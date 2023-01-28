 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Grand Rapids) Hero Why in all these police/fire dashcam videos of last minute rescues of car crash victims on train tracks there's never a hero calling the railroad's emergency number on the signalbox to stop these locomotives from smashing everything?   (fox17online.com)
36
    More: Hero, Rail transport, Public safety organizations, Traffic collision, Rolling, Track (rail transport), Portage police, fire crews, Firefighter  
•       •       •

36 Comments
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's also an app that will tell them the info (for the U.S.), in case they can't find the ENS sign.
iOS.
Android.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with an emergency brake applied, it can take 1.5 miles to stop a freight train. Maybe they did call the emergency number, but then dispatch has to figure out which trains are near the intersection and tell them to stop, and I imagine that takes some time. If a train is nearby it's probably going through that intersection regardless.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby seems to not have firm grasp of the physics involved here.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K - Last Clear Chance
Youtube Naix-f6KSIg
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had some spectacularly stupid statements in submissions lately, but this subby is particularly special.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get stalled on a track and see/hear the train coming, it's too late to call the number.  But if a train isn't coming, absolutely call the number and tell them there's a stalled vehicle on the tracks.  Then, hopefully, you'll have plenty of time to not only escape injury, but have your vehicle removed safely.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Even with an emergency brake applied, it can take 1.5 miles to stop a freight train. Maybe they did call the emergency number, but then dispatch has to figure out which trains are near the intersection and tell them to stop, and I imagine that takes some time. If a train is nearby it's probably going through that intersection regardless.


1.5 miles for a full-length train, yeah. This one was only 15 cars long with two locomotives to provide braking power. It also wasn't going very fast at impact, and presumably it hadn't been braking for all that long since they wouldn't have pulled the e-brake until observing the obstruction. Still not enough time obviously, especially if it was on a curve.

All that said, to your other point, I would say that any train that will arrive within 15 minutes of calling the dispatcher is probably not going to receive word in time.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment


Was it even and BNSF train?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That train sure appears to be going slow/trying to stop in the video. They likely were contacted, hence the minor boom as opposed to the earth-shattering kaboom we often see.

Kalamazoo Kaboom is my _______ _______ band.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: Subby seems to not have firm grasp of the physics involved here.


I was told there would be no math!

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


/not subby
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment

Was it even and BNSF train?


They don't make the things you use every day, they make them better.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment

Was it even and BNSF train?


Yep. The line from San Diego to LA.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment


It really should save it's smoking habit for outside work hours or scheduled brakes.  Deadly habit.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling the number does work..  done it 3 times so far..  driver took a left on the crossing, which put her between the two tracks, with zero clearance from either track..  called Jax (CSX HQ) dispatcher, and they stopped a southbound Amtrak and a northbound freight.. also called 911 for police and a tow truck.. another one was a drunk in a minicooper that hit the gate mechanism at about 70 mph.. he made it out alive, the car was shortened by 2 ft, and gate parts were spread out across two tracks.. called that one in.  The signals were top green on both tracks, watched them go red in seconds.. CSX issued a 'dead slow' order, as the north gate didn't exist any more, so all trains had to stop and the conductor flagged them through.. the third was a lost person relying on GPS.. 5 minutes later, an Amtrak would have gotten him..  got CSX on speed dial..
 
maudibjr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Depends on the amount of time that train is going to squash you
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment


Also referred to as a 'hotbox'.. bad bearing.. usually the fault detector snags that.. can lock up or break an axle, resulting in a derail....
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's a signaled crossing and the warning lights/bell is off // gates are up, you can try jumpering the rails.

