(Guardian)   Remember that radioactive capsule that was reported missing in Australia? Nobody even knew it was gone for weeks. That's real good security work there, Lou   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Western Australia, Australia, Gamma ray, Beta particle, Radiation, Commonwealth of Nations, Radioactive decay, Truck  
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is the story line of several horror films.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"These gauges are designed to be robust and to be used in industrial settings where they may be exposed to weather and vibration, so it is unusual for a gauge to come apart like this one has,"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be found as a paper weight for a bunch of highly classified USA government documents.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Gonna be found as a paper weight for a bunch of highly classified USA government documents.


Pretty crap paperweight since it's not even a centimeter across (smaller than an M&M candy).
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Wobambo: Gonna be found as a paper weight for a bunch of highly classified USA government documents.

Pretty crap paperweight since it's not even a centimeter across (smaller than an M&M candy).


Eh, haven't been following this. Was picturing something more inanimate carbon rod sized.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Eh, haven't been following this. Was picturing something more inanimate carbon rod sized.


There's already been a prior thread in which Farkers knew it wasn't a big deal because all you need is a detector and a plane or satellite.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How radio active, are we talking Smoke Alarm or Mid 20th century glow wrist watch. Or a bag of used gloves from hospital cancer ward?
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bodies should be turning up by now.
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a ripper!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
