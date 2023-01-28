 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Out of 45 episodes of the sheriff's fugitives podcast a whopping four were accurate about the people being shown being actual fugitives   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He aint no Judd Grady
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grady Judd
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Florida is basically just a couple steps away from becoming a real-life version of 'The Running Man'.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: Grady Judd


I just assumed it was Grady Judd. I forgot there are a few other wannabes down there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Judge Dreadful.

Another asshole cop. ('another' being redundant)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Judge Dreadful.

Another asshole cop. ('another' being redundant)


And a Republican.
Probably just coincidence.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a warrant out for failure to appear many, many years ago.  I knew I missed court, got in touch with my lawyer and he took care of it.  He gave me the paperwork that said it was cleared up and told me whatever I do, have it with me at all times.  2 months later, there's a knock on my door early Sunday morning.  It's the sheriff.  The bureaucracy is so farking slow that the warrant was still active in the system 2 months later.  So yea, I can see how their game show wasn't exactly accurate.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ain't no money in truth. Imagine grifting with honesty.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hate to judge people by their appearance, but just looking at the picture included in the article and I can safely say that that man is a redneck. I really don't want to know what kind of flags are hanging up in his garage.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would just like to point out that County Sheriff is an elected office where one does not have to be qualified or intelligent, they just have to win an election, and that many of these jokers run unopposed because the folks who are qualified to do their job, don't want to risk losing their position as deputy should they lose the election.
 
