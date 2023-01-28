 Skip to content
(Metro)   When your houseboat sinks because you had it weighted down with so many alcoholic beverages maybe it's time to throw a life preserver ring to the nearest alcoholic recovery center   (metro.co.uk) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dumbass.
Should have bought light beer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farking black label
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This may well be my all-time favorite caption...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pints were well and truly sunk (Picture: MEN Media)
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't know that Drew had a houseboat.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was at Lake Havasu and this houseboat had so many people on it they sank it...in about five feet of water, still upright.   So they kept on partying and drinking and I'm thinking "damn there's like three feet of water in your boat and your engines are submerged, but hey, titties and beer!

/Sand Bar, ca. early 1990's.   Don't know if that still goes off today like it once did.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You look at that boat and tell me you would go out on it if not well and truly buzzed.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean sure, it was partially submerged and I'm sure people wanted to abandon ship, but they didn't because of the implication
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't see shiat
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is one of those load balance problems. If it had remained even, the boat would have remained above water. But once the load shifted at little, more followed until it rolled. It's how ferries and roll-on-roll-off ships capsize.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Thanks, Solar.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't believe I'm the first to ask if the beer is okay?
 
