(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   Chicken rustlers   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Prosecutors said protesters forced their way into the poultry facilities and stole chickens under the guise of liberating them from allegedly harmful conditions..."

Law enforcement officers in riot gear wait to arrest animal rights activists holding dead ducks they claim to have found inside the Reichardt Duck Farm on Middle Two Rock Road on Monday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We will beat these duck holders to within an inch of their lives"
Is that kind of riot gear and macho posturing really needed for a bunch of hippies holding dead ducks?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...Prosecutors said protesters forced their way into the poultry facilities and stole chickens under the guise of liberating them from allegedly harmful conditions..."

[Fark user image image 850x493]Law enforcement officers in riot gear wait to arrest animal rights activists holding dead ducks they claim to have found inside the Reichardt Duck Farm on Middle Two Rock Road on Monday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)


Your tax dollars at work, people.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nope, too obvious of a set up.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why did the...Fark it, never mind.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrparks: Nope, too obvious of a set up.


Ditto
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One protester was given medical treatment for a baton quack on the head.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
whatwhenwhy.netView Full Size


Rustle this MF'rs

/Metal AF chickens
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: mrparks: Nope, too obvious of a set up.

Ditto


I mean, they did get cock. Caught. Sorry.

😂
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Literally a larger show of force than the DC police showed on 1/6
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [whatwhenwhy.net image 608x565]

Rustle this MF'rs

/Metal AF chickens


I should use that as my main picture
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [whatwhenwhy.net image 608x565]

Rustle this MF'rs

/Metal AF chickens


black all the way through. even the meat. they are .... very unusual
 
