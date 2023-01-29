 Skip to content
(France 24)   French 'Robin Hood' energy strikers find a novel way to protest, give free power to schools, universities, and low-income homes throughout the country   (france24.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah more of this
 
buravirgil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only sticker on the back of my VW bus for 10 years
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: yeah more of this


All fun and games until the French government pulls a Ronald Reagan and fires them all.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
French Strikers?  I thought the World Cup was over for another 4 years.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do they not have electric meters on homes in France?
 
Toggles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Muricans: Yer supposed to SHOOT the substations with GUNS!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not the power tools for some reason
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: Tr0mBoNe: yeah more of this

All fun and games until the French government pulls a Ronald Reagan and fires them all.


The French have a long tradition of strong unions and very effective industrial action.
Oh yeah, and that Egalité thing.

And they got rid of people like Reagan in 1789.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mouser: Tr0mBoNe: yeah more of this

All fun and games until the French government pulls a Ronald Reagan and fires them all.


Trying that in France would lead to a general strike the within days, crippling the entire country.

Plus of course the traditional riots in Paris.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why the American government is anti-union
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't understand how they're providing "free" energy? They're turning off the meters? Running out solar power or small wind turbine generators? Article is awfully light on details.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cool
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

starsrift: I don't understand how they're providing "free" energy? They're turning off the meters? Running out solar power or small wind turbine generators? Article is awfully light on details.


FTA:
Among the facilities provided free energy were public sports facilities, daycare centers, public libraries, some small businesses and homes that had been cut off from power.

So I suspect they simply reconnected them, probably via a bypass.  Then you get power without the meter running.  On a suitably equipped building this is just a matter of opening the meter main and flipping a lever.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtle_Canary: This is why the American government is anti-union


we the people..... in order to form a more perfect union.

boy, we got off track of our defining statements then, huh?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tembaarmswide: Subtle_Canary: This is why the American government is anti-union

we the people..... in order to form a more perfect union.

boy, we got off track of our defining statements then, huh?


That was before the industrial revolution and the concept of a labor union.
 
