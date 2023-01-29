 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Yep. That'll totally work   (news.sky.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Russia, United States, Fraud, Poland, Vladimir Putin, Organized crime, US sanctions, United Kingdom  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mr Vekselberg allegedly benefited from hundreds and thousands of dollars from the scheme."

You don't say? I mean, that would be totes different than all those people who just help oligarchs from the kindness of their hearts and the warm fuzzies that aiding a kleptocrat who has stolen and leveraged his nation's future normally brings.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fanta... the brand Coke used to get around sanctions against Nazi Germany.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lord of War changing the name of the ship
Youtube JF4tdyuBGqI
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
s3-prod.adage.comView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read the article, saw a picture of the yacht...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


So sick of super wealthy shenanigans.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Fanta... the brand Coke used to get around sanctions against Nazi Germany.


It wasn't to get around. They didn't have the coke syrup so they used what they had in Germany (apples mostly).
 
