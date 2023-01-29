 Skip to content
(The Drive) The next theater of WW III has opened up in *spins wheel* Iran
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivan the chain smoker is taking his vacation early this year, I guess?
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duke Ellington - Isfahan
Youtube m2U1MGX8SLU
 
Zenith
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isreal is the logical culprit for these shenanigans but don't rule out the Saudis playing some part in this.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Or it could have been an ammo dump exploding. I'm just saying Iran isn't exactly a reliable source.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gee, who woulda thunk that murdering a bunch of young college students for protesting a different outright murder of a girl for wearing her hijab too loose (while at the same time backing a genocide in Ukraine), might cause a careless cigarette to be thrown?

Not me, let me tell you!
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Bomb Bomb Bomb, Bomb Bomb Iran" would have been a better headline.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Or it could have been an ammo dump exploding. I'm just saying Iran isn't exactly a reliable source.


Apparently there were multiple explosions which is why people started recording footage, ammo dumps don't usually go up in multiple relatively small bursts. But yeah it's very early to be drawing much by way of conclusion and you're right, if the only source is the Iranian government, I'm not buying that either.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does Iran have any allies, anywhere? Russia might have helped them out, if they weren't busy with a three day war started almost a year ago. Russia is trying to get material from Iran, I doubt Russia will provide much the other way.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ace in your face: "Bomb Bomb Bomb, Bomb Bomb Iran" would have been a better headline.


McCain Sings "Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran"
Youtube U7s5pT3Rris

Been done.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or, hear me out, Iran is trying to wag the dog.  There's nothing like an external attack to get people rallying around the flagpole and forgetting how oppressive the regime is.
 
Alphax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Does Iran have any allies, anywhere? Russia might have helped them out, if they weren't busy with a three day war started almost a year ago. Russia is trying to get material from Iran, I doubt Russia will provide much the other way.


Religious differences keep them isolated from most of their neighbors.  Except Iraq has a lot of shiite Muslims, too, but they still have that big war between them in the 80's.

(filters are going to mess up that word)
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: ace in your face: "Bomb Bomb Bomb, Bomb Bomb Iran" would have been a better headline.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U7s5pT3Rris?start=30]
Been done.


for fsm that clip is so cringe.  if i believed in afterlives, i'd suggest that he'd be eternally mocked for it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: Don't Lag Me Bro: Does Iran have any allies, anywhere? Russia might have helped them out, if they weren't busy with a three day war started almost a year ago. Russia is trying to get material from Iran, I doubt Russia will provide much the other way.

Religious differences keep them isolated from most of their neighbors.  Except Iraq has a lot of shiite Muslims, too, but they still have that big war between them in the 80's.

(filters are going to mess up that word)


the filter let it slide.  sometimes that filter is a biatchippy.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Or, hear me out, Iran is trying to wag the dog.  There's nothing like an external attack to get people rallying around the flagpole and forgetting how oppressive the regime is.


That's certainly possible, but I'd still bet on Israel. They've been willing to step over the line with Iran more than anyone in the past, and if the regime looks weak, they might think an attack would push it over the edge. But Israeli foreign policy has rarely been very smart.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: biatchippy.


Biatchippy is how my grandmother used to order deli ham from giant iggle.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who's doin' the shootin'?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
