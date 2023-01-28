 Skip to content
(The Motley Fool)   The social security shortfall is because of immigrants. Immigrants not immigrating, but still
28
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If only there was some way to raise the cap.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The real loss to Social Security is all the high-paying jobs having been sent overseas. The people who worked the mills to make the steel. The people who made the cars, and the radios that went in them - and the appliances in the homes. All good-paying jobs that funded Social Security, and the roads.

But those were expensive, Union jobs, you say. True, but those high wages paid high taxes. Your typical McWorker can't support the entire country; they can't even support themselves.

A business must put into circulation enough money to buy it's products, or the system fails. Ways to put money back into use include wages, purchasing goods, utilities, etc. But when the amount put back is insufficient, the government needs to tax to make up the shortfall. The taxes then help pay for the roads and other infrastructure - which should be the main purpose of government: do that which is too expensive for individuals or businesses, but benefit all.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Undocumented workers are unable to receive a Social Security number, which means they cannot collect retirement benefits and won't qualify for the program's other protections -- like long-term disability and survivor insurance protection."

But they put into it...right, Mr. Corporation?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

johnryan51: If only there was some way to raise remove the cap.


Even better.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I paid in.
I want my money back.
fark you, pay me
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theteacher: "Undocumented workers are unable to receive a Social Security number, which means they cannot collect retirement benefits and won't qualify for the program's other protections -- like long-term disability and survivor insurance protection."

But they put into it...right, Mr. Corporation?


It's not wage theft, it's strategic budget embiggening
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Incomes over $1 million a year can pick up the slack.  Easily.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No shiat. Soc Sec is a designed pyramid scheme that only works if the population grows.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: But those were expensive, Union jobs, you say. True, but those high wages paid high taxes. Your typical McWorker can't support the entire country; they can't even support themselves.


But that doesn't matter at all to those businesses.  All they care about is their profits and tax breaks (which gooses their executives' pay).  If the rabble get restless, they can always just point and shout "Look! Gay Marriage!" or "Critical Race Theory!", and the crowd goes baying in a new direction.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: If only there was some way to raise the cap.


Let's try building a wall while ignoring that the majority of illegal immigration arrives by plane and overstays a visa!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I paid in.
I want my money back.
fark you, pay me


I agree. I ran the numbers about a decade ago. If I had the money that I and various companies paid into SS and invested it with the same returns I got for my actual savings, I'd be getting 2.5-3 times as much a month. But most people spend every cent they get.* SS was intended to be a supplemental retirement income.

*I've owned six cars in over 50 years of driving. Much of my savings have been "automobile payments" that I didn't make once a car was paid off.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: No shiat. Soc Sec is a designed pyramid scheme that only works if the population grows.


That's crypto investing.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: "Undocumented workers are unable to receive a Social Security number, which means they cannot collect retirement benefits and won't qualify for the program's other protections -- like long-term disability and survivor insurance protection."

But they put into it...right, Mr. Corporation?


Depends. Some do use fake SSN's which do contribute, but more often the fully undocumented are on a cash basis with no contributions at all.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: vudukungfu: I paid in.
I want my money back.
fark you, pay me

I agree. I ran the numbers about a decade ago. If I had the money that I and various companies paid into SS and invested it with the same returns I got for my actual savings, I'd be getting 2.5-3 times as much a month. But most people spend every cent they get.* SS was intended to be a supplemental retirement income.

*I've owned six cars in over 50 years of driving. Much of my savings have been "automobile payments" that I didn't make once a car was paid off.


Social security is also a safety net for people who become disabled.  I'm one of them.  After suffering an aneurysm in '09, I could have easily ended up being a huge drag on my family.  Instead, I got to get a Bachelor's degree paid for by SSDI, and I've been running a business since I graduated culinary school at the end of 2013.

The social safety net works extremely well, and needs to be protected.  Sure, it might take us bringing out the guillotines to protect it, but that's up to the ultra-wealthy if they want to go that route.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is part of their fiendish plan.

Block immigration so as to starve Social Security as part of the strategy too kill it.

See you at the Hunger Games, folks!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking the system so badly that young people can't afford to have kids means they don't. This means far, far, less new workers are paying into the program.

As TFA says, becoming isolationist means young people aren't coming in that way either.

A shiatload of people are paid so poorly that they aren't paying much into the system.

The US military consumes a large chunk of what should be the budget of well... everything else.

