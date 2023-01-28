 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Wait, small civilian aircraft have ejection seats?
    More: Scary, National Transportation Safety Board, Lancair, Federal Aviation Administration, Transport, Department of Energy, Environmental protection, Connecticut Airport Authority, Federal Aviation Authority  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone want to buy a Stationair, I'm buying a Lancair IV-P!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

No thanks.


No thanks.
I'm getting a Cirrus SR22T.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My Ford 850 tractor had an ejector seat.
The bolts holding the backhoe mount on the back sheared after 65 years, the backhoe fell off, and pulled the strut mount bolts out of the plate under the seat, causing the seat to go straight up, leaving me standing, while driving the tractor, which I had to stop, because I knew the pump in the pto was still attached to the tractor, still attached to the hoses, still attached to the home, stagnant, behind me.
I'm mounting the back hoe on the back of an M2200A1 trailer now.
Lots of steel, lots of welding. Parquet pressure treated deck. And the 850 is getting a new job as a puller in a parade float.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought those things had a parachute.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No thanks.

No thanks.
I'm getting a Cirrus SR22T.


Gull wing doors and leather seats.  Nice.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glass cockpit, side yolk, full Garmin avionics, and a parachute for the plane.

What's not to love?

Wish I could afford the Vision.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a kit plane (build it yourself), so I am assuming its the same kind of ejection that you get with teenagers speeding on a highway getting in an accident with no seat belts, because the seat included in the kit is almost on par with a folding camping chair
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GET OUT MAVERICK!
The bolts holding the backhoe mount on the back sheared after 65 years, the backhoe fell off, and pulled the strut mount bolts out of the plate under the seat, causing the seat to go straight up, leaving me standing, while driving the tractor, which I had to stop, because I knew the pump in the pto was still attached to the tractor, still attached to the hoses, still attached to the home, stagnant, behind me.
I'm mounting the back hoe on the back of an M2200A1 trailer now.
Lots of steel, lots of welding. Parquet pressure treated deck. And the 850 is getting a new job as a puller in a parade float.


GET OUT MAVERICK!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Is it a couch? I need a new couch..


Is it a couch? I need a new couch..
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes subby. Some even have parachutes for the entire craft
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Redh8t: feckingmorons: Anyone want to buy a Stationair, I'm buying a Lancair IV-P!

No thanks.
I'm getting a Cirrus SR22T.

Gull wing doors and leather seats.  Nice.


Hangar neighbor in San Carlos just bought a G3 22T. Very sharp.

// still don't trust a plane I can't get out of a spin.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you're brave enough.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist*


*shakes tiny fist*
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, but Russian helicopters have ejection seats:

https://eurasiantimes.com/worlds-first-helicopter-with-ejection-seat-russia-ka-52-alligator/

And they need them.
 
Pextor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ejecto seat, cuz!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You got raped by a Ford Tractor? That's badass.
The bolts holding the backhoe mount on the back sheared after 65 years, the backhoe fell off, and pulled the strut mount bolts out of the plate under the seat, causing the seat to go straight up, leaving me standing, while driving the tractor, which I had to stop, because I knew the pump in the pto was still attached to the tractor, still attached to the hoses, still attached to the home, stagnant, behind me.
I'm mounting the back hoe on the back of an M2200A1 trailer now.
Lots of steel, lots of welding. Parquet pressure treated deck. And the 850 is getting a new job as a puller in a parade float.


You got raped by a Ford Tractor? That's badass.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
