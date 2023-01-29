 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Post)   Pop rocks and soda?   (post.news) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Post Article, Post  
•       •       •

1377 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 29 Jan 2023 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I had for breakfast?

/burp
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepperoni and cabbage.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Pepperoni and cabbage.


Add pickled egg for that long road trip.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my vagina?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: In my vagina?


It's more likely than you think.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marijuana pop rocks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: In my vagina?


If you insist.

/lubes up wiener
//...dog
///with nitroglycerin
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosive dogs? Is that the sequel to this game?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: leeksfromchichis: In my vagina?

If you insist.

/lubes up wiener
//...dog
///with nitroglycerin


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Alert 2 - Exploding dogs
Youtube _sO2ckaPpVs


1) Capture an Allied barracks.
2) Recruit a Crazy Ivan.
3) Plant explosive on dog.
4) Run dog into Allied troops.
5) Accept that you are a terrible person.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
George Clinton - Atomic Dog (Official Music Video) HD
Youtube LMVZ36VA0wg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BJkhXAfKz8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWRMxpg8o0E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKyzB3Xy29I
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do not taunt
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ceiling Cat inconsolable.
 
Veloram
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Marijuana pop rocks?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Oh that's so cool. Which probably goes to show that the state of available edibles on the east coast is abysmal
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't know this required a bunch of training, tbh.
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well now hold on. Are we talking dogs packed with explosives, or X-men Mutant like dogs that can generate explosive force?

Because seriously, the latter would be awesome. I'd pay for training for that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ladies & gentlemen of the court, let it be known that these candies are called "pop rocks" - not "soda rocks"!
I rest my case.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Ladies & gentlemen of the court, let it be known that these candies are called "pop rocks" - not "soda rocks"!
I rest my case.


What about "rock soda"?

//I'll take a Granite, please
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: bughunter: Pepperoni and cabbage.

Add pickled egg for that long road trip.


the diner near the trailer park has this as "The Ricky".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ask the Russians how well exploding dog training worked out for them.
todayifoundout.comView Full Size

Hint: Not well
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Ask the Russians how well exploding dog training worked out for them.
[todayifoundout.com image 629x383]
Hint: Not well


They trained them on russian tanks
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: oldfarthenry: Ladies & gentlemen of the court, let it be known that these candies are called "pop rocks" - not "soda rocks"!
I rest my case.

What about "rock soda"?

//I'll take a Granite, please


I like Quarry 'cause it's crunchy!
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

uberalice: [Fark user image 850x627]


One of the greats.
 
ytterbium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: In my vagina?


Or urethra?

Either way, consult a professional before attempting.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.