Republicans want poor people to work only as long as they find them useful, then die.

The entire Republican platform is designed to funnel as much money as possible to the top.

Put it all together, and yeah, social security's going to have issues.
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: theteacher: "Undocumented workers are unable to receive a Social Security number, which means they cannot collect retirement benefits and won't qualify for the program's other protections -- like long-term disability and survivor insurance protection."

But they put into it...right, Mr. Corporation?

Depends. Some do use fake SSN's which do contribute, but more often the fully undocumented are on a cash basis with no contributions at all.


......and then no withdrawal either


The cash basis problem in the economy isn't really unique to immigrants
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good old Pete Peterson and his pals Bill Clinton ... and every president since ... would love to see Social Secuty go away along with Medicare and everything else that helps the 98%
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could raise the earrings cap from its current rate of 128k. Raise it to 1 million and problem solved. They could also raise the minimum of 10 years working to qualify for SS to 12 or 15 years.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: The real loss to Social Security is all the high-paying jobs having been sent overseas. The people who worked the mills to make the steel. The people who made the cars, and the radios that went in them - and the appliances in the homes. All good-paying jobs that funded Social Security, and the roads.

But those were expensive, Union jobs, you say. True, but those high wages paid high taxes. Your typical McWorker can't support the entire country; they can't even support themselves.

A business must put into circulation enough money to buy it's products, or the system fails. Ways to put money back into use include wages, purchasing goods, utilities, etc. But when the amount put back is insufficient, the government needs to tax to make up the shortfall. The taxes then help pay for the roads and other infrastructure - which should be the main purpose of government: do that which is too expensive for individuals or businesses, but benefit all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Could raise the earrings cap from its current rate of 128k. Raise it to 1 million and problem solved. They could also raise the minimum of 10 years working to qualify for SS to 12 or 15 years.


time to take bolder steps.   Reduce the average life expectency to below 65.   There are a load of ways to do that and they will not inconvenience the wealthy.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love how it's "the boomers fault". I paid into that system since 1979. For many of those years, maxing out my social security contribution. I didn't design the system, I didn't have a choice to not participate. It's a pyramid scheme. I pay you today, and you pay me back more tomorrow. It's not my fault some asswipe thought this was a good idea and forced me to play. I played by the rules, now pay me.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: No shiat. Soc Sec is a designed pyramid scheme that only works if the population grows.


Or we remove the income cap
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: jasonvatch: The real loss to Social Security is all the high-paying jobs having been sent overseas. The people who worked the mills to make the steel. The people who made the cars, and the radios that went in them - and the appliances in the homes. All good-paying jobs that funded Social Security, and the roads.

But those were expensive, Union jobs, you say. True, but those high wages paid high taxes. Your typical McWorker can't support the entire country; they can't even support themselves.

A business must put into circulation enough money to buy it's products, or the system fails. Ways to put money back into use include wages, purchasing goods, utilities, etc. But when the amount put back is insufficient, the government needs to tax to make up the shortfall. The taxes then help pay for the roads and other infrastructure - which should be the main purpose of government: do that which is too expensive for individuals or businesses, but benefit all.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Those feel like two entirely unrelated claims. The first is about the number of employed Americans making a decent wage in the mills and car factories.

The output from American production can be up or down, independently of the jobs. We have tons of charts and data that show American output steadily increasing for decades, without a corresponding increase in wages

cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size


And also
visualcapitalist.comView Full Size


So, at a glance, we still have far fewer manufacturing type jobs, and certainly the ones we have aren't compensated as well as they were historically.

That doesn't mean our output isn't down. Heck look at farmers. We have lots fewer, but that doesn't mean we grow less food.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
* Far fewer from the peak in the 50s-60s or whatever.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: GardenWeasel: No shiat. Soc Sec is a designed pyramid scheme that only works if the population grows.

Or we remove the income cap


Yes. I should have said as currently designed.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Depends. Some do use fake SSN's which do contribute, but more often the fully undocumented are on a cash basis with no contributions at all.


Half a century ago a scam was to send in the form with a bad SSN along with the check.  After a year or so the SSA would send a form saying the SSN wasn't correct along with the check and a letter asking that it be resubmitted with the proper SSN.  That was hard to do if you had a temporary worker you couldn't locate anymore.  It worked better with hundreds of seasonal workers.  Since that was never followed up, that money ended up back in the company which was just profit for small businesses at the time.
 
