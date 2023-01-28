 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Staycation defined
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Somebody didn't plan accordingly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Definition of staycation:  A fake vacation thay your manger or employer insists you take because you don't have to stay on the worksite but you have to go somewhre else, so why not home?

Also, we've got 87 hours of work per week that will pile up while you "take it easy, vacter, recreat and work about whether you job will be there when you come back"

Only available to free citizens of the USA and Canada. No available to the suffering sujbects of European tyrants.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On the other hand, if I had the chance to just hang out on an A380 all day I'd be game.

Those are some nice airplanes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would've started my serious drinking after the pilot told everyone he was turning around
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose: i think your keyboard might be a little drunk.
*checks timestamp* ...i think your keyboard might have a hangover :)

came to say a self-starting video With Sound On, coming from Fox is the pimple on the pig's butt
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a considerably greater amount of context, the airport looked like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


on account of a record amount of rain (something like 10" in a day). So the Emirates flight was probably already in the air when the airport closed due to the flooding.

At that point, the airline had a choice: Continue on and possibly have to divert to another airport in NZ, which they don't already serve. After a flight of that length, none of the crew on board would be available for anything without mandated rest time. So you'd have a huge planeload of people sitting at the wrong airport with no airline crew able to take them anywhere else for probably a good 12 hours (since the airline wouldn't have an available relief crew at the airport they don't ordinarily serve). On top of that, the plane itself would be stuck there waiting for the crew to return from rest; at that point, the airline is probably going to have to fly the plane back to Dubai empty since the passengers will have made alternate arrangements.

So instead, they turned around and went back to their origin, which is a hub for the airline. That way, at least the passengers aren't stranded, and the plane isn't stuck somewhere it can't be used for other flights.
 
ton70out [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any of you Farkers out there know why they couldn't have arranged to land at another international airport in Australia?  If it was a 9-hr flight, they had over 4-hrs to work out the paperwork and get the appropriate clearances...
 
