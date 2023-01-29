 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What does God need with a Superbowl ad?   (cnn.com) divider line
91
    More: Stupid, United Kingdom, CNN, Television, China, India, Australia, Middle East, Law  
•       •       •

1463 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 12:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FSM doesn't need to advertise.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, if the Jesus people want to buy advertising, okay. Their money is just as good as beer ad money or car ad money.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A $100 million campaign, "He Gets Us," that promotes Jesus Christ and his teachings is set to showcase its ads during the Super Bowl.

I will bet my house that it wont.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another reason not to watch the Superbowl.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

growinthings: Another reason not to watch the Superbowl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which Jesus?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And somehow religious people flock to the GQP.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, he gets us alright, after that whole thing where we nailed him to a piece of wood.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone gets mad at me when I say Christians are all about marketing and attempting to control the brand identity, then they do something like this.

/ People are way too obsessed with Jesus
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
popiconsblog.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I rather see Janet Jackson's tit, at least there is a chance it is real.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God would need nothing. Not your obedience, not your praise, not your money or your loyalty. People who say they represent god need all of that and more.  The creator of the all things would need nothing from you, what would probably amount to less than a sub-atomic particle.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes

These ads strike me as a counter message to the worst of the Right Wing. They aren't listening. Maybe because I misunderstand.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes

These ads strike me as a counter message to the worst of the Right Wing. They aren't listening. Maybe because I misunderstand.


I think you misunderstand.

Much like late night ads for male enhancement and miracle diet cures, this is aimed at the desperate, the lonely, the disaffected. This is about money and power - religion, and especially Christianity, is completely about money and power.

They want to sell you a product. The product is not church or faith - it's hope. Hope that you are not inconsequential, hope that one day you will be given everything you want, hope that someone loves you no matter what. And above all, hope that you won't really die. They also spend a goodly amount of time creating fear, so the hope is more valuable to the flock.

In exchange for that hope, you will give money and/or time to them. Whether you give them control of you or gain the right to claim control of others depends on how much money and/or time.

To my mind, though, this is a good sign. When mainstream Christians start to feel like they have to advertise like Scientology, that indicates progress in diminishing their influence over the larger culture.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think what's driving the decline in Americans identifying as "Christian" is either that they've never heard of him before, or a lack of advertising.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spending $100 million on advertising for God rather than using that money to support his teachings (e.g., feed the poor). Pretty on brand for "Christians."
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tithing is significantly down. Gotta restart the awareness campaign.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capn' fun: I don't think what's driving the decline in Americans identifying as "Christian" is either that they've never heard of him before, or a lack of advertising.


You know this and I know this, but according to your archetypical evangelical the problem with the world is that people aren't yelling about Jesus enough.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just as bad as all those annoying atheist and campaigns.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical marijuana ads still being banned?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought picking a lawyer because of a commercial was a bad idea...
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Tebow do this already?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: A $100 million campaign, "He Gets Us," that promotes Jesus Christ and his teachings is set to showcase its ads during the Super Bowl.

I will bet my house that it wont.


This is a progressive group that focuses on Jesus as a Socialist, anti-capitlist, racially inclusive loving figure that repudiated Republican Jesus.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Superbowl now counts as credit for going to church as does praying at school or in the office and is not at all like a Nuremberg rally.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 million you say, phhhhht. What's one 45 second spot gunna do?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, let's see what Satan has to say.


/starts reading thread
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans throwing their money away?
Oh no. Stop. Don't do it.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad shiat in the form of military armed conflict is coming down the pipeline from the MIC needs to program the next wave of impoverished young people with Jesus propaganda to trick them into serving.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes

These ads strike me as a counter message to the worst of the Right Wing. They aren't listening. Maybe because I misunderstand.


Why so many layers of anonymity? You'd think they'd be proud of their conspicuous religiosity. Its almost like the whole thing is a giant dog whistle.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: edmo: It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes

These ads strike me as a counter message to the worst of the Right Wing. They aren't listening. Maybe because I misunderstand.

I think you misunderstand.

Much like late night ads for male enhancement and miracle diet cures, this is aimed at the desperate, the lonely, the disaffected. This is about money and power - religion, and especially Christianity, is completely about money and power.

They want to sell you a product. The product is not church or faith - it's hope. Hope that you are not inconsequential, hope that one day you will be given everything you want, hope that someone loves you no matter what. And above all, hope that you won't really die. They also spend a goodly amount of time creating fear, so the hope is more valuable to the flock.

In exchange for that hope, you will give money and/or time to them. Whether you give them control of you or gain the right to claim control of others depends on how much money and/or time.

To my mind, though, this is a good sign. When mainstream Christians start to feel like they have to advertise like Scientology, that indicates progress in diminishing their influence over the larger culture.


