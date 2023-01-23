 Skip to content
(Des Moines Register)   Worst hotel in the world granted operating license after inspectors found sex toys in the microwave   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Hotel, Feces, Kitchen, Microwave oven, Ownership, Bedroom, Smoke detector, Bathroom  
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fawlty Toywers?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sex Toys in the Microwave

Wasn't that an Aerosmith album?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fatassbastard: Sex Toys in the Microwave

Wasn't that an Aerosmith album?


Pink Floyd song on "The Wall"?  Crazy, sex toys in the microwave he is crazy.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know, it sounds like it might be alright.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sometimes a cucumber is just a cucumber, inspector."
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner agreed to dispose of the microwave oven.

But what about the dildo?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something hot sex.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey who hasn't put sex toys in the microwave oven?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Sex Toys in the Microwave

Wasn't that an Aerosmith album?


Yeah, with those classic love songs, Big Ten Inch (Record), and Dude Looks Like a Sex Toy in the Microwave.
 
khatores
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Back in November of 2021 I went out to Houston to meet some friends and we stayed in a hotel that had a machete under the bed.

When I checked out I showed the desk clerk. Fortunately I had driven there from Florida so I was able to take my glorious souvenir home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TripAdvisor reviews of this fine establishment are here. Yeah, it's one of the worst in the city (46th out of 49 Des Moines hotels for which TripAdvisor have sufficient reviews to rate).

Minimal maintenance and short-staffing so serious that guests can't even count on not finding trash in rooms on check-in are common complaints. Clearly previous management had left no corner uncut.

I hope the new ones got a bargain on the place. I wonder how aware of the situation they were before agreeing to buy the place.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Yeah, this is one of the worst in the city (46th out of 49 Des Moines hotels for which TripAdvisor have sufficient reviews to rate).

Minimal maintenance and short-staffing so serious that guests can't even count on not finding trash in rooms on check-in are common complaints. Clearly previous management had left no corner uncut.

I hope the new ones got a bargain. I wonder how aware of the situation they were before agreeing to buy the place.


You can say that again!
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where were they supposed to put it, the toilet? That's just unsanitary.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Freschel: Hey who hasn't put sex toys in the microwave oven?


I dated a gal that put hers in the dishwasher.

So the microwave doesn't sound *too* far fetched.

I wouldn't recommend more than about 15 seconds, though...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MikeyFuccon: Yeah, this is one of the worst in the city (46th out of 49 Des Moines hotels for which TripAdvisor have sufficient reviews to rate).

Minimal maintenance and short-staffing so serious that guests can't even count on not finding trash in rooms on check-in are common complaints. Clearly previous management had left no corner uncut.

I hope the new ones got a bargain. I wonder how aware of the situation they were before agreeing to buy the place.

You can say that again!


I didn't actually mean to. Sorry about the double post.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: Freschel: Hey who hasn't put sex toys in the microwave oven?

I dated a gal that put hers in the dishwasher.

So the microwave doesn't sound *too* far fetched.

I wouldn't recommend more than about 15 seconds, though...


I used to put mine in an instapot but I changed to an air fryer to keep up with the times.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MikeyFuccon: Yeah, this is one of the worst in the city (46th out of 49 Des Moines hotels for which TripAdvisor have sufficient reviews to rate).

Minimal maintenance and short-staffing so serious that guests can't even count on not finding trash in rooms on check-in are common complaints. Clearly previous management had left no corner uncut.

I hope the new ones got a bargain. I wonder how aware of the situation they were before agreeing to buy the place.

You can say that again!

I didn't actually mean to. Sorry about the double post.


Don't mind me, was just being an ass. Has happened to me a few times.
 
johnphantom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: Freschel: Hey who hasn't put sex toys in the microwave oven?

I dated a gal that put hers in the dishwasher.

So the microwave doesn't sound *too* far fetched.

I wouldn't recommend more than about 15 seconds, though...


Did she regularly have guests over for dinner?  That is disgusting.
 
