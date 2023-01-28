 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun)   Yea, millennial walked back from the shadow of smartphone addiction, warns the rest of us to put down our phones before they become our masters   (asahi.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read this on my smartphone.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then do it, you corny fark.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Those damn things will make you kids deaf!"
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: I read this on my smartphone.


I did too. But I'm GenX so no one cares about us.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19 hours a day?

While I recognize that as problematic behavior, I cannot believe for a second though that it isn't specifically their own mental illness manifesting. If it wasn't her phone, would it be TV? A stalking victim? Eating their hair?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: blacknite: I read this on my smartphone.

I did too. But I'm GenX so no one cares about us.


Meh
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry, getting older means you'll soon have little free time.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm bedridden ill at the moment, my smartphone is not getting put down
 
Dryad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another flavor of born-again enters the chat.
Whether or not they are more annoying than born again meat eaters, smokers, TV owners, or car drivers remains to be seen.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]
"Those damn things will make you kids deaf!"


I got one of those as a graduation present the morning of my college graduation.   I had the headphones on when I went up to get my diploma.
 
estrange666
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Though she visited a cafe alone, for example, Oshidari ordered servings for two and posted a photo with a caption titled, "Tea with a friend."

She also pretended to be on a date with her boyfriend, though she didn't have one, and posted selfies.

:(
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

estrange666: Though she visited a cafe alone, for example, Oshidari ordered servings for two and posted a photo with a caption titled, "Tea with a friend."

She also pretended to be on a date with her boyfriend, though she didn't have one, and posted selfies.

:(


every forever alone dude is crying WTF!!

LOL
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, put your phone away when crossing the street. Not that hard to do
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There are companies that specialize in helping people who let technology take over their lives to the point of becoming a debilitating habit. Good luck getting them to help you unless your mommy and daddy make the bigboy techbro bucks.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the smartphones are better than us. Maybe they should win.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow, talk about old news. This shiat has been a running gag in movies for the last 10 years at least. Fark, is this something they got paid to do? Because I can play Ric Romero all farking day long for a paycheck.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]
"Those damn things will make you kids deaf!"

I got one of those as a graduation present the morning of my college graduation.   I had the headphones on when I went up to get my diploma.


Now when I go outside to smoke a cigarette when the weather is nice, most old people that walk by have their headphones on.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]
"Those damn things will make you kids deaf!"


They did.  They were loud AF.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ha, I barely use my smart phone at all these days!

/because it would get in the way of using my iPad.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]
"Those damn things will make you kids deaf!"

They did.  They were loud AF.


Well, as long as it's for a good cause.  I got permanent hearing damage at a Public Image Limited concert in '89.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm 70 and my smart phone is with me all day. If I'm not playing Pokemon on multiple devices or checking news and football results then I'm listening to music on Deezer or a book on Audible.

Then in the evening I'm at my PC posting here.

/I love my tech
//Let me show you my earbuds
 
phedex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: AcneVulgaris: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]
"Those damn things will make you kids deaf!"

They did.  They were loud AF.

Well, as long as it's for a good cause.  I got permanent hearing damage at a Public Image Limited concert in '89.


My likely cause of tinnitus:  many, many slayer concerts over a decade and a half.  Worth every moment.
 
mr0x
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jamspoon: I'm 70 and my smart phone is with me all day. If I'm not playing Pokemon on multiple devices or checking news and football results then I'm listening to music on Deezer or a book on Audible.

Then in the evening I'm at my PC posting here.

/I love my tech
//Let me show you my earbuds


That's kinda really sad.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I wish I was born at a time without smartphones," she lamented.
.

Yeah, it was a great time to grow up.

Except for when our cars broke down.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blacknite: I read this on my smartphone.


Too much work. I had my assistant read it to me.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was in the hospital all last week and had cable in my room. I was kind of excited because I haven't had cable in about 5-6 years. The excitement lasted about an hour. Between the commercials, the garbage that was on every channel, and having to flip through all those channels I was asking a nurse to find my phone pretty quickly.

Even with my small screen it's just so much more convenient to open Hulu or YouTube or whatever. Plus I could play Marvel Snap. So yeah, I was pretty much on my phone every moment I was awake for five days.
 
