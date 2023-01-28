 Skip to content
Thousands have come home because of him, now this hero is getting his homecoming
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I imagine he sleeps pretty well knowing what he's accomplished in life.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a guy who was handed a lifetime calling he never planned on. A job well done.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what a modern saint looks like.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a man who wasn't captured "Donald  buy my brand Trump"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was good to read
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My time working for his office:

KezCrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I AM BECOME DERP: My time working for his office:

With all sincerity, bless you.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he bring back some of the kittens that died here: 
Lola Falana USO Show Vietnam
Youtube 9UQ5f7dXw3Y
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I imagine he sleeps pretty well knowing what he's accomplished in life.


I bet he thinks more about the ones in the story - they know where the plane crashed, but haven't been able to do a full excavation. So close, with no guarantee anyone will ever get back there.

The US probably missed an opportunity to end the Vietnam war in the late 1960s. First, it was just stupid to be there. The Viet Minh had beaten the Japanese and the French, and the Viet Cong were beating up the US. No way we were going to "win" in the traditional sense.

The MIC was churning out weapons and profits, and the Pentagon was getting real-world info on the gear by proxy war.

The Japanese were churning out electronics while US electronics makers were struggling. We probably could have gotten North Vietnam to agree to an armistice in exchange for moving a lot of US jobs to southeast Asia. We hadn't yet normalized relations with China, but things were heading that way.

A lot of companies put all their eggs into one basket with China, when they might have been smarter to set up shop in South and North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Keep them competing with each other so that one never dominates.

It should have been clear that China was going to try to take on all of Asia, so having business ties in southeast Asia would have been good for those countries and the US. Again, we could have done that by 1970 if Johnson and McNamara hadn't been so focused on "winning".

Those countries might come begging for help if China keeps trying to claim the South China Sea as its own, and we really should be moving a lot of production out of China and into other countries.
 
