 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 29 is rubric, as in I was polishing a lamp, but it turned out to be a rubric when a genie appeared and sang 'never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Printing, Rubric, Ink, Manuscript, Latin, 13 (number), Parent, latter use  
•       •       •

45 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 2:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*groan*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hate playoff weekends. The football games start late and dad occupies himself with fark submissions.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i guess i cant post in this thread
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Puns like that make my brain numb.
At least it wasn't a math pun.
Those make my brain number.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is so bad I'm ashamed to post it but whatever:
For the last time Are You a heat dried piece of clay commonly used in construction and various edifices or what?! We can't get nothing out of this guy
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
/silence
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.