(USA Today) Memphis SCORPION unit exterminated
877 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2023 at 7:05 PM



52 Comments
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


"Their behavior is so irrepressible that they will act in a certain way, no matter what the consequences, death included."
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the newest members of the Venom unit.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, at the cops' bar:

thumbs.gfycat.com
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


Like all bullies and groups of insecure man-children everywhere, the answer is "to sound tough".
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming either the police union will sue and the courts will order the unit reinstate or the department will create a new unit with a slightly different name like SPIDER and the same mission and staff?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCORPION, huh? Are they going to reform as REPTILE or SUB-ZERO?

/Maybe RAIDEN?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not create units characterized by extreme antagonism toward their target populations?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They cast a cloud of dishonor of the term "scorpion"?

Seriously?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to fire all the cops in the unit too? If not what's the point.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: SCORPION, huh? Are they going to reform as REPTILE or SUB-ZERO?

/Maybe RAIDEN?


Never Raiden. He was a good guy trying to protect humanity. The very thought of helping people makes cops sick.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


They're big Roger Corman fans?

media-amazon.com
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Finally, they brought out the Guntron

Fark user image
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what will it be called now, HYDRA?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cobra unit still on duty:

flxt.tmsimg.com
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So what will it be called now, HYDRA?


ManBearPig
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


Why do a bunch of terrorists have a terrorist sounding name?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

Think before you ask tautological questions!
 
flamingboard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


Because they think they are the heroes in an 80's action movie.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
how about the entire farking department?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is only one scorpion unit that police should be a part of.
Fark user image
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why even name a unit the scorpion unit?  Save that for the military.  For the units that are tasked with killing everything and then they get put into cryosleep when not needed.

Start renaming all police units.  Basic units can be called cuddly love units.  And the more extreme units can be called "we are cucks and live being cuckolds, please degrade us and make sure we know we are sissy cum buckets" units.  Only people who are secure enough in their own state of being could handle the name.

Problem solved.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The fact that such a unit existed & decided a venomous arachnid was the best mascot to convince ppl to support them is... surely there's a moral to be learned here.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods

They were just confused, thought the were supposed to DO the Street Crimes instead of PREVENT them.  Simple mistake really.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.  Should be either SCORPON or SCOTRPION
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Okay now do the whole county departments.

Eliminating one unit won't change a damn thing. It's multiple agencies. It's Shelby county, Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett and Millington.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
January 29, 2023
For Immediate Release
Memphis, TN

The Memphis police department (MPD) announced today the creation of the groundbreaking "Black Widow" crime fighting unit, which is in no way related to the recently discontinued Scorpion unit. Firstly, this unit has TWO words in the name. Secondly, the five police officers who were fired in the wake of Tyre Nichol's death will almost certainly not be a part of the new Black Widow unit, at least not at the beginning.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: The fact that such a unit existed & decided a venomous arachnid was the best mascot to convince ppl to support them is... surely there's a moral to be learned here.


They looked at the Punisher logo and thought it didn't go far enough.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My Mother-in-Law is a Scorpion
Youtube 9CfiBv-Tm6s

/All of SexualLobster's animations combined are still less farked up than a police gang murdering an innocent guy on camera
 
Mole Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


Why do police vehicles now look like Deceptions? Why do so many of them wear battle fatigues? I think it started with the mirrored sunglasses.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods

They were just confused, thought the were supposed to DO the Street Crimes instead of PREVENT them.  Simple mistake really.


Do they have an adjacent group of neighborhood watch called Citizens On Patrol?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: SCORPION, huh? Are they going to reform as REPTILE or SUB-ZERO?

/Maybe RAIDEN?


No Knock Raiden
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can change the names of units and shuffle them around all you like but the same number of violent cocksuckers will be on the streets from day to day.  This is, literally, the least they could do.  What does it cost them? Some costs sunk in decals and letterhead. Who gives a shiat?
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's kind of some interesting numbers in the article and other places about the unit. Just under 350 homicides a year before the unit's formation, the unit made 566 arrests - so in the ballpark of an anti-homicide unit for the city - but they only actually brought homicide down by 10%.

Sorry, I just think that kind of data is interesting. Not really related to the horror that occurred.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Maybe not create units characterized by extreme antagonism toward their target populations?


Maybe stop thinking of people are "target populations".
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So what will it be called now, HYDRA?


MANCHILD!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What unit will be tasked with the other 349 murders in memphis
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about they name the new one STRIKE team?

i.guim.co.uk
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: rzrwiresunrise: The fact that such a unit existed & decided a venomous arachnid was the best mascot to convince ppl to support them is... surely there's a moral to be learned here.

They looked at the Punisher logo and thought it didn't go far enough.


These idiot cops that wear the Punisher logo don't even have any understanding of the character. The character is extremely anti-cop to. Like, extremely. Wearing the logo makes them look like complete morons.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: You can change the names of units and shuffle them around all you like but the same number of violent cocksuckers will be on the streets from day to day.  This is, literally, the least they could do.  What does it cost them? Some costs sunk in decals and letterhead. Who gives a shiat?


If we renamed the units to "jizz mops", with at least one of the levels of called "sissy boy chastity cage", how many of the violent white supremacists are gonna stay with the force?  If everybody on the street called them sissy jizz mops all day every day?  You think they would stay?  If their plaques and medals were renamed "biggest butt plug insertion" and "total cum slut", you think the white supremacists would stay?

We can solve this problem with words.  And that's coming from me.  Mr nuke it all.  All we have to do is degrade the cops into the dirt.  And make them take it.  Like little biatch sluts.  That's the new name of the investigative units.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION"

Republicans think this makes sense.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Are they going to fire all the cops in the unit too? If not what's the point.


If they do what is the point?
Why are people obsessed with getting cops fired?
That accomplishes nothing, you know.
It's like getting fired from working at McDonald's.
Where would such a worker ever find another place to work???
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION"

Republicans think this makes sense.


wompampsupport.azureedge.net
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Sexy Jesus: You can change the names of units and shuffle them around all you like but the same number of violent cocksuckers will be on the streets from day to day.  This is, literally, the least they could do.  What does it cost them? Some costs sunk in decals and letterhead. Who gives a shiat?

If we renamed the units to "jizz mops", with at least one of the levels of called "sissy boy chastity cage", how many of the violent white supremacists are gonna stay with the force?  If everybody on the street called them sissy jizz mops all day every day?  You think they would stay?  If their plaques and medals were renamed "biggest butt plug insertion" and "total cum slut", you think the white supremacists would stay?

We can solve this problem with words.  And that's coming from me.  Mr nuke it all.  All we have to do is degrade the cops into the dirt.  And make them take it.  Like little biatch sluts.  That's the new name of the investigative units.


Well, that, and there will be an entirely different sort of person who wants to join the force.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


Fark user image
 
Hunter Biden's Oversized Yogurt Slinger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Okay now do the whole county departments.

Eliminating one unit won't change a damn thing. It's multiple agencies. It's Shelby county, Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett and Millington.


But what about Shelbyville, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Maybe not create units characterized by extreme antagonism toward their target populations?


Fark user image
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who could imagine that having a group of officers who operate under the assumption that everyone they meet is the hardest  criminal in the land and that they should stop at literally nothing to get them off the street could possible go wrong?


LA CRASH aka Training Day
Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force aka Omar Little in Blue
NYC Street Crime Unit aka Amadou Diallo murderers
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why do they even have a unit named like a villainistic international terrorism organization in a c-list 80s action cartoon featuring transforming boats or some other dumb thing?


To make it easy for the gangster wantabes to know what unit to join.
 
