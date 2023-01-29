 Skip to content
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alternate answer: Because skiers are slower than road runners.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Snow bunnies can get rabies too.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because people are probably feeding them Pringles and Slim Jims and Fudgecicles.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because there was a sale in the ACME catalog?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
humans never met a food chain they didn't unwillingly break
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy crap - I mean, I was kidding, but, that's fantastic!
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because it's fun?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Because there was a sale in the ACME catalog?


The problem is that the catalog doesn't have a sale on these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Coyotes eating Idahoans would be a net positive for the country.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because canines are inherently chase predarors?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Because canines are inherently chase predarors?


Especially when they're chasing two sticks (strapped to a meat snack!)
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: RoyFokker'sGhost: Because canines are inherently chase predarors?

Especially when they're chasing two sticks (strapped to a meat snack!)



Remember, a human in a sleeping bag is a bear's idea of a burrito.

theburritoproject.orgView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bring wolves back in the area.  The 'yotes will learn humility.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Remember, a human in a sleeping bag is a bear's idea of a burrito.

[theburritoproject.org image 400x451]


I prefer the original

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Diagonal: Remember, a human in a sleeping bag is a bear's idea of a burrito.

[theburritoproject.org image 400x451]

I prefer the original

[Fark user image 260x345]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Having deja vu about posting this image... in response to THAT image before.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Diagonal: Remember, a human in a sleeping bag is a bear's idea of a burrito.

[theburritoproject.org image 400x451]

I prefer the original

[Fark user image 260x345]

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x479] Having deja vu about posting this image... in response to THAT image before.


I may as well keep it going...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