/Do not try this outside of actual emergency
//Railroad cops are deputized federal LEO that only answer to their private company
///There's a light in the middle of the tunnel (got nothin')
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can Superheroes Stop The Train In GTA 5? (Spider-Man, Hulk, Thanos, Superman)
Youtube ezNdSoKrHaw
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: We've had some spectacularly stupid statements in submissions lately, but this subby is particularly special.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


And that's a passenger train not a five mile long freight
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
By the time everyone is finished bagging on subby for being stupid, the train will finally have come to a stop.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
why do 🦅s suddenly appear
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment


It was inevitable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because trains take miles to stop?
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Calling the number does work..  done it 3 times so far..  driver took a left on the crossing, which put her between the two tracks, with zero clearance from either track..  called Jax (CSX HQ) dispatcher, and they stopped a southbound Amtrak and a northbound freight.. also called 911 for police and a tow truck.. another one was a drunk in a minicooper that hit the gate mechanism at about 70 mph.. he made it out alive, the car was shortened by 2 ft, and gate parts were spread out across two tracks.. called that one in.  The signals were top green on both tracks, watched them go red in seconds.. CSX issued a 'dead slow' order, as the north gate didn't exist any more, so all trains had to stop and the conductor flagged them through.. the third was a lost person relying on GPS.. 5 minutes later, an Amtrak would have gotten him..  got CSX on speed dial..


Username checks out
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have you ever played a game of telephone?

"Stop the train! There's a car on the tracks!"

"Stop the drain! There's a car on the tracks!"

"Stop the drain! There's a cat sitting on the tracks!"

"Stop the drain! There's cassette tracks."

"Stop the drain. Teresa has setbacks."

"Oh, alright, boss. I'll clean the restroom, then give her a hand."
 
MIRV888
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Naix-f6KSIg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


It has no time to stop for you corn shucking crackers.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Old_Chief_Scott: I once called 911 to report a *smoking axle on a freight train. The clusterfark that ensued to connect me with someone at BNSF was epic.

*A smoking axle can lead to a derailment

Also referred to as a 'hotbox'.. bad bearing.. usually the fault detector snags that.. can lock up or break an axle, resulting in a derail....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: another one was a drunk in a minicooper


I thought that said "mini copter" and I was like, "Hell yeah, this is gonna be awesome!"


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's assume you can find the sign for the number and you've made the call within 60 seconds, and they've notified the people on the train to stop NOW, also in 60 seconds. So 2 minutes from realizing the problem to having a brake lever pulled. At 40 MPH, that train has gone 1.5 miles BEFORE the brake is even engaged, as as others have pointed out, it can take 1.5 miles to stop.

So, perfect-case scenario, 3 miles. More realistically, probably 10+. So yeah, if you've got several people trying to help, ONE person should make that phone call, but everyone else should be trying to help directly. If you don't, you're far more likely to save the person with direct intervention.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: We've had some spectacularly stupid statements in submissions lately, but this subby is particularly special.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Graphic needs to be to scale for idiots to have a better chance to understand.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

trerro: Let's assume you can find the sign for the number and you've made the call within 60 seconds, and they've notified the people on the train to stop NOW, also in 60 seconds. So 2 minutes from realizing the problem to having a brake lever pulled. At 40 MPH, that train has gone 1.5 miles BEFORE the brake is even engaged, as as others have pointed out, it can take 1.5 miles to stop.

So, perfect-case scenario, 3 miles. More realistically, probably 10+. So yeah, if you've got several people trying to help, ONE person should make that phone call, but everyone else should be trying to help directly. If you don't, you're far more likely to save the person with direct intervention.


I was told there would be no math.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: We've had some spectacularly stupid statements in submissions lately, but this subby is particularly special.

hmmm, based on the bodycam timeframe, Sgt Vazquez's B.S.'ing for well over 5 minutes with the patrol car obvsly parked on the U.P. Main Line, not even registering when the unmistakeable diesel horn sounds at 5:06, which he claims his cruiser had "cleared", even in LAPD footage of that Whiteman Airport Cessna on the Metrolink tracks they've already put up police tape....why didn't they call the SCRRA?


Train Hits Police Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside
Youtube OyKyGJ3jb40


https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/platteville-police-officer-parked-train-tracks-called-incompetent-fellow-officers-demotion-recommended-sgt-pablo-vazquez/
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: OlderGuy: another one was a drunk in a minicooper

I thought that said "mini copter" and I was like, "Hell yeah, this is gonna be awesome!"


[th.bing.com image 222x180]


Hispanic dude... took 3 people to get him out of the car...  hit the gate mechanism with the left front corner of the car... dead center would have killed him... engine was in the passenger seat..
 
