(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Was this an attempted terrorist attack? A boozed up idiot? An ill conceived protest? Taking all bets. I also offer video poker   (abc7.com) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I were going to try to break into a military base, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't pick the Marines.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He needed to be at their gym in 26 minutes.  Because he lives by a warrior code.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: If I were going to try to break into a military base, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't pick the Marines.


Maybe. But the last couple of guys trying to get on Air Force bases got shot.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What? The GPS said go that way. Like I'm gonna argue
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll put a shiny silver nickel on Conspiracy theory nutter.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pendleton? I'm gonna go with drunk-ass TED in a brand new souped-up Dodge Charger was lead-footing as he came off the 5 after a night of getting shwasted in Oceanside and didn't slow down in time.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was told there would be video poker
 
johnny queso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wtf, cali dudes.
chill.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
20 years ago I'd have wagered this was a foreign terrorist. Nowadays, my money is on a domestic terrorist whose actions are driven not by religious fervor, but rather social media.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
officials have not said what happened to the driver

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Filming for the next installment of Jackass.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm going with a dependapotamus who got dumped after getting caught cheating while the guy was deployed overseas.  They tend to be crazy and believe they are immune to consequences, so attacking a military base isn't out of character.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the hell is going on in California this year?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

poorjon: What? The GPS said go that way. Like I'm gonna argue


Happened to me, the GPS routed me through the secret squirrel side of Ft Meade.  They were not happy.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Booze
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heard that it was green crayon night in the mess.
 