Thank you for that point of view, it gave me hope
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: weddingsinger: A $100 million campaign, "He Gets Us," that promotes Jesus Christ and his teachings is set to showcase its ads during the Super Bowl.

I will bet my house that it wont.

This is a progressive group that focuses on Jesus as a Socialist, anti-capitlist, racially inclusive loving figure that repudiated Republican Jesus.


FTFA: "It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes "
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical CNN misinformation through distortion.

Most religious people tend towards conservatism. The basic tenets of conservative life fit more with a religious belief. Most liberals are not religious, or religious in appearance only. Few religious tenets align with left-wing beliefs.

This is common sense, and is inarguably reality.

So why does CNN feel the need to include the part "to staunchly conservative causes "?

Only to inflame, distort and try to twist a positive message into an evil conspiracy.

Any they wonder why the network that was once the #1 go-to for news is now bird-cage paper.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: growinthings: Another reason not to watch the Superbowl.

[Fark user image image 246x307]


So you're a fan of watching people get brutalized for entertainment to the point where they have long-term brain damage? Oh yeah, and occasionally they get hit so hard their heart stops beating.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus does doesn't he....

1 Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.

2 "So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 3 But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This campaign -- which champions the ideals of hippy socialist 'turn the other cheek and help people Jeebus' instead of the more prevalent Republican 'God, Gold and Glory Jeebus' -- seems to really trigger Christ-o-Facists so it can't be all bad...
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raised Catholic, I haven't been in a church for decades.  I don't recall what they talked about being terrible: mostly stories in the Bible where the takeaway was generally something good.  Be kind.  Share.  Be open.

Having not been in a church since, all I know about it is what I read in the news or on Fark.  I find it hard to believe that it's all mega churches and gay hating.  I mean, that's there, I've met the folks who subscribe to it.  I'm just hoping that's the very small majority with a bullhorn.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Which Jesus?
[Fark user image 389x506]


shawnsodyssey.netView Full Size


//oblig
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Typical CNN misinformation through distortion.

Most religious people tend towards conservatism. The basic tenets of conservative life fit more with a religious belief. Most liberals are not religious, or religious in appearance only. Few religious tenets align with left-wing beliefs.

This is common sense, and is inarguably reality.

So why does CNN feel the need to include the part "to staunchly conservative causes "?

Only to inflame, distort and try to twist a positive message into an evil conspiracy.

Any they wonder why the network that was once the #1 go-to for news is now bird-cage paper.


The NY Post?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps if the loudest, most visible Xtians weren't such relentless, inveterate assholes their imaginary Sky Buddy wouldn't have to buy airtime during a football game.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Few religious tenets align with left-wing beliefs


Republicans tend to be Christian. I tend to believe in healing the sick, feeding the poor, and loving one another. Explaining that view to Republicans gets me labeled a liberal. It is then explained that liberals can't be Christians.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $100 million campaign, "He Gets Us," that promotes Jesus Christ and his teachings is set to showcase its ads during the Super Bowl. It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes, as CNN's Tom Foreman reports.

This ad will do one or the other. It would be fundamentally impossible to do both.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They routinely run these ads during sporting events.  They're running right now in the Purdue-Michigan State game.  They're meaningless: there's no call to action.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A $100 million campaign"

Guess giving that money for food and shelter to those that needed it never crossed their minds
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your god's plan to reach me, to teach me, to convert me, to save me involves not miracles, not a revelation, not personal contact, not even an individual epiphany but an expensive ad during an overhyped, completely commercialized sporting event?  Competing in the marketplace with money?

/That's a pretty sad little god you got there.
//Your god knows exactly what it would take to make me a believer.  Exactly what series of events, what chain of thought, what match it would take to ignite a religious passion in me: Yet he refuses to provide it.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wet drum sandwich: Well, if the Jesus people want to buy advertising, okay. Their money is just as good as beer ad money or car ad money.


FTFA: It's funded by anonymous donors acting through a nonprofit linked to staunchly conservative causes, as CNN's Tom Foreman reports.

Rich people want us to be religious, because religion makes it easier for them to stay in control of us.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lymond01: Raised Catholic, I haven't been in a church for decades.  I don't recall what they talked about being terrible: mostly stories in the Bible where the takeaway was generally something good.  Be kind.  Share.  Be open.

Having not been in a church since, all I know about it is what I read in the news or on Fark.  I find it hard to believe that it's all mega churches and gay hating.  I mean, that's there, I've met the folks who subscribe to it.  I'm just hoping that's the very small majority with a bullhorn.


I have not met anyone in the last 10-15 years that goes to any Christian church that is also not a Republican or full blown MAGA.

YMMV
/They are all garbage people when they support anti-LGBTQ regulations.
//They are all garbage people when they support an international pedophile ring.
///They are all garbage people when they support taking away a woman's body autonomy.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.