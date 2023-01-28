 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 926: "Simply Beautiful 3". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
26
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

47 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 12:01 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Simply Beautiful 3

Description: Nothing complex here. Capture the beauty in something plain. Difficulty: People and/or animals cannot be your main subject(s).

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The Senate by Rick, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Lalique Lettuce"

2023 Pennsylvania State Farm Show
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Icing On The Trees"

Winter weather event, December 22, 2022.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Rocky Road"

Juniata River near Millerstown, Pennsylvania. Taken October 28, 2022.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG4644 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Beauty in Something Plain 1
/Windowless window in an abandoned house
//China Grove, NC
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Chasing Sunset
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A literal plain.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Secret Swimming Hole
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two Hours at Mesquite Flats
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Garden Isle View
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


California Poppy
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hedge Bindweed
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unidentified winter leaf, backlit
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


puddle in the mud
Pentax K-1000, Kodak Tri-X 400
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another dandelion
OM-D E-M5, and (I think) 7Artisans 35mm F0.95
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Red winged blackbird
OM-D E-M5, Zuiko 300mm
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/inside of my washing machine
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Simple one piece silver mouthpiece (Laskey 75F if you know horn mouthpieces)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mouthpiece by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.