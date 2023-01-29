 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Then drop on the deck and flop like a fish   (twitter.com) divider line
52
    More: Strange, shot  
52 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
wat
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I tried something just like that at work while describing the transitory benefits on core competency from cloud infrastructure.

I probably should have worn clothes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What did I just watch?

No, seriously, what is that originally?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would you kick that person out of bed for eating crackers? Of course, there is much more room to get nuts on the floor.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had a hooker like that, once.
$100, but you got your money back if you could stay on longer than 8 seconds.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that lady on the right translating to ASL?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Flashdance remake sucks
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those old white guys are sitting there asking - WTF?
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think interpretive dance should be a requirement when speaking on the floor of the Senate.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see the big cake where the lady came out from. Will not hire again.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm embarrassed, but I'd do her
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, people. Sometimes, complex macroeconomic trends in transportation can only be fully explained through interpretive dance.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chemical Brothers - The Salmon Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube dDj7DuHVV9E
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm embarrassed, but I'd do her


Good look trying to aim right. By the time you hit it, you are already too exhausted from chasing around and just want a smoke.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Harry Met Sally - I'll have what she's having
Youtube D-jGDF_4p7M
-
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i've seen worse public speakers.

/not going to make this about tfg
//oops
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse. When I first saw the headline my 1st thought was "Nerve agent?"
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to work out whether the lady on the right is doing the sign language translation.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this after her Moderna shot or the booster?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Was that lady on the right translating to ASL?


If she is, she must doing it to BSL.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions that cannot possibly be answered
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a mime for completeness.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone tried playing the soundtrack backwards?

It might make more sense.

Certainly can't make less sense.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
that made my knees hurt just watching
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Editors - You Don't Know Love
Youtube IaH_S8wWf0c
cta5z8uxVc8
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Demonic possession, or Interpretive Dance?
Next, on Fox's new SHAKERS!
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the one in front of the table the interpreter, or is the one off on our right in the blue the interpreter?
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Needs a mime for completeness.


I don't think that would improve it, and a mime is a terrible thing to waste.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm embarrassed, but I'd do her


Apparently not too embarassed to assert this.

/dry spell?
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a pretty clear indication of early onset fin rot. She should get to her vet ASAP. Rubbing tartar sauce on it isn't going to help at this point.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I tried something just like that at work while describing the transitory benefits on core competency from cloud infrastructure.

I probably should have worn clothes.


Hmmm.  We've seen several iterations of the Turbo Encabulator, but none featuring a speaker out of his mind on bath salts...
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
before I look, I'm guessing this is the newest Rick and Morty dance move
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The spirit of the LORD is now deep within you!  How do you like it so far?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What? Have none if you ever attended an interfaith religious conference before?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*clicks video*

O_o

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is Twitter horribly broken for anyone else today? Original posts are showing up blank or with only partial images, and going to the site brings up a mostly blank screen as well.

Not complaining about not being able to see that hellsite, but curious about how broken it is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Baptazia - Super Sunday - IC3 / DJ Clipz & DJ Die - 3 of 3
Youtube 5_JmXCNPs6Y
 
germ78
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are we not human? surprisingly not asked.

/the general is really disappointed with Booji boi after this
 
ansius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd genuinely like to know the context for the original video.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: Was this after her Moderna shot or the booster?


WobbleGirl / Dubstep Girl
Youtube l_B09NyZ2IQ
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i, just, i just don't know....
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clicked thinking a cruise passenger had a seizure. And while I'm glad everyone is seemingly ok, relatively speaking, I'm left with way more questions. Is this some kind of "Pentecostal freak out tik-tok challenge? I hope they don't ruin this for everyone. It's one of the best kept secret that a Pentecostal Assembly of God church is one of the few you can get away with taking acid in. The more you take the more they love you but don't get sucked in too deep. At some point you'll be deemed too important to leave.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The last surviving member of the Batley Townswomen's Guild reenacts Pickett's Charge.
 
