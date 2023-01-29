 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Hero "SAS Hero weaponized farting in operation named 'goon baiting' to wind up Nazis". That's a real sentence. Copied word for word. In a newspaper (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Hero, Colditz Castle, Soldier, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, Special Air Service, Colditz, David Stirling, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2023 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the British complain about how we use the English language.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I met Stirling in his office in London once. Thankfully, he didn't fart.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NM Volunteer: And the British complain about how we use the English language.


They made a right pig's ear about it, Chatfield. You're acting all bum and parsley, I say. Harrumph.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Newspaper"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years ago when I was younger, I read a book called reach for the sky. It was about the English pilot Douglas Bader, who shot down around two dozen German planes all the while having no legs from a previous accident. He got sent to Colditz castle after repeated escape attempts. He detailed a lot of these antics that these guys used to pull as well.  it's out of print now but there are other books that detail his life, if you find that book though it's well worth the read
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Daily Star is a newspaper like Froot Loops are part of a nutritious breakfast.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a newspaperUK tabloid

But in the UK, that is a synonym.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may have worked in the Germans, but the Japanese would have been a different story. They're seasoned vets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Parp?"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weaponized farting has been going on since the middle ages.

Monty Python - I Fart in your General Direction
Youtube -Ro4DrewXHE
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good show is "Rouge Hero's" on EPIX. The SAS during the war was definitely insane.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret identity of Spleen is revealed.

writeups.orgView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: This may have worked in the Germans, but the Japanese would have been a different story. They're seasoned vets.

[Fark user image image 425x223]


Isnt't there a book called "The Fart of War" by some guy named Kung Foo or something similar?
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waffledonkey: "Parp?"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Parp!
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
actual photo of goon baiting POWs in action

static.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waffledonkey: "Parp?"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you really need to read is SAS: Rogue Heroes by Ben McIntyre, which details the birth of the SAS in WWII in great detail.  Fascinating book and an entertaining read, recently made into a series by the BBC (also recommended).

SpaceMonkey-66: Years ago when I was younger, I read a book called reach for the sky. It was about the English pilot Douglas Bader, who shot down around two dozen German planes all the while having no legs from a previous accident. He got sent to Colditz castle after repeated escape attempts. He detailed a lot of these antics that these guys used to pull as well.  it's out of print now but there are other books that detail his life, if you find that book though it's well worth the read


What he doesn't tell you in that book was how much his fellow prisoners disliked him.  He lost his legs when he was showboating in a biplane, doing a barrel roll so close to the ground that the wingtip dug into the ground which caused it to crash.  Pompous, big-headed and a general PITA who, due to his disability, enjoyed winding up the goons every chance he could in the name of sport, because there was no way he'd ever be allowed to escape as he'd get caught almost immediately for obvious reasons.  That had the effect of making the German guards take their displeasure out on the rest of the other prisoners and giving the escape committees massive headaches.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waffledonkey: "Parp?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Wonders what the fuss is aboot.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
aw man i was expecting a good crop dusting story
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly, this is Monty Python's origin story.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mangoose: NM Volunteer: And the British complain about how we use the English language.

They made a right pig's ear about it, Chatfield. You're acting all bum and parsley, I say. Harrumph.


It's the bee's knees, Mangoose, the wasp's nipples.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another gem of British war high jinks is the true account of a wacky escape from Turkey in WW1 http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/51754

Also good for excellent contemporary scenery and the genocide of Armenians plays a role.

(A movie , The Confidence Men, is based on it, haven't seen that)
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'...so I gave the Jerry prison guards a daily bum-trumpet solo despite the infliction to my underpants!
Allow me to demonstrate or "pootificate" as it were.'
*PARP - QUACK - F-F-F-FEEP - SQUOOORT*
'Oh buggers! Footman, another pair of tightie-whities here - AND the crevice-extraction tongs!'
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 444x333]
'...so I gave the Jerry prison guards a daily bum-trumpet solo despite the infliction to my underpants!
Allow me to demonstrate or "pootificate" as it were.'
*PARP - QUACK - F-F-F-FEEP - SQUOOORT*
'Oh buggers! Footman, another pair of tightie-whities here - AND the crevice-extraction tongs!'


Username checks out
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just finished reading "Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis' Fortress Prison" by Ben Macintyre, the same author who wrote "Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS.

Both are worth reading
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.