownership keeps the tip, yeah, that's part of the price and they need to include it in the price.  If it's being shared with the human wait staff, I've got no problem with this (I mean, other than the ridiculously low wages wait staff make without tips).  If the wait staff is still clearing your table, handling complaints and all that, then charging a tip isn't a problem.


I agree that fees that always apply should be included in the menu price, but legally it seems left to states to legislate. I've heard random surcharges are common in California, and this article says the National Restaurant Association reported 16% of US restaurants tacked on surcharges last year.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flucto: No you don't tip the cocksucking, motherfarking, assfilching, dogblowing, rhinoporking, goatblowing, trumplicking, microsofthumping, dickshining, twatsanding, turdsniffing, chicagopizzaloving, buttsluping, anusscented, toejamflavored, cesspoolflavored, rottenchickenslupee, catboxfragranced, dickecheesesmoothie, monkeydouching, congressgobbling robot. fark. Why would we have to ask this?


Did you say goatblowing?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
HOW THE fark IS THIS EVEN A farkING DEBATE.  fark YOU. NO. TIP.
THIS IS WHY YOU DID THIS TO BEGIN WITH. GO fark YOUR MOTHER MISTER BUSINESS OWNER CUCK fark. JFC. AND fark YOU IF U DISAGREE
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

trialpha: It's kind of sad that tipping is so ingrained into American culture that this question would even be seriously asked, or anything but "no, of course not. What the hell is wrong with you" be considered for the answer.


Yeah, tipping shouldn't exist, but tipping machines really shouldn't exist.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flucto: No you don't tip the cocksucking, motherfarking, assfilching, dogblowing, rhinoporking, goatblowing, trumplicking, microsofthumping, dickshining, twatsanding, turdsniffing, chicagopizzaloving, buttsluping, anusscented, toejamflavored, cesspoolflavored, rottenchickenslupee, catboxfragranced, dickecheesesmoothie, monkeydouching, congressgobbling robot. fark. Why would we have to ask this?


I regret that I have but one smunny to give
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...why is this a "debate?"

I tip people. I don't tip robots. I don't tip my lawn mower. I don't tip my toaster. Why would I tip a drink dispenser?

flucto: No you don't tip the cocksucking, motherfarking, assfilching, dogblowing, rhinoporking, goatblowing, trumplicking, microsofthumping, dickshining, twatsanding, turdsniffing, chicagopizzaloving, buttsluping, anusscented, toejamflavored, cesspoolflavored, rottenchickenslupee, catboxfragranced, dickecheesesmoothie, monkeydouching, congressgobbling robot. fark. Why would we have to ask this?


This, expletives included.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: There was an episode of X-Files in the last season where Moulder refuses to tip the "server" at an unmanned sushi restaurant and the machines and drones started messing with Moulder & Scully at home and all over until he finally added a tip on the app for them.


No.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No. Next question.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For fun, I forwarded the article link to my district's Congressperson. A compulsory "service charge," "tip," or "recovery fee" - all meant to offset or compensate individual workers - should not apply to non-human labor, and it'd be nice if state law made that clear.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Consider it a convenience fee and facility surcharge.
/Works for ticket master


Not a chance - there are legal considerations. In Washington, tips and service charges aren't the same thing. Tips must go to the employees. Service charges must be explicitly called out, including how much (if any) of a service charge goes to employees; otherwise, the whole service charge must be paid to the employee (it's a tip at that point.) Automatic service charges must be identified in advance to customers.

That charge likely would've been illegal here. No employee provided the service, but there's no breakdown of the service charge, and no indication of the service charge was provided in advance (at least, that's implied; who knows if the person actually saw it...)
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.