 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: "So shines a good deed in a weary world"   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: CSB, Colorado Rockies, Music, Entertainment, community members, Main, Business, Food, Sports  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Jan 2023 at 9:00 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A cobbler on the outskirts of Springfield, MO was just opening his shop when I stopped in to buy some polish for my black leather shoes that were showing some wear.  He took the shoes, spent about fifteen minutes polishing and restoring them till they looked nearly new, and handed them back, refusing to take any payment at all.

I took the shoes to my rental car, on the way to my shift at my dad's bedside at the hospital.  For the next eight hours I would sit by my dad, hitting the morphine pump every twenty minutes as my comatose dad was in his last days of his cancer battle.  This was during my impoverished retail employee days, and I had taken unpaid leave to fly across the country, a trip paid for by my dad's sister as I could not afford it on my own.  The shoes were my only good pair, and they were for the upcoming funeral.

I would not have been able to explain this to the cobbler without falling apart, the grief was just under the surface, and I was barely holding it together.  But perhaps he sensed something, and he was an angel to me that Tuesday morning in Missouri.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was traveling for work over a Father's Day weekend. I went to an Aldi to get some snacks and cheap wine for the hotel room. A mom and her teenage daughter are trying to come up with a quarter (to unchain the shopping cart) and have a penny and two dimes.
I stop and offer them a quarter. Mom thanks me, puts the $0.21 in my hand, closes it, holds my hand in both of hers, looks into my eyes, and says "Happy Father's Day."
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80s, I worked my arse off at a little company with five employees. I was the factotum. Warehouse, sales, errands. I made so much my first year that I was disqualified for financial aid, so I decided to work through undergrad, summers and every free hour. Every July, my bank account was lacking and my university would threaten my seat for lack of tuition. My boss forwarded me all of my August salary, every July, so I could make tuition. Took me six years. He was generous in other ways, but that's the chief example.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was dropping off a rental car and picking up my pick-up after a funeral.  (I had needed a bigger vehicle for guests.)  While leaving, I noticed about six dejected travelers sitting in front of the (now-closed) office.
I didn't need to inquire as to their dilemma.   I wheeled to the curb and announced to the group, "I can take two!" and displaying two fingers for emphasis.  They conferred briefly and proceeded to throw all their bags in the back of the truck.  Two volunteers hopped in.  "So where ya goin?" I asked, even though I thought I knew.

"Train station."  The station was about six miles away but there was no mass transit from rental office to train.  Off we went and they followed our progress on their phones.  As we pulled up to the train station they noticed the line of taxis waiting.

"But we called these cab companies.  They didn't answer."

I explained that they preferred to camp out at the station where they were known to collect more than one fare at the same time.

I dropped them and the pile of luggage and was prepared to go back for two more, but no need.  Someone else took pity on the rest and they were on their way.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In high school, my town was doing this giant toys for tots drive, but no one was setting anything up at the high school, so I grabbed the largest box I could find (a fridge box I believe), opened up the top, wrapped the rest in Christmas paper, and put it in the main hallway in this open area that was something of the unofficial hangout if you weren't in the cafeteria.  I was expecting kids to throw mostly trash in it (like actual trash), but by delivery day, they had completely filled it up with real gifts, plus overflow.  I was amazed.  The toys for tots people were quite happy.

/that was probably the last time I had any faith in humanity
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In 1973 I was working in Washington, DC but would make the six-hour drive home to Cleveland occasionally.  On one weekend, I Iearned that a former high school classmate and someone who'd been a next-door neighbor had lost his father -- and the funeral was the next day, Saturday.  I was tired, didn't have a suit and didn't go to the funeral.

Skip forward 15 years to the 20th class reunion.  I still felt guilty about not going to the funeral and was prepared to be embarrassed about missing the funeral when I ran into Howard.  His first words were, "I'll never forget how you came from Washington to see me two weeks after my father died."
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am the VP for a citizens support organization in Florida that helps take care of five local state parks. These are springs parks, they are small only have one or sometimes part time rangers and never get enough budget from the state to keep up the parks the way the rangers want. We help with labor to clear trails, we fund raise to buy nature trail signs etc. But the big thing we do is build/repair/replace wood decks, walkways and stairs so that cave divers, birders, hikers, swimmers and tubers can access the springs and rivers safely.

The big deck and stairs projects are no joke, these are huge staircases we sometimes build 12' wide 25' long and they go 3'-5' into the water so it often requires pouring concrete foundations underwater and doing deck building underwater. With 8-10 volunteers' demo of the old decks and building the new decks can take 4-8 weekends in a row with a couple of weekdays tossed in to complete. Some of the volunteers that help us give up their entire weekend for almost two months to come out in the Florida heat and haul lumber through the woods down narrow dirt trails and help build decks/stairs. We would never be able to do any of this without their generosity of time and willingness to make their local parks a better place for locals and visitors.

Every time I manage one of these projects that typically run $20,000 in materials I am amazed at the generosity of time and money to get it done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've posted of this before, but it guided my mindset that I recall its significance every winter. Mother and tween Jim were driving somewhere in mid-state Illinois coming home from a family Christmas visit when our car broke down in a blizzard. We got a lift from a Black family in an already crowded beat up car that wasn't running much better than ours had been. We'd only hoped for a ride to the next town with a garage and a hotel we could stay in while the car was repaired. The father insisted on taking us further, saying we wouldn't be safe at their exit. It was so cold, with no heat in the car and him frequently leaning out the window to wipe off what snow and ice he could from the windshield. We learned in town that he was absolutely right, that we would not have been safe at the family's exit.

The older I get, the more I learn about how my forebears are responsible for the conditions in that man's town. (And my demographic's attitudes not much improved today.) He could have been bitter, just driven by or dropped us in his town to get a taste of our own medicine, so to speak. But his family was of stronger conscience than most of the people in mine.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just under 4 weeks ago, flying back from Michigan for the first Xmas after the old man passed on Halloween, having played a big part in a huge fight, I'm sitting in Detroit airport and see four folks looking and discussing something in a different language, and it seems serious.  We're already delayed leaving, so I figure it's connection related, which is my issue too.  One lady comes up, asks my flight plans.  Turns out not only does she have the same flight plan as me, but she's broken her reading glasses, and only has sunglasses to see with.  So, I offer to make sure she's updated on any more flight changes since the speaker system at our gate is terrible.

I ended up walking her through Montreal's airport, since we were so late there were no more flights left going to Alberta, then walked them through Air Canada rebooking us on the same flight the next morning, getting our taxi vouchers, getting our hotel vouchers, getting meal vouchers, getting into the taxi, checked into hotel, then back out the next morning, back to the airport, back through check in, right up through landing at Calgary airport, and down to the baggage claim, where she had family waiting.

I'd like to hope that made up for setting off the firestorm at my mother's house, at least in the old man's eyes.
 
benelane
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I will sometimes delve into the seedy underbelly of the internet in search of pretty celebrities that have had their phones hacked. For justice.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.