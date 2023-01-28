 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   He's no Rickenbacker, but he did land there   (local10.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Key Biscayne, Miami Police Department, Miami, Light aircraft, Federal Aviation Administration, emergency landing, Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.equipboard.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have put Rickenbacker AIRPORT into the GPS.

/secondary Columbus Ohio airport with only Allegiant for commercial plus all of the cargo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fun fact. When I was born my Dad was stationed at Rickenbacker AFB. That was a loooooong time ago
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Orville unavailable for comment.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't care much for his popcorn.
 
