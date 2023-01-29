 Skip to content
(Slate)   You needed to be at the gym in 26 minutes, and you made it there in 25. But there are no mirrors in which to watch yourself. Is it still possible to achieve the perfection you need in your workout? How can you work out without admiring yourself?   (slate.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's just get this out of the way early:

The English Beat - Mirror In The Bathroom [Official Music Video] - HQ
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone with LSD experience will tell you that you cover the mirrors first.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IDK. With stuff like rowing it can be helpful to tell if you've got the form down, when you're starting out. And that can be difficult since you don't have an IRL third-person camera mode.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At my local YMCA they have a free weight area that is mirrored (where the grunters spend time looking at themselves) and a separate free weight area with no mirrors, sort of tucked out of the way. The machines are out in the open with no mirrors.

I notice the non-mirrored area is primarily used by women and the mirrored area is mostly used by young men. Old fatties like me use the machines in the middle, perhaps because we're more likely to be seen in the event of a heart attack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Form?

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x464]


kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't like looking in a mirror when I work out. It is just distracting. In my never-ending quest to become a beefcake, I don't want distractions in the gym.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valerie, call on me. I'm the same boy I used to be.
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always just assumed they were there to make the room look bigger and to make it look like there was more equipment.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Form?

[Fark user image 220x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically, what they're saying is "focus on what you're actually farking doing rather than trying to look in the mirror". Yes. I don't know who decided it was a good idea to put these in but they're really only functional for high-end bodybuilders who are going to stop often and look to check definition, separation and symmetry on particular muscles.

Easy solution: Don't look in the mirror.

I really don't care one way or another if there's a mirror there. The good thing about it is that it does kind of make the room feel bigger, and also allows me to see who is around/behind me. Other than that they're kind of pointless.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x464]

[Fark user image 425x421]


Having cohabited with a female of the species for a couple of decades now, I can say that at least for my wife what gets her engine revving is a guy who has visible and defined muscle without any jiggly fat.  Thankfully that's not the ONLY thing that gets her engine revving or I'd be a very sad husband.

However, once the guys progress beyond that stage and the guys get big enough that it seems the muscles are the entire point and not general fitness?  That's a turn-off for her worse than a guy who just isn't fit at all.

Generally speaking, those guys who go to the gym to 'get ripped' or whatever are absolutely doing it for themselves and to impress their peers... whether that's what they think they're doing or not.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's never seen me work out.  It used to be like shaking jello mold.  Now it's like shaking a 20% less jello.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I THINK SUBBY SPELLED BAR WRONG
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Subby's never seen me work out.  It used to be like shaking jello mold.  Now it's like shaking a 20% less jello.


Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x464]

[Fark user image image 425x421]


Science says otherwise:

The results showed that men who were physically stronger and more muscular reported having more sexual partners and, in societies that do not use contraception, these men also had more children than other men.

And also

Greater muscle mass is associated with both more sex partners and earlier age of first intercourse,

And also
In a separate study, women reported that their short-term sexual partners were more muscular than their other partners.

If you are a man and want to get laid, hit the weights.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would just hire a double to act as the mirror

El Rich-o
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would have thought the mirrors were the whole point
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I spend way too much time wondering what percentage of poor gym form videos are actually real.  I have a low bar for our species but they test my perception a little hard.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khatores: Basically, what they're saying is "focus on what you're actually farking doing rather than trying to look in the mirror". Yes. I don't know who decided it was a good idea to put these in but they're really only functional for high-end bodybuilders who are going to stop often and look to check definition, separation and symmetry on particular muscles.

Easy solution: Don't look in the mirror.

I really don't care one way or another if there's a mirror there. The good thing about it is that it does kind of make the room feel bigger, and also allows me to see who is around/behind me. Other than that they're kind of pointless.


I find the mirror helpful for compound lifts checking form, i.e. we have one in front of each squat rack so you can see your knee and chest position.

Mirrors to check form, I get.
Mirrors to ogle yourself flexing for 20 minutes? Nah
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khatores: Yes. I don't know who decided it was a good idea to put these in but they're really only functional for high-end bodybuilders who are going to stop often and look to check definition, separation and symmetry on particular muscles.


