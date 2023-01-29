 Skip to content
(AP News)   Drug Enhancement Agency   (apnews.com) divider line
17
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the face of someone against drugs. Against you doing his.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kinda surprised that's not the name of a dispensary yet.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, proving once again that the DEA is part of the cartel and profiting from the War on Drugs(tm).
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Kinda surprised that's not the name of a dispensary yet.


It's right next door to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Outlet.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He in no way looks unsavory.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vacationing with cartel lawyers. Sounds relaxing.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Needs more Czars. /s
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drugs Aren't Really Eschewed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Drugs Aren't Really Eschewed

[Fark user image image 500x476]


I get all of the other ones, but what's the red DARE Bear hugging a Burger King cheeseburger?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've seen my dad give ounces to a drug enforcement K9 cop. Not long after the whole department was busted by the FBI. All the drug enforcement officers were at least fired, 3 got life for machine gunning down another cop that was going to rat. (part of the USA)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: LordOfThePings: Drugs Aren't Really Eschewed

[Fark user image image 500x476]

I get all of the other ones, but what's the red DARE Bear hugging a Burger King cheeseburger?


Are you sure it's Burger King. I thought it was from Drugburger's.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the benefits of having lots of disposable income. You can buy people in high positions.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh. Got it. Vice.

Not necessarily just drugs. I'm an idiot.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like he helped himself to the steroids too.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's lucky really, a rival cartel would've blown up his house in another few months
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The DEA has been enhancing prices for decades, much to the delight of everyone in the trade, or on their payroll.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: One of the benefits of having lots of disposable income. You can buy people in high positions.


Maybe let's hire people who aren't so easily corruptible. And let us not pretend this just simply happens to everyone.
 