Not entirely true. I agree with the idea that you shouldn't be staring into them while working out. But having to reference when you're not sure if you're keeping good form is helpful. I made a gym in the basement for my wife and I and put up a couple mirrors. Though most of the time now if I have doubts I just take a video to look at after.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why in my minimalistic home gym without mirrors I placed a crying clown on black velvet to stare at and give me the inspiration to overcome all physical inadequacies.
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Admiring the mirage in the mirror.
I Built An Entire Room Made Completely Out of Mirrors!
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Froman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: edmo: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x464]

[Fark user image image 425x421]

Science says otherwise:

The results showed that men who were physically stronger and more muscular reported having more sexual partners and, in societies that do not use contraception, these men also had more children than other men.

And also

Greater muscle mass is associated with both more sex partners and earlier age of first intercourse,

And also
In a separate study, women reported that their short-term sexual partners were more muscular than their other partners.

If you are a man and want to get laid, hit the weights.


Funny how despite always claiming to be the victims of body shaming and unrealistic standards, women across the whole range of body types are attractive to a significant amount of the male population(some unique, some overlapping), while attractive men pretty much all have the same body type. That's part of the point of the 4 Marvel Chrises meme. Of course they all going to look alike. And that ideal isn't even healthy. Most have too little body fat and need an insane caloric requirement to maintain that physique, not to mention that most people will need supplements of dubious safety to get there.

Training for vanity's sake is a zero sum game.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I find the mirrors are useful for checking form while using free weights
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

senor peacock: I find the mirrors are useful for checking form while using free weights


Yup
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, I use them all the time to check form, and would miss them. Setting down the last deadlift rep? Let's check to verify our back is still straight at the bottom. Squat depth? Look forward into the mirror and breath.

The very idea of not having mirrors in a gym sounds unsafe or at least very inconvenient.

Richard Freckle: I spend way too much time wondering what percentage of poor gym form videos are actually real.  I have a low bar for our species but they test my perception a little hard.


I have seen shiat that would turn you white. Imagine the absolute worst way to bend your back to pick a heavy weight off of the ground--like, imagine it's part of a Mel Brooks skit level of ridiculous. I've seen it. I have no idea how some people don't get hurt immediately, let alone after habitual lifting. That said, I'm sure there are no small number of staged videos.
 
GORDON
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mirrors are important to me to see if I'm using proper form.  I have nerve damage and with my eyes closed, I'd lift things lop sided.  Mirrors make sure I'm even on both sides.

But go ahead and call me a narcissist, if it makes you feel better about yourself.  A lot of people do that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't go to the gym to watch myself workout.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Anyone with LSD experience will tell you that you cover the mirrors first.


Truth.

Not so with mushrooms, though. I'm farking beautiful when I'm on mushrooms. Also when I am not. But mostly when I am.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

senor peacock: I find the mirrors are useful for checking form while using free weights


Otoh, if your form is crappy, as I have seen far too often, you're just watching yourself do it wrong.

Not you, personally, but in general.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

senor peacock: I find the mirrors are useful for checking form while using free weights


Bro, if you can't FEEL when your form is off, I need to ask, do you even lift?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: This is why in my minimalistic home gym without mirrors I placed a crying clown on black velvet to stare at and give me the inspiration to overcome all physical inadequacies.
[Fark user image 259x194]


recently saw a movie with Mickey Rourke as a meth maker in CA. the similarity is disturbing.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How can you work out without admiring yourself?

Admiring myself would be highly Narcissistic. I simply bask in others' admiration of me.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From my experiences as a weight lifter and boxer, a mirror is only a useful tool if you understand what your form should look like, to begin with. Otherwise it's just preening.

And if you understand what your form should look like, you don't need a mirror to tell if you're doing it right, you've already learned to slow down and do it right.

This is why having a good instructor is a tried and tested method that has endured for as long as we've had skills to cultivate. The best methods are passed on by those who succeed. A mirror can't give you the benefit of their knowledge.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: foo monkey: Subby's never seen me work out.  It used to be like shaking jello mold.  Now it's like shaking a 20% less jello.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


[THE SIMPSONS] Homer's check - up with Dr. Hibbert
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Froman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GORDON: Mirrors are important to me to see if I'm using proper form.  I have nerve damage and with my eyes closed, I'd lift things lop sided.  Mirrors make sure I'm even on both sides.

But go ahead and call me a narcissist, if it makes you feel better about yourself.  A lot of people do that.


I wonder how many other people actually know what proper form looks like though. They just go straight to lifting weights and looking at themselves in the mirror thinking "yep, that looks right." Most people would benefit far more from actually hiring a personal trainer.

Can't really blame the owner if the users of the mirrors were more into checking out their form(or other peoples') for vanity's sake and she wanted to do something about it. These days especially with how social media treats the gym it's understandable.
 
